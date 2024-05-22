Tulane earns day off after run-rule win over FAU in AAC Tournament opener

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WGNO) — With one swing of the bat, Connor Rasmussen ignited an offensive outburst for Tulane in their AAC Tournament opener.

The Green Wave would score 14 runs on 12 hits in the first five innings of their 14-2, run-rule win over FAU Tuesday night.

“We know or offense can score in bunches and our goal once we got up early was to put them away and save some pitching for later in the week,” says Tulane sophomore Connor Rasmussen.

Tulane’s run support set starting pitcher Chandler Welch up for success.

The former Holy Cross Tiger matched his season-high in strikeouts with ten in five innings of work. He surrendered just three hits and one earned run in his seventh win of the year.

“When your best boxer is in the ring and you get him a lead like that, Chandler is the kind of guy that’s going to take that and run with it. He’s not going to try to overpitch, but he’s going to be really aggressive and feel pretty free with his stuff but he was absolutely tremendous,” said Tulane head baseball coach Jay Uhlman.

Tulane is now 5-1 in the AAC Tournament under Jay Uhlman, kicking their game into a different gear when they play in Clearwater, Florida.

The Green Wave return to action Thursday against Charlotte.

The full AAC bracket is available here.

The game is scheduled to begin 47 minutes after the conclusion of the 1 p.m. matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina.

