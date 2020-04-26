Tulane G Teshaun Hightower charged with murder near Georgia hometown

Tulane Green Wave guard Teshaun Hightower is one of six men charged with murder by the Henry County Police Department. (David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Georgia earlier this month.

Hightower, the team’s leading scorer last season, is currently an inmate at Henry County Jail, per ESPN, and is scheduled to appear Sunday morning. He’s being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery.

The Henry County Police Department released the names of six men who are subjects in a homicide that occurred April 8 in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to a police report, officers responded to a call for a person shot at approximately 11 a.m. The victim, Devante Anthony Long, 24, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries, police told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Three of the six were arrested on Friday and Hightower was arrested late Saturday. His brother, Jeffrey Hightower, is one of the two who have yet to be arrested.

Hours after news broke of Hightower’s arrest, the Tulane basketball program announced it has dismissed Hightower.

Tulane announces it has dismissed Teshaun Hightower from the program. Hightower was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder in connection with a homicide in Georgia earlier this month. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 26, 2020

Hightower grew up a half an hour away from Stockbridge in Lithonia and started his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. He transferred to Tulane last year and announced on April 18 he would enter his name in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with Tulane. He averaged 6.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 29 games for the Bulldogs.

