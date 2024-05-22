Tuesday's prep highlights: GCMS baseball wins regional

May 22—GIBSON CITY — Top-seeded Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley notched a 9-1 victory over fourth-seeded Milford in a Class 1A regional baseball championship game that was delayed several days because of inclement weather. The victory punched the Falcons' ticket to a sectional semifinal meeting with Arcola on Wednesday.

Isaiah Johnson collected three hits and Altin Nettleton hit a home run to help the Falcons' cause.

Seventh-seeded Rantoul softball fell to second-seeded Charleston in a Class 3A regional semifinal in Mahomet, with Harper Morgan and Airiana Bell collecting the Eagles' lone two hits.

Fourth-seeded Danville softball came from behind to top fifth-seeded Centennial 3-2 in a Class 3A regional semifinal in Mt. Zion with a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kendall Rannebarger reached on an error and scored on a single from Jaidyn Hardesty, who scored along with Maiyah Flemons on a ground ball from Payton Beith. Shayanna Patterson and Brylie Klaudt were responsible for the Chargers' two runs.

Villa Grove softball captured a 4-0 victory over Heyworth in a Class 1A sectional semifinal in Le Roy, with Alexandria Brown striking out nine batters against three hits in seven complete innings of work in the circle. The second-seeded Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on another run in the fourth inning to secure the outcome, with Kayln Cordes collecting four hits and Brown and Logan Lillard adding two hits apiece.

In the following semifinal, a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning helped host LeRoy softball — the visiting team on the scoreboard — squeak past Milford/Cissna Park in a 6-4 win. Lauren Bossingham led the second-seeded Panthers with two hits, including a double, while Kami Muehling and Addison Lucht each had two hits for the top-seeded Bearcats.

The Mahomet-Seymour girls' soccer team ended its season with a 4-0 loss to second-seeded Chatham Glenwood in a Class 2A sectional semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, with Rylann Law scoring twice and Rowann Law and Aubrie Haas scoring goals to down the top-seeded Bulldogs.

In the following semifinal, second-seeded Champaign Central was ousted by top-seeded Pleasant Plains in a 2-0 decision thanks to goals from Bailey Leach and Sophia Taft.