Tuesday's prep roundup, upcoming schedule

FORT GIBSON 21, JAY 11 — Fort Gibson prevailed in a high scoring contest as the Tigers posted 12 runs in the second inning to take a 15-5 advantage. Jay opened the first inning with a 3-0 lead but Fort Gibson tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a ground out by Alex Chapman and a double by Logan Bethel. The winning pitcher for the Tigers (13-12, 7-3) was Levi Haworth who allowed five runs on three hits over two innings. Wyatt Pierce and Chapman both appeared in relief on the mound. Bethel led Fort Gibson with three RBIs and was 2-for-3 while Ethan Reese, Chapman and Pierce also all had two hits. The Tigers currently sit at fourth place in District 4A-6.

HASKELL 20, CHOUTEAU 10 — Class 2A No. 20 Haskell trailed 10-3 after the first inning but a nine run explosion in the bottom of the third turned the game around for the Haymakers as they took the momentum and the lead, 16-10. Lucas King, in relief, earned the win as he gave up one hit over 3.1 innings with five strikeouts. Dylan Ozinga started on the hill and allowed 10 runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning with three walks. Haskell (11-8) finished with 18 hits and was led by King who went 4-for-5 from the leadoff. Ozinga, Baxter Neal and Jaxon Drain drove in three runs each while Brady Neal and Ryker Porter had two hits each.

HILLDALE 17, WAGONER 1 — Hilldale scored 12 runs in the first inning with the big blow being a three-run home run from Parker Ireland, who finished the day with six RBIs and went long twice. Cole Leach added a solo shot in the bottom of the second and Asa Spradley hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to extend the Hornets' lead to 14-0. Ireland and Leach both hit their second home run in the bottom of the fourth. Leach was the winner on the mound giving up five hits and one run over four innings with seven strikeouts and three walks. Spradley tossed one inning of scoreless ball in relief for Hilldale. Ireland and Cole led the Hornets with three hits each. Joseph Pusatere took the loss for Wagoner as he allowed nine runs on four hits over one-third of an inning with three walks. Keyton Cole and Adam Luna, who drove in the only run, led the Bulldogs with two hits each. Hilldale (20-7, 10-2) is in first place in the District 4A-5 standings while Wagoner (6-17, 2-9) is currently sixth.

STILLWATER 9, MUSKOGEE 7 — Muskogee's effort to come back from a 9-0 deficit fell just short. Doc Estes led the Roughers with five RBIs and went 4-for-4 at the plate. Reynier Mabasa was the losing pitcher for Muskogee (6-20, 0-12 District 6A-3) in the relief role as he went four innings and allowed two hits and no runs. Owen Gilliam started on the mound and surrendered four hits and seven runs over two-thirds of an inning. Jace Paul was 3-for-4.

WARNER 14, HULBERT 2 — Warner used a nine-run sixth inning to solidify its win over the Riders, Tuesday. The game was scoreless until Lubbock Drake hit a three-run inside the park home run to put the Eagles in front 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Beau Thomas was the winning pitcher as he surrendered two hits and one run over one inning in relief. Kaleb Spradlin started on the bump for Warner (9-11) and gave up one run one two hits in five innings with nine strikeouts. The Eagles had 14 hits in the win as Jace Jackson and Jaxon Cash both had three hits while Spradlin and Thomas had two each.

Slow pitch

EUFAULA WINS TWO — Elaina Monroe went 3-for-4 to lead Class 5A No. 15 Eufaula in an 8-1 win over Fort Gibson. The Lady Ironheads scored seven runs in the fourth inning on the way to victory. The Lady Tigers got on the board first as Kaiah Austin hit a solo home run to left field in the first inning. Kambry Williams walked to help Eufaula tie the game in the top of the third. Makayla Harjo earned the win as she allowed six hits in a complete game outing while Olivia Benson was tagged with the loss for Fort Gibson also going the distance and giving up eight runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Kate Pippenger had two RBIs for the Lady Ironheads while Gabby Noriega, Rayleigh Peterson and Avery Williams had two hits each. The Lady Tigers (8-15) were led by Emma Spears, Benson, Peyton Sikes, Austin and Danika Earley all of whom collected one hit. Eufaula beat Vian, 4-3 as Peterson hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. After the Lady Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Abby Box and Monroe both singled home runs to put the Lady Ironheads in front, 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Peterson had two RBIs while Kambry Williams, Makayla Harjo, who earned the win, Pippenger, Avery Williams, Monroe and Box collected two hits each for Eufaula (18-7).

ROLAND 12, GORE 1 — Roland put up an eight spot in the second inning on the way to defeating the Lady Pirates. Paige Curran gave Gore a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single, but that was soon wiped out as the Lady Rangers went up 3-1 in the bottom of the first. Kendra Huckbay was the losing pitcher as she gave up 12 runs on 16 hits in three innings. Curran, Huckbay, Sophie O'Connor, Cheyenne Davidson and River Shoemake each collected one hit for the Lady Pirates (9-11).

CHECOTAH THREE WAY — In a 14-1 win over Okmulgee, Maci Britt went 3-for-3 as Checotah scored nine runs in the second inning. The Lady Wildcats accumulated 13 hits for the game and were led by Kora Hall with two RBIs. Kat Anderson, Kami Hamm and Sidney Hamilton ended with two hits each. Checotah (15-11) followed up with an 11-5 win over Class A No. 17 Wilson (Henryetta) as Hailey Prince drove in four runs and hit two home runs. Prince put the Lady Wildcats up 2-0 in the first inning with a two-run blast. Addi Britt hit into a fielder's choice in the second and Hamilton had a two-run single in the third to push the Checotah lead to 5-0. Hall added an inside the park home run in the top of the fourth. Hamm, Hall and Hamilton all finished with three hits while Shaelynn Casey, Anderson and Aurora Madewell had two each.

OKTAHA 17, HENRYETTA 5 — Kristen Berry had two home runs and four RBIs in leading Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha. The Lady Tigers won in part thanks to 10 runs in the third inning highlighted by a three-run blast from Hannah Focht and a two-run shot from Berry. In the bottom of the first, Oktaha took a 3-2 advantage off solo bombs from Peyton Bryan and Berry and a sacrifice fly from Brynna Rodden. Sidney Highfill was victorious in the circle allowing four earned runs on seven hits over three innings. The Lady Tigers (25-3) amassed 17 hits in the win led by Bryan who went 3-for-3. MacKenzie Eaves, Kardin Murphy, Focht, Highfill and Aubree Davis had two hits each.

MUSKOGEE SWEEPS HULBERT — Class 6A No. 14 Muskogee beat the Lady Riders, 12-1 in the first contest as it led 10-1 after two innings. The Lady Roughers scored five runs on six hits in the top of the second inning as Kambri Johnson and Gabbi Davis both had two-run singles and an error brought across the fifth run. Piper Knight was the winner in the circle giving up seven hits and the one run over four innings. Muskogee collected 14 hits and was led by Johnson, Jaye Barnoski, Knight, Alexandria Stewart and Jaliyah Simmons with two hits each. Johnson, Davis, Stewart and Simmons drove in two runs each. The Lady Roughers (11-12) shutout Hulbert, 10-0 in the nightcap as Knight allowed just three hits over four innings to claim the win. Muskogee had 11 hits as Johnson, Barnoski and Davis had two each. Simmons and Johnson had two RBIs each.

Soccer

BOYS

FORT GIBSON 3, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 1 — Fort Gibson clinched the District 4A-3 Championship as Rex Carr led the Tigers (6-8, 5-0) with two goals and Simeon Adair had one. Elijah Scaggs had one assist.

ADA 4, WAGONER 3 (OT) — Mario Young, Harley Baker, and Logan Bloxsom all had one goal for Wagoner (7-6, 3-2 District 4A-3) as it took an extra period to determine the winner. With the loss the Bulldogs drop to fourth place while Ada moves up to third in the district standings.

MUSKOGEE 2, HOLLAND HALL 1 — Valente Espinosa scored both goals for Muskogee (5-8, 2-3 District 5A-3).

GIRLS

FORT GIBSON 7, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 2 — Dani Smith had four goals as Fort Gibson (12-1-1, 6-0) claimed its third straight 4A-3 District Championship. Addi Alred added one goal and three assists while Carlee Scott and Laine Jones finished with one goal and one assist each. Lilly Whittmore recorded four saves.

WAGONER 2, ADA 1 — Pebble Wisdom and Brooklyn Cox had one goal each while Haylee Cox had 13 saves for Wagoner (7-6, 3-2 District 4A-3). With the victory the Lady Bulldogs move up to third place while Ada drops to fourth in the district.

PORTER 6, KEYS 2 — Lauren Lindell had a huge night for Porter as she scored five goals in leading the Lady Pirates (9-3, 5-2 District 3A-4). Bentley Stockton had the other goal while Paisley Stockton, Lindell and Aaliyah Moore had one assist each. Currently Porter is third in the district standings.

HOLLAND HALL 7, MUSKOGEE 0 — Gerasmin Soto made 8 saves for the Lady Roughers (5-8, 1-4 District 5A-3).

Wednesday's schedule

BASEBALL

Wagoner at Checotah, 5 p.m.

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

AT PORTER

Game 1, Gore vs. Cave Springs, 2 p.m.; Game 2, Porter vs. Gore, 4 p.m.; Game 3, Porter vs. Cave Springs, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

AT STUART

Game 1, Stuart vs. Haileyville, 11 a.m.; Game 2, Braggs vs. Haileyville, 1 p.m.; Game 3, Braggs vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.; Game 4, 2-0 team vs 1-1 team, 5 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

DISTRICTS

CLASS 2A

Warner at Oktaha, 12 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

BASEBALL

Okay at Summit Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. Colcord, 4 p.m.

Preston Tournament: Haskell vs. Morris, 2 p.m.; vs. Preston, 4:15 p.m.;

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

AT PORTER

Game 4, One loss team vs undefeated team, 4 p.m.; Game 5, If Necessary, 6 p.m. ; or if each team has one loss, Gore vs. Cave Springs, 4 p.m.; Winner vs. Porter, 6 p.m.

AT PORUM

Game 1, Arkoma vs. Gans, 1 p.m.; Game 2, Porum vs. Arkoma, 3 p.m.; Porum vs. Gans, 5 p.m.;

AT DRUMRIGHT

Game 1, Webbers Falls vs. Liberty, 12 p.m.; Game 2, Drumright vs. Webbers Falls, 2 p.m.; Game 3, Liberty vs. Drumright, 4 p.m.

CLASS B

AT STUART

Game 5, (If Necessary) 2-1 team vs. 2-1 team, 1 p.m.; Or If every team has one loss after Game 3,; Game 4, Haileyville vs. Braggs, 1 p.m.; Game 5, Winner vs. Stuart, 3 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

Muskogee at Union/Bartlesville, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

DISTRICTS

CLASS 5A

AT STILWELL

Game 1, Stilwell vs. Roland, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Eufaula vs. Muldrow, 11:15 a.m.; Game 3, Stilwell-Roland loser vs. Eufaula-Muldrow loser, 12:30 p.m.; Game 4, Stilwell-Roland winner vs. Eufaula-Muldrow winner, 1:45 p.m.; Game 5, Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, 3 p.m.; Game 6, Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:15 p.m.; Game 7 (If Game), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS A

AT PORUM

Game 1, Porum vs. Talihina, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Gore vs. Wright City, 11:20 a.m.; Game 3, Porum-Talihina loser vs. Gore-Wright City loser, 12:40 p.m.; Game 4, Porum-Talihina winner vs. Gore-Wright City winner, 2 p.m.; Game 5, Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 3:20 p.m.; Game 6, Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4:40 p.m.; Game 7, If Game, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Shawnee at Wagoner, 5:30/ 7:30 p.m.

