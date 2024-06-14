Tuipulotu & Ritchie in URC team of season

The URC's team of the season has been announced - and includes a player each from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Having already been crowned the turnover king, Edinburgh's Jamie Ritchie is named at flanker in the elite XV.

And after a stellar season for Warriors, Sione Tuipulotu is part of the midfield.

The team was dominated by Bulls, with six players selected.

URC team of the Season: Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Nankivell (Munster), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Jack Crowley (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Ox Nche (Sharks), Akker van der Merwe (Bulls), Wilco Louw (Bulls), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Ruan Nortjé (Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls).