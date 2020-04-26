Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with a homicide that occurred on April 8th in Stockbridge, Georgia.

No bond is listed for Hightower, who is currently an inmate at Henry County Jail, according to jail records. He was due in court on Sunday morning.

According to a Henry County police report, officers responded to a call about a person that had been shot around 11 a.m. that morning. The victim, Devante Anthony Long, died of his injuries at the hospital. Five of the six people determined by investigators to be involved in the shooting have been arrested, including Hightower, who was taken into custody at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night, April 25th.

Hightower averaged 15.9 points for the Green Wave this past season after transferring into the program from Georgia. A 6-foot-5 junior, Hightower declared for the 2020 NBA Draft this month. He has since been dismissed from the program.

Hightower tweeted “God protect my people” seven hours after the call to police was made.

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower charged with April murder originally appeared on NBCSports.com