Tuesday's Top Plays

Associated Press

If this is what the regular season Subway Series was like, imagine the Yankees and Mets meeting in October for baseball's biggest prize. “You’d like to think ahead a little bit, because of the pace they’re on and where we’re at, too," Aaron Judge said, "but we got to get there first.” Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his major league-leading 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the New York Yankees past the Mets on Tuesday night for their second straight 4-2 win and a two-game sweep.