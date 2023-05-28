Tulane hires former Saints assistant Greg McMahon as special teams coach

The Tulane Green Wave recently announced a return to the city of former New Orleans Saints assistant Greg McMahon, naming him as their new special teams coach.

McMahon was a member of the Saints’ special teams staff for a long stretch from the 2006 to 2016 seasons, of course earning a Super Bowl ring in the process. As the special teams coordinator at the time, McMahon was a part of the reason of the success of the iconic “Ambush” onside kick after the halftime of Super Bowl XLIV.

It’s not his only Louisiana football championship ring, as he joined the LSU Tigers coaching staff after his time in New Orleans. McMahon was in Baton Rouge from 2017 to 2021, being a part of the legendary 2019 season. Most recently, he spent time in the USFL with the Houston Gamblers and the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks.

Now, he joins Willie Fritz’s surging program after the best season in school history. Though he is not a Louisiana native, he’s been a part of some of the biggest parts of the state’s football history, so it’s nice to see him back in the city.

