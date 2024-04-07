Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt visits Browns as 2024 NFL draft nears

The second reported 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit of a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns has taken place. Cleveland met with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt after meeting earlier in the week with Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III.

This comes as a bit of a surprise after the Browns added veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley behind Deshaun Watson. It doesn’t seem likely they will add another one in the draft.

But it’s easy to see why Cleveland would do their homework on Pratt, who has the arm to make all the throws. He’s got good athleticism and the ability to pick up yardage with his legs, though he is a little quick to tuck and run at times. Pratt is a developmental player who comes from a small school, but there is some nice upside to his game.

Could the Browns not be confident in development of Dorian Thompson-Robinson leading them to potentially draft another one?

