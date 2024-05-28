Tuesday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Championship
(3) Northern Bedford County vs. (1) North Star, at Bedford, 2 p.m.
District 5-9 Tournament
Class 3A Championship
Somerset vs. Punxsutawney, at Showers Field, DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Championship
(6) Bishop Carroll vs. (1) Bishop McCort, at Vets Field, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Prospect League
Champion City at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
(5) Fannett-Metal at (1) Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
(3) Shade-Shanksville at (2) Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Championship
(3) Tussey Mountain vs. (1) Everett, at Bedford, 3 p.m.
District 7 Tournament
Class 3A Consolation
(2) Ligonier Valley vs. (1) Avonworth, at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Greater Johnstown
Women
Murphy's vs. The Haven, 6 p.m.
Bennett's vs. Fetz's Sports Pub, 7 p.m.