Tuesday's Mets-Brewers game postponed due to rain

Citi Field tarp 7/6 vs Milwaukee

The Mets game on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed due to rain, after a nearly three-hour delay.



The two teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Ace Jacob deGrom, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday, will get the ball in game one on Wednesday, looking to keep his MLB-best 0.95 ERA heading into the All-Star break. Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41 ERA) will go for Milwaukee in game one.

Game two will see Brett Anderson on the mound for the Brewers, and while the Mets haven't officially named a starter, it's likely that the recently called-up Robert Stock could get the start for the home team.

The Mets scored three runs in the seventh inning on Monday night to beat the Brewers, 4-2, to win the first game of the series.