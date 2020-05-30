Tulane DB Tyler Judson dismissed from team after Waffle House fight, arrest

Tulane defensive back Tyler Judson was dismissed from the team on Friday after he was arrested following a fight at a Louisiana Waffle House that sent a teenage girl in the hospital, according to ESPN.

Police, according to The Advocate, were called to a Waffle House outside of Baton Rouge around 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers said that Judson had punched a girl in the face, knocking her to the floor. The disagreement reportedly started between several people about “boyfriend girlfriend stuff” after messages were exchanged on Instagram. Neither Judson nor the girl are believed to be directly involved in the relationship disagreement.

The girl, per the report, was a high school senior and was initially admitted to the intensive care unit with serious injuries. She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Judson was arrested and charged with second-degree battery, and later released on bond. Another juvenile was also arrested on simple battery.

Tulane officially dismissed Judson on Friday. He redshirted last season, and appeared in just three games.

“As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest,” the athletic department said in a statement, via ESPN. “Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.”

A Tulane defensive back was dismissed from the team on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a teenage girl at a Waffle House earlier this week. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

