Tuesday's prep highlights: Fisher baseball wins regional quarterfinal in walk-off fashion

May 15—. Cody Hinton called game as he plated Brayden Mowrey from third base with a one-out, walk-off hit in the eighth inning to send the sixth-seeded Bunnies to a quarterfinal win over eighth-seeded Cissna Park. The game resumed on Tuesday at Rantoul Sports Complex after the quarterfinal matchup had to be suspended on Monday due to inclement weather with the score tied at 6. Aiden Cheek, Drayton Lutz and Ryan Coulter had two hits apiece for Fisher with Ryan Coulter earning the win after 1 1/3 innings in relief of Jacob Chitick, who struck out 9 over 6 2/3 innings on Monday. Bradon Bruens led Cissna Park by going 3 for 4 with a double.

Mahomet-Seymour 10, Normal West 8. The Bulldogs left Normal with a nonconference win with Gavin Bailey a key reason why as the M-S designated hitter was 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored after hitting a homer. Nolan Johnson roped a pair of doubles and had two RBI in the win, as well.

. Lilly Kiesel finished a triple short of the cycle for the Tigers (26-4) and produced five RBI as No. 1 seed Westville cruised to a semifinal win. Lani Gondzur added three singles at the plate, while Abby Sabalaskey did her thing in the circle with nine strikeouts against No. 9 seed Oakwood in the four-inning win with Sabalaskey limiting her opponent to one hit and one walk.

. Khloe Builta was unhittable. Literally. Builta tossed a seven-inning no-hitter from the circle to lead the second-seeded Panthers (29-7) to a semifinal win. Builta allowed just one walk in an standout pitching performance. Laila Carr's solo home run in the sixth inning accounted for the only run of the game as LeRoy got past the seventh-seeded Timberwolves.

. The Bearcats (19-6) will have a chance to play for a regional title after Addison Lucht, Kami Muehling and Abby Storm delivered in a semifinal win for the top seed against the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers. Lucht (3 for 4, triple, two RBI, three runs) and Muehling (3 for 4, three runs) tied for the team high in hits while Storm led the way with four RBI after going 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and also scoring a pair of runs. Muehling notched the win, as well, from the circle with a steady outing that saw her allow two earned runs in a complete game and strike out seven while issuing just one walk.

. Logan Lillard helped key the second-seeded Blue Devils, finishing 1 for 2 at the plate with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored while Kayln Cordes (2 for 3, double, two runs, RBI) and Isabella Dodd (1 for 3, two RBI) also contributed to the four-inning semifinal win. Alexandria Brown was also strong in the circle for Villa Grove with seven strikeouts and gave up just one hit to the sixth-seeded Trojans.

. The top-seeded Bulldogs had no problems in a semifinal matchup. Camryn Nelson slotted two goals into the back of the net, while Hannah Creel provided two assists. Isabel Lietz, Erika Johnson, Hadley Grotelueschen, Nadia Biegler, Haley Reed, Holland Martin and Kylyn Ross supplied one goal apiece for M-S.

. Hunter Madigan's 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles and a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-4 win from Will Devocelle and Wyatt Kirby at No. 1 doubles accounted for the Sabers' points.