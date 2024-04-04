Tuipulotu 'ready to perform' against Quins after speedy recovery

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith says he wouldn't have selected Sione Tuipulotu to face Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Friday unless he was "ready to perform".

The Scotland centre is one of five changes to the Glasgow side that coasted past Scarlets last weekend, having rapidly recovered from a knee injury picked up against England in the Six Nations.

Tuipulotu was expected to miss between two and three months of action, but will return after just five weeks.

"He slightly exceeded expectations," Smith said. "I was reluctant to involve him if he was not going to be the best version of himself.

“I wasn't forced to pick him. I didn't feel the need to pick him. I think the [other centres] are doing a great job.

"I can be honestly proud in the way that our [strength and conditioning] and our medical team go about their business. To have him ready to perform as well instead of just return to play is excellent."

Glasgow XV to face Harlequins: McKay, Steyn (C), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Rowe, Jordan, Horne; McBeth, Matthews, Z Fagerson, Williamson, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Hiddleston, Kebble, Sordoni, Manjezi, Miller, Venter, Dobie, Weir.