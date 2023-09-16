Tulane QB Michael Pratt out vs. Southern Miss football. Kai Hoton to start.

HATTIESBURG — Tulane football will be without its starting quarterback Saturday, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

Michael Pratt, who Southern Miss coach Will Hall said earlier in the week he considers to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, won't play against the Eagles. He was in street clothes during warmups.

Redshirt sophomore Kai Horton will start in Pratt's place.

Pratt's practice workload ramped up this week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He went through a plyometric workout with a Tulane staff member before warmups, but never put on his uniform. Then once full warmups began, Pratt did not participate.

It's the second week in a row Pratt will not play after suffering a knee injury late in Week 1. Horton started for Pratt last week against Ole Miss and completed 15 of his 37 pass attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown and one interception.

DREKE CLARK: Southern Miss football running back Dreke Clark explains why being a zero is a good thing

“I think the second-string quarterback would start at probably 75% of the schools in college football,” Southern Miss cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson said on Wednesday. “The starter, he could be a first-round draft pick easily. I think both guys throw the ball very well.”

Pratt started versus Southern Miss last year, tossing for 247 yards, one touchdown and one interception while also rushing for 58 yards.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Michael Pratt injury update: Tulane QB won't play vs USM football