Tuesday's prep roundup, Thursday's sched

Sep. 13—Baseball

OKTAHA THREE-WAY — Class A No. 1 Oktaha opened with a 10-0 win over Okay. The Tigers started strong and jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and kept it going as it closed out the scoring in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from Darren Ledford. Braxton Casey earned the win on the mound going four innings and allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts. David Brunson took the loss for the Mustangs (10-5) as he surrendered nine earned runs on 10 hits in three innings of work. Maddox Edwards led Oktaha going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two stolen bases. Ledford finished with four RBIs and Kale Testerman was 2-for-3. The Tigers (21-1) beat Howe, 12-1 in the nightcap. Oktaha opened a 6-0 lead which included a three-run blast from Dylan Walden in the first inning. Connor Ward picked up the win as he tossed a two-hit game and had zero earned runs with eight strikeouts. Kipton Christian and Ledford finished with two hits while Testerman, Edwards and Christian stole two bases each. Ledford had four RBIs.

Fastpitch

OKTAHA 7, EUFAULA 3 — Hannah Focht put Oktaha up 1-0 in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly, but Eufaula took the lead, 2-1 in the home half on a home run by Kate Pippenger.

Oktaha took the lead back for good in the top of the fourth and then made the score 5-2 in the fifth inning, helped by a solo home run from Peyton Bryan. Mileigh Needham earned the win in relief as she went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one run. Madison Capps started in the circle. Avery Williams took the Lady Ironhead loss as she pitched a complete game and surrendered five earned runs and 13 hits. BrenLee Morgan, Bryan, Kardin Murphy and Ava Scott all collected two hits for Oktaha (20-4). Madison Ballard, who had a seventh inning solo home run, Kadie Tidwell, Allie Anderson, William, Gabbi Noriega and Pippenger all finished with one hit for Eufaula (17-8).

PORTER THREE-WAY — Porter lost 11-10 on a walk-off to Gore as Emily Daily hit a game-winning double with the game tied at 10-10 in the bottom of the fourth. Porter held a 3-1 lead in the top of the second inning but Gore scored eight runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-3 advantage. Porter was able to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Cadi Shoemake was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Gore while Cheyenne Davidson earned the win. Addie Criner took the loss but led Porter at the plate going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Kenley Ball and Courtney Dickey had two RBIs apiece. Porter lost in a no-hitter to Central Sallisaw 22-1 as the Lady Tigers scored 15 runs in the second inning en route to the win. Porter (9-19) got the first score in the top of the first on a passed ball to go up 1-0, but in the bottom half, Central took a 7-1 lead. Criner took the defeat and in 1-1/3 innings she allowed five hits and 14 runs and walked four. Gore (9-14) beat Central Sallisaw in a 12-8 decision as Paige Curran and Sophie O'Conner both drove in four runs. O'Connor was 2-for-3.

DEWEY 6, WAGONER 5 — Wagoner led 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Dewey's Londyn Bond hit a walk-off three run home run for the District 4A-7 win. Zoie Griffin took the loss for the Lady Bulldogs (13-9-1, 6-4) as she went 6-1/3 innings and gave up eight hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts. Jayln Fourkiller, Camaya Renshaw and Griffin collected two hits apiece.

HILLDALE 9, LOCUST GROVE 1 — Hilldale scored five runs in the seventh inning as it got the win and was led by Darian Diles and Lilly Beverage with two hits each. Diles ended the day with two RBIs.

The Lady Hornets (10-5, 8-3 District 4A-8) went up 1-0 in the second inning as Charlee Medley drew a walk to score a run. Kensley Allen, who ended with three RBIs, added to Hilldale's lead as she hit a sacrifice fly which drove in the run making the score 2-0 in the top of the third inning.

JENKS AT MUSKOGEE — Muskogee postponed its district contest with Jenks to a later date to be determined.

CHECOTAH AT MULDROW — Postponed until Thursday, September 21 at Muldrow. No start time has been decided.

HASKELL AT CANEY VALLEY — Postponed until 2:30 p.m. today at Salina.

COLCORD AT WARNER — Postponed to 1 p.m. Today.

SALLISAW AT FORT GIBSON — Postponed to 2 p.m. Today.

Volleyball

BROKEN ARROW 3, MUSKOGEE 0 — Class 6A No. 5 Broken Arrow swept the Lady Roughers (14-9), winning by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-10.

HULBERT 3, BRAGGS 0 — Braggs dropped to 1-6 with the loss.

Wednesday's schedule

FASTPITCH

Colcord at Warner, 1 p.m.

Sallisaw at Fort Gibson, 2 p.m.

Haskell at Caney Valley (At Salina), 2:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

BASEBALL

Oktaha at Murray St./SE Festival TBD

Braggs at Bokoshe, 4:30 p.m.

Okay at Paden, 4 p.m.

FASTPITCH

Oktaha at Tahlequah Festival

Eufaula at Henryetta, 5 p.m.

Fort Gibson at Inola Tournament

Porter at Warner, 6:15 p.m.

Canadian at Gore, 4:30 p.m.

Wagoner at Adair Festival TBA

Muskogee at Bixby, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.

Checotah at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.

Hilldale at Durant Tournament

Webbers Falls at Porum, 4 p.m.

Okemah at Haskell, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Wagoner at Inola, 6 p.m.

McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.