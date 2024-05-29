Tuesday's prep sports results
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Lakeville North 5, Rochester John Marshall 2
• New Prague 5, Owatonna 0
• Rochester Century 8, Lakeville South 3
• Rochester Mayo 10, Farmington 2
Section 3
• Eagan 4, Eastview 3
• Hastings 5, Park of C.G. 4
• Rosemount 3, Burnsville 2
• Two Rivers 4, Apple Valley 2
Section 4
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Roseville 0
• East Ridge 1, Tartan 0
• Stillwater 15, St. Paul Central 1
• White Bear Lake 5, Woodbury 4
Section 5
• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 3
• Mounds View 5, Irondale 2
• Osseo 9, Spring Lake Park 0
• Rogers 11, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 6
Section 6
• Buffalo 3, Mpls. Southwest 2
• Hopkins 6, St. Louis Park 5
Section 8
• Elk River 6, Bemidji 3
• Moorhead 3, Sartell 2
• St. Cloud 8, Brainerd 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 9, Red Wing 2
• Northfield 9, Byron 1
Section 3
• Simley 7, Bloomington Kennedy 6
• St. Thomas Academy 2, Holy Angels 0
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 23, St. Paul Como Park 1
• Mahtomedi 31, St. Paul Harding 0
• Mpls. South 8, North St. Paul 7
• St. Anthony 12, St. Paul Johnson 2
Section 5
• Becker 8, Fridley 4
• Princeton 10, Big Lake 3
• St. Francis 4, Monticello 3
• Totino-Grace 17, Zimmerman 0
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 20, Mpls. Henry 0
• Delano 10, Mpls. Edison 3
• Mound Westonka 7, Cooper 1
• Orono 16, DeLaSalle 9
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld 6, Chisago Lakes 2
• Grand Rapids 7, North Branch 1
• Rock Ridge 1, Hibbing 0
Section 8
• Little Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6
• Rocori 11, Hutchinson 1
• Willmar 5, Detroit Lakes 4
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 11, Waseca 1
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3, Tri-City United 2
• Le Sueur-Henderson 6, Blue Earth Area 0
• Maple River 8, Sibley East 4
Section 3
• Fairmont 8, St. James 5
• Jackson Co. Central 11, Redwood Valley 7
• New London-Spicer 7, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 0
• Windom 13, Pipestone 3
Section 4
• Blake 2, Concordia Academy 0
• Minnehaha Academy 12, St. Croix Lutheran 6
• Mounds Park Academy 6, St. Paul Academy 3
• St. Agnes 7, St. Croix Prep 4
Section 5
• Breck 3, Providence Academy 0
• Holy Family 1, Watertown-Mayer 0
• Rockford 3, Norwood Young America 2
• SW Christian 5, Dassel-Cokato 3
Section 6
• Annandale 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 6
• Melrose 4, Kimball 3
• Pierz 5, Royalton 0
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 10, Milaca 0
• Duluth Marshall 12, Moose Lake/Willow River 3
• Esko 12, Two Harbors 0
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Barnum 3
• Moose Lake/Willow River 16, Aitkin 7
• Mora 2, Mesabi East 0
• Mora 2, Pequot Lakes 1
• Proctor 6, Rush City 0
• Rush City 5, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
CLASS 1A
Section 4
• Heritage Christian 3, Lester Prairie 1
• Legacy Christian 2, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 1
• Mayer Lutheran 8, Trinity 2
• New Life Academy 25, PACT 3
GOLF • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Shamrock G.C.
• Providence Academy 161, Rockford 174. Medalist (par 36): Braden Blanchard, Rockford, 39; Ben Freshwater, Providence Academy, 39, Magnus Hansen, Providence Academy, 39.
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • first round
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Cretin-Derham Hall 293, Mahtomedi 300, Stillwater 306, White Bear Lake 306, St. Paul Highland Park 354, St. Paul Central 364, Tartan 383, Mpls. South, inc. Individual leader: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 65.
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • first round
At Highland National G.C.
• Hill-Murray 331, Holy Angels 348, Visitation 356, Breck 366, Blake 377, St. Croix Lutheran 505, St. Paul Humboldt, inc.
LACROSSE • BOYS
SECTION 1
• SW Christian 11, Rochester 10
SECTION 2
• Mound Westonka 17, Holy Family 4
• Waconia 10, Hutchinson 9
SECTION 3
• Park of C.G. 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6
• TrIMAC 12, Simley 4
SECTION 5
• Breck 12, Osseo/Park Center 4
SECTION 6
• Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 7, Holy Angels 5
• Shakopee 13, Minneapolis 0
SECTION 7
• Anoka 10, Chisago Lakes 9
• Blaine 18, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 4
• Centennial 17, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
• Champlin Park 9, Forest Lake 4
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7, Duluth Marshall 5
LACROSSE • GIRLS
SECTION 1
• Mankato 13, Rochester Mayo 10
• New Prague 17, Roch. J.M./Lourdes 5
• Roch. Century 10, Northfield 4
SECTION 2
• Holy Family 13, Mound Westonka 8
• Hutchinson 14, Waconia 4
SECTION 3
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 16, Hastings 6
• Visitation 16, St. Paul Academy 5
SECTION 5
• Armstrong/Cooper 19, Osseo/Park Center 8
• Hopkins 13, St. Louis Park 9
• Rogers 17, Breck 7
SECTION 6
• Apple Valley 12, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 8
• Eastview/Eagan 16, Minneapolis 4
SECTION 7
• Andover 11, Forest Lake 4
• Anoka 10, Blaine 6
• Centennial 15, Coon Rapids 5
• Spring Lake Park 17, Hermantown/Proctor 7
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 4, Lakeville North 1
• Farmington 10, Owatonna 0
• New Prague 4, Owatonna 0
Section 2
• Eden Prairie 9, Minnetonka 5
• Shakopee 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Section 3
• Eagan 6, Eastview 1
• Rosemount 1, Park of C.G. 0
Section 4
• North St. Paul 6, White Bear Lake 3
• Roseville 5, Tartan 4
• Stillwater 15, Woodbury 4
Section 5
• Champlin Park 5, Maple Grove 2
• Maple Grove 5, Centennial 3
Section 6
• Armstrong 4, Edina 2
• Armstrong 5, Wayzata 3
Section 7
• Andover 11, Blaine 6
• Blaine 3, Coon Rapids 0
Section 8
• Brainerd 4, Sartell 0
• St. Cloud 8, Bemidji 0
• St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 8, Moorhead 6
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Faribault 9, Red Wing 2
Section 3
• Apple Valley 7, South St. Paul 6
• Simley 3, Holy Angels 2
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 11, Mahtomedi 6
• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 1
Section 5
• Becker 2, Big Lake 0
• Delano 5, Becker 0
• St. Francis 6, Delano 5
Section 6
• DeLaSalle 6, Mound Westonka 5
• DeLaSalle 18, Mpls. Edison 0
• Mound Westonka 12, Cooper 2
Section 8
• Rocori 2, Hutchinson 1
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 10, Jordan 0
• Jordan 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 6
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 6, Luverne 2
Section 4
• Concordia Acad. 11, St. Croix Prep 1
• Visitation 5, Concordia Academy 3
Section 5
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Holy Family 4
• Spectrum 8, Holy Family 0
• Spectrum 3, SW Christian 0
Section 7
• Esko 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2
• Esko 2, International Falls 1
• International Falls 4, Barnum 2
• Proctor 2, Rush City 0
• Rush City 4, Esko 1
CLASS 1A
Section 4
• Braham 5, Mayer Lutheran 1
• Braham 4, PACT 3
Section 7
• Cherry 6, Silver Bay 2
• Ely 10, South Ridge 7
• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Cherry 5
• Silver Bay 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 6
• Silver Bay 11, Ely 2
TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 6 • first day
State meet qualifiers
• 3,200: Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 9:05.37; Haerter, Edina, 9:12.13; Hering, Hopkins, 9:14.63; Weber, Wayzata, 9:15.98; Just, Mpls. Washburn, 9:18.80; Kissell, Wayzata, 9:20.07.
• Pole vault: Meyers, Wayzata, 13-2; Wong, Wayzata, 13-2.
• Shot put: Wilson, Wayzata, 57-1½; Pappas, Armstrong, 52-10.
• Shot put wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 20-2½.
• Triple jump: Johnson, Hopkins, 43-8½; Batala, Hopkins, 43-5¾.
TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 6 • first day
State meet qualifiers
• 3,200: Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:39.67; Osanai, Armstrong, 10:40.50; Golomb, Wayzata, 10:43.89; Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata, 10:59.60.
• Discus: Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 135-4; Kurus, Hopkins, 130-10; Mack, Armstrong, 127-5; Fullerton-Anderson, Wayzata, 122-4.
• High jump: Schoenke, Mpls. Southwest, 5-4; Berns, Wayzata, 5-2; College, Armstrong, 5-2; Matysik, Edina, 5-2; Bergstrom, Mpls. Washburn, 5-2.
• Long jump: Webster, Mpls. Southwest, 17-7½; Anderson, Mpls. Washburh, 17-4½.