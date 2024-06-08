'Tugboat' Wilkinson, Captains reel in Sky Carp, 2-0

Jun. 7—Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson and two relievers combined on a 2-0 shutout at Beloit on June 7.

Wilkinson (1-0) went five innings, scattering three hits. He walked three and struck out nine.

After two shutout innings in relief by Jay Driver, Zane Morehouse came on for the final six outs, striking out four, to notch his fourth save.

Alex Mooney went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Captains (32-23), and Tyreese Turner contributed a single, run, walk and two steals.

Lake County won despite striking out 18 times, but did have 17 combined strikeouts between its three pitchers.

The teams continue their series in Beloit at 7:35 p.m. June 8.