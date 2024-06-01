Tulane eliminates Nicholls at Corvallis Regional

CORVALLIS, Or. (WGNO) — Tulane’s Luc Fladda pitched eight shutout innings to give the Green Wave a 3-0 win against the Nicholls Colonels at the Corvallis Regional.

Both teams could only muster 11 hits combined. And only Tulane could convert theirs into runs, scoring one in the 2nd inning, one in the 5th, and one in the final frame.

Fladda gave up four hits, no runs and had one strikeout. Pitcher Jacob Moore took over in the 9th and recorded the last three outs.

The loss for Nicholls means they are eliminated and still winless in 10 tries in tournament play.

Tulane will now face the loser of Oregon State vs. UC Irvine. The Green Wave lost to Oregon State in their first regional matchup 1-4.

