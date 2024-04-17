Tuesday's prep highlights: Miller's bat powers Monticello softball past Westville

Apr. 17—In baseball

Arcola 7, Arthur Christian 1. Brody Phillips was the man for the Purple Riders (11-2), pitching six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts while only allowing one Conquering Rider (7-6) hit, and he blasted a home run at the plate. Tanner Thomas and Brevyn Whisman each added two hits for Arcola.

Argenta-Oreana 11, LeRoy 10. The Bombers (7-5) went into their last turn at bat trailing 10-3. Eight runs later, they walked off the Panthers (7-8) for a comeback victory. In the loss, Andrew Fleming connected for two hits and four RBI, and Cole Wilson and Brody Bennett each had two hits.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 12, St. Teresa 2. Maddix Stirrett got it done all over the field, pitching all five innings to get the win for the Knights (10-5) and tallying two hits. Kody Burdick had two hits and two RBI, and Connor Nettles drove in three runs.

Champaign Central 11, Ridgeview 1. Chris Timmons paced the offense for the Maroons (10-9) with a pair of hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Luke McClure and Soogy Park joined him with multiple hits. Lawrence Davis got the win on the mound, striking out six batters in four innings.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, St. Thomas More 2. A solid five innings on the mound from Zeb Greer and a combined five hits from David Hull and Altin Nettleton led the Falcons (9-3-1) to a road win. Wilson Kirby had the only multi-hit day for the Sabers (7-10).

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Cissna Park 2. A home run, triple and three RBI from Noah Steiner and another three hits and three RBI from Tyler Cole gave the Panthers (8-7) a jolt. Steiner also pitched three innings with seven strikeouts. Jream Renteria had two of the Timberwolves' (0-6) three hits.

St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Oakwood 0. The Spartans (18-2) had themselves a day, scoring at least three runs in all four innings. Asher Pruemer and Trevor Ames combined for the shutout, only allowing two hits. Tanner Jacob and Braxton Waller homered while Will Haley notched three hits. Cort Vermillion had lone hits for the Comets (7-10) in the loss.

In softball

Monticello 7, Westville 4. Marissa Miller's two home runs, double and three RBI led the Sages (12-9) to a home win. Sadie Walsh and Reese Patton each had two hits, with Walsh also knocking one over the fence. Lani Gondzur and Abby Sabalaskey had two hits apiece for the Tigers (15-2), and Layla Atwood hit a home run.

Normal West 9, Danville 3. Maya Gagnon led the Vikings (7-8) on offense with two hits and two RBI. Kendall Rannebarger and Kamryn Anglemyer added two hits of their own.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Blue Ridge 6. The Panthers (1-11) came back and scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat the Knights (5-10) for their first win of the season. Hallee Johnson and Addy Lavender each notched two hits in the winning effort, both of Johnson's hits being triples. Carsyn Stiger and Karlee Fenton both had two RBI for Blue Ridge.

Villa Grove 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4. Alexandria Brown led the Blue Devils (11-10-1) offensively wit three hits, including a home run. Hayden Thomas also homered in the winning effort. Destiney McDonald and Mallory Rosendahl each had three hits and a home run for the Falcons (5-4), with McDonald also driving in three runs.

Unity 12, Fisher 0. Danika Eisenmenger pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Natalie Haas and Shelby Smith led a balanced offensive attack for the Rockets (8-3) with two hits apiece. Peyton Schoonover and Avery Carleton had only the hits for the Bunnies (4-10).

In girls' soccer

Bloomington Central Catholic 3, St. Thomas More 0. The Sabers couldn't find the back of the net in this one, falling to 4-6-1 on the season.

Champaign Central 6, Bloomington 0. Cricket Wagner scored the Maroons' first three goals for a hat trick to lead Central (7-3), and Rylie Schulze tallied one goals and two assists. Sophia Adams and Halle Youse also got in on the scoring action, with Adams, Caroline Blount and Paige Deering getting assists. Evie O'Brien saved two shots for the shutout.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Charleston 0. Lightning shortened the game, but the Bulldogs were able to improve to 5-3-2 on the season. Jaycee Fancher and Paislee Welge scored the goals, with the assists going to Ella Walk and Isabel Lietz. In her first start at goalie, Anna Streicher earned her first win and shutout with four saves.

Uni High 7, St. Teresa 0. Cali Cooper recorded yet another hat trick along with one assist. Anna Williams, Ava Roberts and Eve Anderson each scored goals for the Illineks (4-8). Sophie Anderson had three assists, and Alina Bijoy added one. Xenia Mongwa and Cora Lewis-Patterson combined for six saves and the shutout.

Urbana 5, Danville 0. The Tigers (5-7) broke their seven-game losing streak thanks to two goals apiece from Chloe Sikora and Samantha Christman and another from Celia Barkley. Barkley also had two assists, and Sikora and Kristen Adams each had one. Nox Macdougall's seven saves gave her a shutout against the Vikings (3-11), and she also recorded an assist.

In boys' track and field

At Sullivan. The Redskins won their 11-team meet with 160 team points, more than 100 ahead of second place. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond finished fourth with 32 points, Villa Grove took fifth (31) and Arcola was tied for ninth (4). Winners for Sullivan included Aian Fryman in the 100-meter dash (11.78 seconds) and long jump (6.19 meters); Owen Hussong in the 800 (2 minutes, 8.34 seconds); Johnathan Iacobazzi in the 3,200 (10:35.51); Mason Booker in the 110 hurdles (16.61); the 400-meter relay of Kaden Guest, Booker, Fryman and Kyle Corkill (44.12); the 800 relay of Guest, Brett Bushue, Christian Ozier and Fryman (1:34.04); and 3,200 relay of Easton England, Hayden Moody, Hussong and Iacobazzi (8:59.55). The Knights' Jacob Tighe won the shot put with a throw of 14.94 meters. The Blue Devils' Layne Rund and Redskins' Bushue tied in the high jump, clearing 1.75 meters, and Villa Grove's Kyler Williams won the triple jump with a distance of 12.80 meters.

In girls' track and field

At Champaign. Thunder forced the meet between few local schools at McKinley Field to be called early, but four events were able to finish. Danville earned three outright first-place finishes: Jada Bell in the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 53/4 inches, Samantha Brown in the pole vault with a height of 8-03/4 and Nickiya Shields in the long jump with a distance of 16-91/4. Champaign Central's Jalay Jones and Danville's Gabriela Huerta tied for the high jump win, clearing 4-113/4.

At Sullivan. The Redskins finished second in their 11-team meet with 91 team points, followed by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in a tie for third (45) and Villa Grove and Arcola tied for sixth (27). Winners for Sullivan included Riane Bear in the high jump (1.55 meters) and the 800-meter relay of Devon Richardson, Mya Dyer, Kharli Kelly and Bear (1 minute, 53.31 seconds). The Knights won the 3,200 relay with Embrey Reardon, Kimberly Krutsinger, Ruby Burton and Morgan Casteel. Arcola won the 400 relay with Kelsey Moore, Jaiden Miller, Aymara Leal and Ema Simpson.