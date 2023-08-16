Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from girls volleyball

Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:

Kate Duffey finished with 26 assists and six kills, Sophia Sletten had 12 kills and seven aces, and Gigi Scaglia had eight kills and 10 digs as Ventura opened its season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Newbury Park in a nonleague match.

Sydney Davis had 12 assists and 11 kills, Shai Daniels finished with 13 kills and six digs, Viola Barrios had 10 kills, and Maddie Shay contributed 14 assists as Buena opened its season with a 25-18, 25-17 25-13 sweep of Foothill Tech in a nonleague match.

Jill Lan compiled 16 kills and seven digs, Kenadie Kiech finished with seven kills, three aces and a block, JayDee Castro had three kills and three aces, Sadie Castro had five kills, and Tikva Kotel added 12 digs to lead Rio Mesa to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Santa Paula in a nonleague opener.

Kaitlin Logan had 12 kills, five digs and an ace, Maggie Daily finished with six kills, three blocks and two aces, Soraya Forbes added five kills and two blocks, and Sienna Huckestein had 31 assists, four aces and a kill as St. Bonaventure opened its season with 25-13, 15-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-11 win over Louisville.

Emily Ford had 14 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces, Kyriah Trefren finished with 21 digs and two aces, and Ayzlinn Trefren added six kills and five digs as Royal opened its season with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Dos Pueblos.

Oak Park defeated Bishop Diego 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17 in a nonleague opener.