Tuesday's White Sox game could see delay from potential storms in Chicago

The White Sox are slated to take on the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday. But a second round of storms in the Chicago area could take place with a cold front moving into the region, according to the NBC5 Storm Team.

The cold front, which is expected to inch into the region during the afternoon/evening, could spark another line of storms for some, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The storms are expected to spark between the late afternoon and early evening hours, continuing through the night and into the overnight hours.

"Most of the activity will start to shift a little bit farther south overnight into early Wednesday morning," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, counties to the north Tuesday were at a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the SPC's five-level scale. The rest of the Chicago area Tuesday was under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranked as level two.

The National Weather Service said storms that do develop along the line are "likely" to become severe, bringing threats of damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall.

We are monitoring for the potential for additional storms development later today. If storms are able to form they would likely become severe with damaging wind and hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main hazards. Have multiple ways to get weather alerts! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/XlXmE48XGQ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 25, 2024

The White Sox lost to the Dodgers, 3-0, in the first game of the three-game series on Monday.

