Tuesday's prep highlights: Tuscola's Woodard, BHRA's Peoples among big scorers

Jan. 23—In boys' basketball

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

The Purple Riders (17-5) were able to extend a 17-16 halftime edge thanks to a 24-9 advantage in the third quarter, with Tanner Thomas and Jackson Miller scoring 13 points apiece and Gerardo Alanis adding eight points to cement the victory. Jaylynn Flowers paced the Bombers (13-9) with 11 points.

Okaw Valley 59, Sullivan 56. Aiden Ballinger and Dirk Lane scored 13 points apiece and Camden Watkins added 11 points for the Redskins (16-6), who rallied from a 32-19 halftime deficit before ultimately falling short.

Nontournament

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 70, Watseka 52. Keison Peoples dumped in 28 points, Chaz Dubois added 16 points and Caden Kelemenic and Ayden Ingram added nine points apiece to help the Blue Devils (21-3) to a road win over the Warriors in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Evan LaBelle paced the Warriors (12-8) — who trailed 38-34 at halftime — with 15 points.

Centennial 49, Charleston 44. Thirteen points from Jadin Schilb, eleven points from O'Neil Johnson and 10 points from Demereia Willis helped the host Chargers (14-8) claim a nonconference win over the Trojans.

Danville 56, La Sallette 39. JaVaughn Robinson's game-high 24-point effort combined with 14 points from Devan Larkin, 10 points from CL Dye and eight points from Jerry Reed to propel the host Vikings (7-12) to a 56-39 win over the Lions (13-5) in a nonconference contest. Charles Prather's 14-point contribution paced the Lions, who also had five points from Eamon Martin and Elijah Hall.

Decatur MacArthur 77, Champaign Central 43. Aidyn Beck tallied his 1,000th career point with an 11-point outing, Chris Bush added 11 points of his own and Malachi Nichols and Terry Cole added six points apiece in a nonconference setback for the host Maroons (10-13).

Judah Christian 75, Greenview 22. The host Tribe (6-13) tallied a 34-8 halftime advantage and didn't look back, with Braydon More scoring 19 points, Cameron Carson adding 15 points and Caleb McCullough and Luca Zhao chipping in 11 points apiece to cement an East Central Illinois Conference win.

Oakwood 58, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Carsen Dudley's output of 17 points led a 14-point effort from Alec Harrison and 13 points from Jackson Dudley in a VVC contest that the visiting Comets (18-6) led 27-13 at halftime. A'Jhon Watson led the Buffaloes (4-19) with nine points.

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, St. Thomas More 30. Tanner Siems and Tanner Jacob scored 15 points apiece and Colin Thomey added 12 points to key the host Spartans (17-5) to an Illini Prairie Conference win over the Sabers (14-6).

Tuscola 75, Arthur Christian 43. Sawyer Woodard went off for 29 points — 10 of which came in the third quarter — and Jordan Quinn added 18 points, Kam Sweetnam chipped in 13 points and Josiah Hortin contributed 10 points to help the host Warriors (18-3) past the Conquering Riders (14-10) in a nonconference contest. James Lee led Arthur Christian with 14 points.

In girls' basketball

Central Illinois Conference Tournament

Tuscola 57, Warrensburg-Latham 29. Eighteen points from Sydney Moss, 17 points from Zoey Thomason and eight points from Allison Pettry helped the Warriors (22-2) to a sizable win in a pool play contest.

Nontournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 45, Villa Grove 24. A nonconference test on the road didn't faze the Buffaloes (10-10), which received nine points from Savana Cunningham and six points apiece from Sydney Spesard, Milee Ellis and Kendall Roberts. Jobella Crafton paced the Blue Devils (1-12) with nine points.

St. Thomas More 46, Hoopeston Area 37. Nineteen points from Ruari Quarnstrom and six points apiece from Grace Dimoke, Natalie Hesch, Leighton Clark and Marleo Mondebele keyed the host Sabers (15-5) past the Cornjerkers (16-9) in nonconference play. Maddie Barnes scored 17 points and Claire Dixon added 12 points to power Hoopeston Area's offense.

Sullivan 65, Pana 26. Shae Ellis dropped 12 points, Emily Miller added 11 points and Addison Minor chipped in eight points to key the Redskins (13-9) to a nonconference win on their home floor.

Tremont 51, LeRoy 24. Molly Buckles scored 11 points and Haley Cox and Natalie Loy added five points apiece to lead the Panthers (15-10), but the host Turks built a 33-8 halftime advantage and never looked back en route to a Heart of Illinois Conference win.