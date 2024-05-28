Tuesday's White Sox-Blue Jays game to start in rain delay. Here's everything we know

Tuesday's White Sox-Blue Jays game to start in rain delay. Here's everything we know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tuesday's White Sox-Blue Jays game at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin in a rain delay as they await the weather to clear up on the South Side, the team announced.

First pitch is estimated to begin now at 7:20 p.m. It was initially scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

