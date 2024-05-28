Advertisement

Tuesday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.
·1 min read

Baseball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A Championship

(3) Northern Bedford County vs. (1) North Star, at Bedford, 2 p.m.

District 5-9 Tournament

Class 3A Championship

Somerset vs. Punxsutawney, at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Championship

(6) Bishop Carroll vs. (1) Bishop McCort, at Vets Field, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Prospect League

Champion City at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinals

(5) Fannett-Metal at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Shade-Shanksville at (2) Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Championship

(3) Tussey Mountain vs. (1) Everett, at Bedford, 3 p.m.

District 7 Tournament

Class 3A Consolation

(2) Ligonier Valley vs. (1) Avonworth, at Gateway, 5 p.m.

Greater Johnstown

Women

Murphy's vs. The Haven, 6 p.m.

Bennett's vs. Fetz's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.