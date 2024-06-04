Tuesday's TT racing delayed by rain in Isle of Man

Peter Hickman has won the last five Superstock TT races [Pacemaker]

Tuesday's scheduled programme at the Isle of Man TT has been delayed because of a forecast of rain for the early part of the day.

In an update provided on Tuesday morning, clerk of the course Gary Thompson confirmed the delay and said that a further update would be provided at 12:00 BST.

Roads had been scheduled to close at 10:00 for a solo warm-up lap at 10:30 and a sidecar shakedown at 10:50, followed by a three-lap Superstock race at 11.45 and a Supertwins event over the same distance at 14:00.

Michael Dunlop will compete in both races as he sits on the verge of becoming the most successful TT rider of in history.

In total, the Northern Irishman has six races remaining in which to which achieve that feat after drawing level with his uncle Joey in the all-time list by winning Saturday's Supersport race.

Dunlop will ride a Honda Fireblade in the Superstocks as he aims for his first win in that class since 2014 and a Paton in the Supertwins in which he has taken victories in 2018, 2019 and 2023, and was fastest in practice.

BMW rider Peter Hickman topped the Superstock speeds in qualifying and has won the last five races in that category, spanning 2018 to 2023.

Hickman took victory in Sunday's dramatic Superbike TT.