Tuesday's Manny Machado context clues were especially intriguing for White Sox fans originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

All things considered, Tuesday was a good one for White Sox fans. 

The Yankees didn't sign Manny Machado today. The Phillies didn't sign Manny Machado today either. In fact no one signed Manny Machado today, but things are looking up: 

Vegas always knows, so the White Sox taking over as slight favorites this late in the game isn't a bad thing. Also Philly went from favorites to a distant fourth in a month, so uh don't know what that's about. 

But wait! There's more! Look at this here tweet from Rawlings, the people who make unsigned free agent Manny Machado his gloves: 

Surely this is confirmation bias, as it's not Machado's fault that black and white just happen to be the White Sox colors too. Besides, it's not like Machado color coordinates his glove with his team's uniform, right?

Right! Except for the fact that that's exactly what Manny Machado has done

It's entirely possible and maybe even probable that this means nothing, but if we're going to speculate, we might as well lean into it. 

