Tulane’s Jha-Quan Jackson with 87-yard TD reception against USC in Cotton Bowl

Tulane has had a great season and faced a huge test in the Cotton Bowl on Monday against USC.

The Green Wave got into a 14-0 hole but battled back to tie the game on a big, big play.

The pass went to Jha’Quan Jackson and he did the rest with some fancy footwork that fooled the Trojans en route to an 87-yard score.

Jha'Quan Jackson 87 YARDS TO THE 🏠 pic.twitter.com/gvZsr5obSj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2023

