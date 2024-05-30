Tuesday's preps: Mohawks stymie Seymour in Bluegrass softball

May 29—SEYMOUR — Alexa Bedford tossed a four-hit shutout for the Mohawks, striking out 12 batters to secure a Bluegrass Conference dual with Seymour senior pitcher Grace Peck.

Moravia pulled away late against Peck, who had allowed just run in the opening inning after Layla Ewing singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bedford, through the first four innings. Ewing scored for the second time in the seventh after leading off the inning with a double as Moravia scored twice in two of the last three innings to put the game away.

Moravia returns home for Bluegrass games with Murray on Thursday and Moulton-Udell on Friday, closing out a three-game homestand that started with a non-conference contest on Wednesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

No. 14 (1A) Twin Cedars 12, Moulton-Udell 0

BUSSEY — Three perfect innings in the pitching circle and a two-run home run at the plate by Jillian French help lift the 14th-ranked Sabers to a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.

Twin Cedars (2-2, 1-0 Bluegrass) travels to Lamoni on Thursday after stepping out of conference to face Cardinal in a battle of area state tournament hopefuls. Moulton-Udell (0-2, 0-2 Bluegrass) heads to Moravia for Bluegrass action on Monday.

Winfield-Mount Union 16, Pekin 0

WINFIELD — Myah Bainbridge connected on Pekin's only hit off Winfield-Mount Union senior pitcher Makiah Lower as the Wolves put away a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest early, scoring 10 runs in the very first inning.

Pekin (0-3, 0-3 SEI north) returns to conference play on Thursday hosting Hillcrest Academy after welcoming in Van Buren County on Wednesday for an SEISC crossover contest.

PREP BASEBALL

Moravia 21, Seymour 0

SEYMOUR — Wyatt Throckmorton came up a home run shy of hitting for the cycle for the Mohawks, driving in four runs with three hits while scoring three times in a Bluegrass Conference shutout of the Warriors.

Blake Ewing picked up the win on the mound, striking out five batters over a pair of hitless innings while adding two hits, two RBI and two runs scored at the plate for Moravia. Declan DeJong drove in three runs and scored twice in the contest for the Mohawks.

After making a non-conference trip to Centerville on Wednesday, Moravia (2-3, 1-0 Bluegrass) returns home for conference contests against Murray on Thursday and Moulton-Udell on Friday.

Pekin 5, Winfield-Mount Union 2

WINFIELD — The Panthers took advantage of errant throws both in the field and on the mound by the defense of the Wolves, scoring a pair of runs in the sixth on wild pitches to take a late lead before putting the game away late on an RBI double to center by Henry Adam, scoring Deklan Hampton with the second of two insurance runs in the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest.

Pekin (1-1, 1-1 SEI north) hosts Hillcrest Academy in SEI north division action on Thursday after welcoming in Van Buren County for a SEISC cross-over clash on Wednesday.

No. 1 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 5, Van Buren County 0

BURLINGTON — Isaiah Meek and Will Cocherell connected on the only two hits for the Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the top-ranked Nikes.

Aiden Cooper and Aidan McEntree allowed just five hits to the Burlington-Notre Dame line-up with McEntee adding three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Maddox Diewold had two of those hits for the Nikes, driving in one run while scoring another.

After traveling to Pekin on Wednesday, Van Buren County (0-4, 0-1 SEI south) will return home to host Mediapolis on Thursday.

Fairfield 4-3, Fort Madison 2-8

FORT MADISON — Two hits, an RBI and a run scored by Aiden Westercamp was not enough to keep the Trojans from suffering their first loss of the season. The Bloodhounds never looked back after putting up three runs in the very first inning of the second game in a Southeast Conference doubleheader, salvaging a split after Fairfield scored twice in the seventh inning in game one improving to 6-0 heading into game two.

Dain Burkhart and Tallon Bates each came up with a pair of hits for Fairfield in the conference-opening win over Fort Madison. Burkhart drove in a run with his two singles while pitching the first 3 1/3 innings on the mound while Bates came in to close out the victory, delivering a home run at the plate as part of a 2-3 effort while working around five walks and a hit batter over 3 2/3 innings by striking out four Bloodhounds to preserve a 2-2 tie through six innings.

Fairfield (6-1, 1-1 Southeast) hosts Fort Madison on Thursday after stepping out of conference to host Chariton on Wednesday.

Twin Cedars 12, Moulton-Udell 2

BUSSEY — Holden Roberts had a pair of hits, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice as part of a balanced Saber attack in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.

Chase Rozenboom added a pair of hits for Twin Cedars, scoring twice while driving in one run while striking out five M-U batters over two innings on the mound. Allen Pace had two of the four hits for the Eagles in the loss, scoring a first inning run that gave M-U an early 1-0 lead.

Moulton-Udell (0-2, 0-2 Bluegrass) heads to Moravia while Twin Cedars (3-2, 1-0 Bluegrass) plays host to Melcher-Dallas in a pair of Bluegrass Conference battles on Friday

Oskaloosa 9, Albia 2

OSKALOOSA — Linus Morrison led the Indians with two hits, including a double, while scoring a game-high three runs against the Blue Demons.

Trey Parks picked up the win on the mound for Oskaloosa, allowing just two runs on three hits over six innings while countering five walks with nine strikeouts. Drake Irwin singled and scored for Albia in the non-conference road loss.

After making up a South Central Conference game at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday, Albia (1-2) will head to Bloomfield for an SCC doubleheader at Davis County on Thursday.

Carlisle 7, Centerville 1

CARLISLE — Luke Williams allowed just three hits and one run to the Big Reds over seven innings as the Wildcat senior pitcher struck out eight batters in Tuesday's non-conference contest.

Carter Berg hammered two hits for Carlisle, including a triple, and drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Jager White opened the game with a lead-off home run for the Big Reds, giving Centerville a brief 1-0 lead.

Centerville (0-5) returns to South Central Conference action on Thursday at Clarke after hosting Moravia in non-conference action on Wednesday.