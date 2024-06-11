Advertisement

Tuesday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.

Baseball

Johnstown Collegiate League

Martella's Pharmacy vs. The Hill Group, Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Auto Group vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Mainline Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Claysburg at Hollidaysburg-1, 6 p.m.

Ebensburg at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.

Hollidaysburg-2 at Richland, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Softball

Greater Johnstown

Women

Summerhill Social Club vs. Murphy's, 6 p.m.

The Haven vs. Summerhill Social Club, 7 p.m.