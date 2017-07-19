Tuesday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The New York Yankees made an early push for playoff run, acquiring infielder Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The Yankees currently hold the second AL wild-card spot. They're close to the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox.

As the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline nears, the last-place White Sox made their second big trade in a week. Last Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor leaguers.

Along with Clippard, the White Sox got left-handed pitcher Ian Clarkin and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo. They also announced top prospect Yoan Moncada would be called up for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects, hoping to solidify a trouble spot while making a run toward the playoffs.

Detroit received Double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King in the deal Tuesday. Lugo is regarded as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect.

Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks as the Tigers slid from contention. Even his mom texted to ask if he'd been traded when he left Monday night's game in Kansas City with a sore back.

He was in the initial starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals before getting scratched when the trade was announced. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Arizona began the day holding the top spot in the NL wild-card race despite problems in left field this season. The Diamondbacks trailed NL West-leading Los Angeles by 10 + games.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Baseball's breezier All-Star game scored a turn-around in viewership from last year's record low.

The game drew 9.3 million viewers to rank as the last week's No. 2 program, the Nielsen company said. That compares to 8.7 million for 2016's game.

The American League 2-1 victory at Miami was the first exhibition game in 15 years, with no World Series home-field advantage on the line. That gave Fox's broadcast room to play around, including interviews with players on the field.

The game also boasted hefty star power of teams from TV's biggest markets, with the New York Yankees' five players including rookie sensation Aaron Judge.

PRO FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.

Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL's investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital. Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn't know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott. Dallas police also are investigating the incident.

Jones said he didn't want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman said the league is looking into the latest incident ''to understand the facts.'' One of Elliott's representatives didn't return a message seeking comment.

Authorities in Columbus, Ohio, declined to prosecute the former Ohio State star over a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend before Elliott's first training camp with the Cowboys last year. But the NFL's investigation continued , and the league hasn't cleared Elliott.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut.

During an appearance on Fox Sports 1's ''Speak for Yourself,'' Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a ''clean-cut'' style in order to get a job.

The former Falcons and Eagles quarterback said he was speaking from personal experience. Vick was suspended for two seasons beginning in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges in a dog fighting investigation.

Kaepernick parted ways with the 49ers in March and hasn't been signed by another team. His decision to kneel during the national anthem last season to protest police shootings of black people became a topic of national conversation.

