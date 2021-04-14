Tuesday's Maine college roundup: St. Joe's stays hot with 10-6 baseball win

Apr. 14—STANDISH — St. Joseph's wiped out a one-run deficit by scoring twice in the fourth inning to beat Fisher College 10-6 in baseball on Tuesday.

The Monks (13-10) won their second straight and have won 7 of 8.

Hunter Richardson hit a homer in the fourth inning against the Falcons (22-9).

Kevin Aylward and Luke Johnson each blasted a three-run homer to pace St. Joseph's 15-hit attack; Ben Gravel and Ronan Chisholm each had three hits.

Reliever Anthony Esposito got the win with a pair of hitless, allowing a run.

The Huskies (12-6) scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the ninth to break a 5-5 tie in beating the Beacons (0-1) 7-5 at Boston.

Andrew Olszak was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, and Tom Vesosky added two hits and drove in a pair.

Bryce Afthim threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings to grab the victory, allowing four hits, fanning four and walking three.

Brianna Neely and Izzy Nieblas each had RBI doubles to spark a four-run top of the second as the Black Bears (7-13) defeated the Minuteman (7-10) 9-4 in the second game for a doubleheader split at Amherst, Massachusetts.

UMass answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Maine added a pair of runs in the third with RBI singles by Neely and Emma Larke to stretch their lead to 6-3.

Neely went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for the Black Bears, and Larke went 2 for 4 with three RBI.

The Minutemen sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, scoring eight runs, to grab the lead for good in winning the opener 15-6 in six innings.

Kelby Drews had a three-run homer for Maine.

Gavin Admirand scored eight goals and added a pair of assists as the Beacons (1-0, 1-0 Little East) used a 7-2 second-quarter advantage and cruised past the Huskies (1-4, 0-2) at Boston.

Tristan Dundas had six goals and two assists to lead Southern Maine, and Nick James chipped in with four goals and an assist.

Trevor Koppy and Charlie Cook split time in net, making 25 saves for UMass-Boston. Nathan Plourde stopped 19 shots for the Huskies.