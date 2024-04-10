Tuesday's prep highlights: Sages remain unbeaten in baseball

Apr. 10—In baseball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5, Paris 2. The Knights (9-3) scored all of their runs in the first four innings en route to the win. Will Hilligoss, Hunter Grant and Lucas Butcher each tallied two hits. Connor Nettles and Kendall Schrock combined for a solid outing on the mound.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Oakwood 5. Enrique Rangel led the Blue Devils (12-5) offensively with three hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Micah Stanford and Anderson Thomas each added two hits and an RBI. Derek Drews, Chase Harrison and Carsen Dudley each had two hits for the Comets (5-7).

Casey-Westfield 18, Tri-County 0. The Titans (1-9) only mustered one hit, which came from Wyatt Ash.

Fisher 6, Iroquois West 1. Jacob Chittick was nearly untouchable on the mound, throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts while only allowing four hits. Aiden Cheek was the top batter for the Knights (4-5) with one hit and two RBI. Mario Andrade led the Raiders (2-6) with a double.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Heritage 4. The Buffaloes (1-8) got a balanced performance from their bats to complement Ryley Heck's winning effort on the mound. Jase Latoz tallied two doubles and two runs scored, Landon Heck also had two hits and two runs and Ryley Heck helped himself out with two hits and three runs. Brennan Struck led the offense for the Hawks (0-10) with a pair of hits.

Hoopeston Area 8, Prairie Central 7. In a close game down to the wire, the Cornjerkers (9-5) came away victorious over the Hawks (3-8). Ryker Small and Cole Miller each had two hits in the winning effort, and Miller and Mason Rush both drove in two runs.

Meridian 5, Tuscola 4. After going down 5-0 after the top of the second inning, the Warriors (3-11) fell just short of completing a comeback, getting two hits apiece from Jon Pettry, Connor Musgrave and Aiden Devlin. Musgrave also pitched all seven innings, striking out 11 batters and only giving up three earned runs.

Monticello 9, Mattoon 2. Luke Teschke and Kayie Williams were at it again for the Sages (17-0). Teschke pitched five solid innings while launching a home run offensively, and Williams had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Matt Swartz also recorded two hits.

In softball

Danville 12, Oakwood 2. Kendall Rannebarger paced the Vikings (6-7) against the Comets (3-8) with four hits out of the leadoff spot while also pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and zero earned runs. Ka'Leah Bellik did the offensive damage from there, driving in four runs on two hits.

Fisher 1, Salt Fork 0. The Bunnies (4-6) outlasted the Storm (4-8) in a pitchers' duel, plating one unearned run in the sixth inning to earn the win. Leah Graves tossed a three-hit shutout for Fisher with nine strikeouts, and Paige Hott scored the lone run. Karli McGee was just as good in the circle for Salt Fork, striking out eight batters in six innings.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Armstrong-Potomac 10. The Falcons (4-1) came out on top in a high-scoring matchup with the Trojans (5-4) that saw 35 total hits. Isabelle Gawthrop led GCMS with four hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Brynn Boundy, Mallory Rosendahl, Kate Kristensen and Bella Young each tallied two hits and two RBI. One of Kristensen's hits was a home run. Despite the loss, Tinley Parkerson and Carly Grant each connected on four hits for A-P. Acasia Gernentz had three hits and four RBI, and Brynn Spencer also had three hits. Ellie Jameson had two hits and three RBI.

Hoopeston Area 24, Heritage 0. Jersey Cundiff and Maddie Barnes led the Cornjerkers' (9-6) offensive explosion against the Hawks (0-5). Cundiff tallied four doubles and three RBI, and Barnes had two doubles, a triple and four RBI. Cundiff was also the winning pitcher.

LeRoy 15, Iroquois West 2. The Panthers (14-1) bounced back nicely after their first loss of the season on Monday. Natalie Loy went 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Kendyl Spratt and Lauren Bossingham each tallied three hits and four RBI. Emily Mennenga added three hits and three runs. Laila Carr and Haley Cox each drove in three runs. Cox and Lilly Long combined to only allow one Raider (4-3) hit, a single by Jessye Rodriguez.

Westville 16, Paxton 1. Lilly Kiesel and Danika Hamer combined for a four-inning gem in the circle for the Tigers (13-1). Kiesel also paced the offense with a triple, two doubles and three RBI. Abby Sabalaskey and Lani Gondzur each had three hits and drove in a combined six runs.

In girls' soccer

Arthur Christian 3, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Emmarie Mendenhall recorded five saves to earn the shutout for the Conquering Riders (3-5). Brileigh Mast scored two goals, and Kadence Schrock netted one.

Normal Community 9, Urbana 0. The Tigers (4-6) couldn't seem to get the ball out of their defensive zone. Nox Macdougall started the game at goalie and saved six shots, and Jane Laskowski finished in net and recorded 11 saves.

St. Thomas More 1, Danville 0. The Sabers (4-4-1) got back to .500 behind the continued strong play of freshman standout Leighton Clark, who scored yet another goal leading to a win over the Vikings (3-7).

St. Thomas More 6, Pontiac 3. The Sabers got singles wins from Hunter Madigan (6-1, 6-0), Will Devocelle (6-2, 7-5), Wyatt Kirby (6-4, 7-6 (2)) and Jack McMahon (6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4)). Madigan and Moore teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win in No. 1 doubles play, and the No. 2 doubles team of Devocelle and Kirby was also victorious.

Zach Piatt