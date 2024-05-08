Tuesday's prep highlights: Sabalaskey sets Westville record with perfect game

May 8—In baseball

Altamont 15, Tuscola 0. The Warriors (5-23) couldn't get much going, with their only three hits coming from Connor Musgrave, Aiden Devlin and Jon Pettry.

Milford 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 5. Coy Lucht had the answer for the Bearcats (11-10), pitching three scoreless innings with five strikeouts and going 2 for 2 at the plate. Jase Latoz was the Buffaloes' standout, connecting on three hits at the plate and only allowing one earned run in five innings on the mound for G-RF (2-19).

Oakwood 7, Covington 4. Bryson Marcinko hit two doubles, Cort Vermillion added two hits of his own and Brody Taflinger drove in two runs to lead the Comets (15-14) to victory. Dustin Hughes pitched a complete game while letting just three earned runs cross the plate.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13, Watseka 5. Three hits from Kayden Vance and another two from Noah Steiner led the Panthers (15-10) to the win. The Warriors (8-15) outhit PBL, led by two apiece from Brayden Ketchum, Austin Morris, James Newell and Tyler Waugh, but their six errors in the field hurt them.

Salt Fork 15, Heritage 0. The Storm (11-14) scored all of its runs in the first three innings against the Hawks (1-18). All it needed was one, as Braxton Clem pitched a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts. Deegan Albert had two hits and three runs scored, Jameson Remole had a double and two RBI and Hayden Chew hit a triple with two RBI and two runs scored.

Sullivan 10, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Schafer Ogle dazzled on the mound for the Redskins (10-15), striking out 10 batters and only allowing four hits in his six innings of work. Cameron Crowe paced the offense with three hits and two RBI. Caden Saul and Tristan Wright each added two hits and two RBI. Lucas Butcher led the Knights (15-7) with a pair of hits.

Tremont 8, LeRoy 4. Despite the loss, the Panthers (9-15) still got a couple solid individual hitting performances. Brody Bennett went 3 for 3 with two RBI, and Cole Wilson drove in the other two runs.

Unity 5, Chillicothe IVC 0. Brady Parr did it all for the Rockets (20-7), striking out eight batters in seven innings on the mound and notching two hits at the plate. Tre Hoggard also hit a triple and drove in a run.

In softball

Bloomington 1, Rantoul 0. Runs were at a premium in this game. Georgia Miller-Cheek and Addy Sherrick combined to throw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Eagles (7-18), but the one run was all the Purple Raiders needed.

Milford/Cissna Park 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Kami Muehling was one walk away from a perfect game, striking out eight batters in a no-hitter for the Bearcats (18-5). Molly Coffey, Abby Storm and Addison Lucht each had two hits, and Hunter Mowrey drove in three runs. Chloe Winslow was the only Buffalo (2-20) to reach base.

Monticello 13, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Cassidee Stoffel couldn't be stopped, as she finished the game with three hits, two home runs and seven RBI to lead the Sages (17-12). Sadie Walsh also had an impressive day with two doubles, a triple and three RBI. Marissa Miller had three hits of her own, with Lynnsey Trybom and Allie Weidner adding two apiece. Reese Patton was solid in the circle, pitching five innings of two-run ball. Maddie Logsdon led the Bulldogs (5-18) with two hits.

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Danville 4. The Spartans' bats were rolling, as Addison Frick, Grace Osterbur, Addy Martinie, Hayden Dahl, Grace Goldenstein and Chloe Harper all had two hits. Martinie and Osterbur did most of the damage with a combined seven RBI for SJ-O (26-6). Timera Blackburn-Kelly got the win in the circle, striking out six batters and only allowing one hit in 62/3 relief innings. Ka'Leah Bellik led the Vikings (9-12) with a two-run inside-the-park home run in the first inning.

Sullivan 6, Blue Ridge 4. Both teams had a star in the middle of their lineup. For the Redskins (9-18), it was J'Nai Webb, who went 4 for 4 with three RBI out of the cleanup spot. For the Knights (7-14), it was Cassie Zimmerman, who was 3 for 3 with two RBI in the three hole. Webb's triple in the top of the seventh inning gave Sullivan the lead, and it hung on for the win.

Tremont 6, LeRoy 0. The Panthers (26-6) couldn't get the bats going against a talented Tremont team, with two of their three hits coming from Lauren Bossingham.

Unity 8, Tuscola 0. Ruby Tarr and Reese Frye powered the Rockets (20-7-1) to victory, both with a home run and a triple. Tarr added a single for a three-hit game. Jenna Adkins also had three hits, and Lindy Bates and Sophia Beckett each added two. Bates and Danika Eisenmenger combined for the shutout, striking out seven batters and only allowing three hits. The hits for the Warriors (9-16) belonged to Ava Boyer, Kinzie Cleland and Cailin Munson.

Watseka 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The Warriors (17-5) used a balanced offensive attack to beat the Panthers (1-18). Brianna Denault, Abigail Neukomm, Jasmine Essington and Noelle Schroeder all had two hits. Essington and Kaylie Lange each drove in three runs. Sarah Parsons got the win in the circle with six strikeouts and just four hits allowed. Devani McClatchey recorded one of those hits and also walked twice.

Westville 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Adding yet another perfect game to her resume, Abby Sabalaskey recorded her 72nd career victory to become the Tigers' (25-4) all-time wins leader, striking out nine batters in the process. Westville took advantage of four Falcon (11-8) errors, led by Lani Gondzur and Daylin Zaayer with two hits apiece. Despite the loss, Taylor Beck pitched a solid game, going six innings and only allowing two earned runs.

In girls' soccer

Normal Community 4, Mahomet-Seymour 1. The Bulldogs (9-4-3) weren't able to go on the attack much in the first half, heading into the break down 2-0. Erika Johnson scored in the second half, assisted by Haley Reed , but Normal kept up the pressure to get the win.