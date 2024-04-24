Tuesday's prep highlights: Chargers win 9 events in local quad meet

Apr. 24—In girls' soccer

Peoria Notre Dame 3, Champaign Central 0. The News-gazette's No. 1 girls' soccer team ran into a juggernaut in the undefeated Irish, but the Maroons (7-4-1) mostly held their own. Central trailed 2-0 at halftime and shored up the defense even more in the second half. Goalkeeper Evie O'Brien saved eight shots in the loss.

Peoria Richwoods 2, Centennial 0. The Chargers (8-6) were coming off a pair of big wins, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 13-4. Their defense continued to impress, holding Richwoods to just two goals, highlighted by Kate Pitcher's 10 saves in goal, but they just couldn't find the back of the net to make it three wins in a row.

Uni High 6, Cornerstone 4. After losing three straight games without scoring a single goal, the Illineks (5-11) were looking for a bounce back, and they got it with a road win at Cornerstone. Uni High went into halftime up 4-1 and battled through the second half to pull out the 6-4 victory. Coming off News-Gazette Athlete of the Week honors, Cali Cooper continued her solid play with two goals and an assist. Her two goals were matched by Annika Deschler to lead the team. The Illineks' other two goals came from Chizara Onyemere and Khuyen Nguyen. Also recording assists were Jane McCumber, Sophie Anderson, Anna Williams and Grace To.

In girls' track and field

At Rantoul. The Eagles hosted Champaign Central, Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour in a quad meet. The Chargers topped the standings with a team score of 174, followed by the Bulldogs at 135, the Maroons at 128 and Rantoul at 84. Centennial dominated the individual wins race, too, taking first place in nine of 17 events. Nina Brown won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 12.87 and 26.52 seconds. Ruth Duma won the shot put and discus with respective throws of 30 feet, 111/4 inches and 99 feet, 101/2 inches. Other Charger winners included Nicole Granger in the 400 (1 minute, 4.37 seconds); Brooklynn Sweikar in the mile (5:31.69); Noelle Hunt in the long jump (16-8); the 1,600-meter relay of Na'Zarah Walker, Kaia Westray, Sweikar and Hunt (4:08.81); and the 3,200 relay of Sweikar, Annika Blackburn, Grace Elrick and Diana Diamani (11:37.02). M-S got wins from Kelsie Fuoss in the pole vault (10-6); Claire Johnson in the triple jump (28-13/4); and the 400 relay of Kara Carney, Lauren Burr, Evelyn Hillard and Madalyn Marx (50.48). Winners for Central were Aleigha Garrison in the 800 (2:28.07); Jalay Jones in the high jump (4-101/4); and the 800 relay of Emmie Walker, Jones, Hajar Bouiba and Audrey Allender (1:58.86). Aubreyana Thompson nabbed both of Rantoul's event wins in the 100 hurdles (17.51) and 300 hurdles (51.36).