Tulane Green Wave Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Tulane Green Wave Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Tulane Green Wave Preview

Dorian Williams, LB Jr.

One of the best tacklers in the American Athletic Conference over the last few years, the 6-2, 225-pound junior earned Second Team All-AAC honors two years ago with 98 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

He fell off a wee bit last year as pass rusher as his role changed a bit with 73 tackles and two tackles for loss, but now he comes into the season in his fifth year as a starter with 218 career stops, 6.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss.

Michael Pratt, QB Soph.

6-2, 210. 330-of-583 (57%), 4,196 yards, 41 TD, 16 INT, 383 rushing yards, 13 TD in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference.

Darius Hodges, DE Jr.

6-1, 280. 53 tackles, 6 sacks, 18.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles in two seasons.

Macon Clark, S Sr.

6-0, 190. 136 tackles, 5 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 7 INT, 12 broken up passes in four seasons.

Sincere Haynesworth, C Jr.

6-1, 305. Started out on the interior where needed, but has emerged as an anchor for the line going into his third season as the team’s starting center.

Nick Anderson, LB Sr.

5-10, 225. 170 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons.

Joey Claybrook, OT Sr.

6-7, 300. Going into his fourth year as a starter and fifth year as a fixture on the Tulane line, he has settled into the left tackle. He worked earlier on the right side and will move around where needed.

Tyjae Spears, RB Soph.

5-10, 195. 198 carries, 1,329 yards (6.7 ypc), 12 TD, 26 catches, 308 yards, 1 TD in three seasons.

Tyrick James, TE Sr.

6-2, 245. 72 catches, 963 yards (13.4 ypc), 8 TD in four seasons.

Deuce Watts, WR Sr.

6-2, 195. 52 catches, 843 yards (16.2 ypc), 9 TD in three seasons.

