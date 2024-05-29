Tulane’s Jay Uhlman on Corvallis Regional: ‘We’re not going there to participate, we’re going to eliminate’

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier today, the Tulane Green Wave baseball team departed the Crescent City for Corvallis to play in the NCAA Tournament’s regional round.

This will mark the second year in a row that Tulane has made an NCAA regional.

Last year the Green Wave won 19 games and the first AAC Tournament title in program history.

They were the first team eliminated from the Baton Rouge regional after facing the LSU Tigers and Paul Skenes in their opener, followed by Sam Houston State in the elimination round.

This go around, the Green Wave sit at 35-24 after opening postseason play with four straight wins en route to their second straight AAC Tournament title.

Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman told reporters today that their approach to regional play in 2024 is different.

“We think we’re going to go there and win it. You know, we’re not going there to participate, we’re going to eliminate. That’s kind of what I told the guys yesterday. And we’ve got a veteran group that’s kind of been through the battle. So, I feel good about our position, but it’s not going to be handed to us. We have three other teams I really respect that have really good coaches and really good players. So, it’s going to be a battle.We’re going to have to handle our business and when we get out of that regional, we’ll have earned it,” says Tulane head baseball coach Jay Uhlman.

Tulane has won nine of their last ten games, including a series sweep over regional host East Carolina earlier this month.

The Green Wave are the four-seed in the Corvallis regional and open NCAA Tournament play Friday night at 8 p.m. CT against the host, Oregon State.

