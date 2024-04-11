Tuesday's prep roundup, upcoming schedule

Apr. 10—Baseball

OKTAHA 17, WARNER 9 — Nic Tolbert drove in seven runs on two hits in leading Class 2A No. 1 Oktaha (18-2) . Tolbert hit a grand slam in the third inning that helped give the Tigers a 7-0 lead, and he doubled in the fourth inning which drove in three runs to push the score to 11-5. Mason Pickering also had a three-run home run which came in the bottom of the fifth inning to help finalize the scoring. Tolbert got the win on the mound as he tossed a one-hitter. Connor Ward appeared in relief. Braxton Casey led the Tigers going 3-for-4 while Kale Testerman, Maddox Edwards, Pickering and Connor Casey all finished with two hits. For Warner, Ethan Glover had three RBIs and along with Jaxon Cash, led the Eagles with two hits. Lubbock Drake was the losing pitcher as he gave up seven runs on seven hits with three walks in three innings of work for Warner (5-10).

HASKELL 5, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 0 — The Haymakers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Baxter Neal singled home one run and Nevin Sheedy hit a two-run double. Sheedy earned the win on the mound tossing a four inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Neal, who led Haskell (9-6) at the plate with two hits, appeared in relief and tossed three innings of shutout ball with four hits allowed.

BROKEN BOW SWEEPS CHECOTAH — The Wildcats dropped both of their District 4A-5 games to Broken Bow, 18-10 and 10-5 respectively. In the first game, Bryce Marshall went 3-for-5 with a home run and along with Jonah Marshall finished with three RBIs. Lane Elliot and Mason Rainbolt had two hits each for Checotah (6-16, 0-10).

STIGLER 9, WAGONER 2 — Wagoner led 2-0 in the bottom of the second as a Stigler error allowed two runs to score. The Panthers, however, would right the ship and take a 3-2 lead in the top of the third and never trail again. Kolby Gardenhire took the loss for Wagoner (6-14, 2-6 District 4A-5) going 3.2 innings with three earned runs allowed on 10 hits. Karson Klinger had one RBI while Eli Hopping was 2-for-4.

HILLDALE 5, POTEAU 2 — Hilldale took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Gavyn Heppel singled home a run. The Hornets had tied the game at 1-1 beforehand in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Nathaniel Cannon.

Chad Parks started on the hill and earned the win for Hilldale (17-6, 8-1 District 4A-5) as he surrendered two runs on eight hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts. Heppel finished with two RBIs while Parks led all batters, finishing 2-for-2.

WEBBERS FALLS AT GORE — Canceled due to wet conditions.

OKAY AT BRAGGS — Canceled.

PORUM AT KEOTA — Canceled.

Golf

GIRLS

VERDIGRIS VALLEY TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson finished as back to back Verdigris Valley Conference Champions on Monday. All Conference Individual Medalists included Layne Alshie who took first place overall, Gracie Young followed in second, Katelyn Rigsby was third and McKenna Torix placed fifth. Teagan Graves and Audrey Cooper tied for sixth place.

Slow pitch

TAHLEQUAH 18, FORT GIBSON 4 — Class 6A No. 13 Tahlequah led 17-1 after the first three innings until Fort Gibson managed three runs in the bottom of the third. Olivia Benson was the losing pitcher going four innings and allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and 10 walks. Benson, Sage Benson, Miley Wafford and Turner Trout each drove in one run for Fort Gibson (4-11) while Alyria led at the plate going 2-for-3.

OKTAHA 12, JENKS 10 — Oktaha outlasted the Class 6A No. 12 Lady Trojans as Hannah Focht led at the plate going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The Class 4A No. 3 Lady Tigers (17-3) took an 8-4 lead in the bottom of the third as they pushed across four runs. Kristen Berry, with four RBIs, along with MacKenzie Eaves, Sidney Highfill, Brynna Rodden and Shianne Dill all finished with two hits. Dill had three RBIs.

PRESTON 6, HASKELL 2 — Haskell scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut Class 4A No. 5 Preston's lead to 3-2, but that was as close as the Class 3A No. 6 Lady Haymakers would come as the Lady Tigers tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth to go up 6-2. Hayden Ward took the loss for Haskell (17-8) as she worked six innings and gave up 12 hits. Layla Markou, who drove in one run, and Saylor Brown both finished with three hits.

MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Lady Roughers opened with a 19-11 win over Union as Gabbi Davis drove in six runs on two hits to lead Muskogee who collected 18 as a team. The Lady Roughers scored five runs on five hits in the second inning to go up 8-4, then added five more runs in the top of the fifth to increase their advantage to 13-4. Jaye Barnoski was 4-for-4 to lead at the plate. In the nightcap, the Lady Redhawks bested Muskogee, 19-7. Barnoski collected three hits in the loss. The Lady Roughers (8-10) led 6-0 in the top of the second inning, but Union scored 10 runs in the bottom half of the second to take a 10-6 lead and stay ahead for good.

CHECOTAH 15, CROWDER 6 — Checotah scored 11 runs in the first inning to catapult it to the win. Addie Britt earned the win for the Lady Wildcats (11-8) giving up six hits over five innings. Shaelynn Casey, Hailey Prince and Shyanne Madewell had two hits each. Madewell finished with three RBIs.

EUFAULA WINS TWO — Eufaula scored nine runs in the first inning as it defeated Beggs, 13-1 in the first game. Makayla Harjo earned the win in the circle while Kambry Williams, Allie Anderson, Ryleigh Peterson and Kate Pippenger led the Lady Ironheads with two hits apiece. In the nightcap, Eufaula shutout Morris, 11-0 as Peterson collected three hits in three at bats. The Lady Ironheads (11-5-1) scored six runs in the third inning to go up 8-0 and ended the win with 18 hits collectively. Kadie Jo Tidwell, Pippenger and Emma Lovett joined Peterson with three hits each. Maddison Ballard finished with two hits.

PORUM AT GANS — Canceled.

WEBBERS FALLS AT VIAN — Canceled.

Soccer

BOYS

MEMORIAL 5, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee remained winless in District 5A-3 and fell to 3-8 overall and 0-3.

HILLDALE 9, MCLAIN 1 — Hilldale (10-2, 4-0) remained perfect in District 4A-4 action as it sits atop the district standings. No stats provided.

GIRLS

HILLDALE 10, MCLAIN 0 — Gabby Dover, Estrella Estrada, Jada Robinson and Ava Soileau scored two goals each in leading Hilldale (8-4, 3-1 4A-4). Hallie Foreman and Jenna Leeds added one goal each. McLain had zero shots on goal compared to 26 for the Lady Hornets who currently sit at second place in district.

REGENT PREP 6, PORTER 2 — Lauren Lindell scored both goals for Porter (7-3, 3-2 District 3A-4) and Courtney Dickey ended with four saves.

Thursday's schedule

BASEBALL

Hilldale at Poteau.

Haskell at Kellyville, 5 p.m.

Checotah at Wagoner (DH), 5 p.m./ 7 p.m.

Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall at Claremore, 1:30 p.m.

Porter at Claremore Christian, TBD

Braggs/Wilson(Henryetta) at Kinta, 3 p.m.

Central Tournament: Warner vs. Stilwell, 4 p.m.

McAlester Mike Deak Shootout Festival: Eufaula vs. Broken Bow, 10 a.m.

McAlester Festival: Muskogee vs. Rattan, 2:30 p.m.

Bo Duren Invitational at Jones HS: Oktaha vs. OCS, 12:45 p.m.

Riverside Athletic Conference Tournament: at Porum — Porum vs. Gans, 11 a.m.; Okay vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m.; Porum-Gans loser vs. Okay-McCurtain loser, 3 p.m.; Porum-Gans winner vs. Okay-McCurtain winner, 5 p.m.; At Gore — Gore vs. Keota, 11 a.m.; Webbers Falls vs. Arkoma, 1 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Arkoma loser vs. Gore-Keota loser, 3 p.m.; Webbers Falls-Arkoma winner vs. Gore-Keota winner, 5 p.m.

SLOW PITCH

Quinton at Porum, 4:30 p.m.

Bixby at Haskell, 4 p.m.

Union at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Warner, 4 p.m.

Checotah Tournament: At Checotah — Checotah vs. Eufaula, 10 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Stilwell, 11:15 a.m.; Checotah vs. Sallisaw, 12:30 p.m.; Checotah vs. Stilwell, 1:45 p.m.; Eufaula vs. Sallisaw, 3 p.m.; At Oktaha — Oktaha vs. Fort Gibson, 10 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Roland, 12:30 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Muldrow, 1:45 p.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Roland, 3 p.m.; Oktaha vs. Muldrow, 4:15 p.m.

SOCCER

Fort Gibson at Ada, 6/8 p.m.

— Staff report