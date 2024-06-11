Tuesday's local sports schedule
Baseball
Johnstown Collegiate League
Martella's Pharmacy vs. The Hill Group, Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel Auto Group vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Mainline Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Claysburg at Hollidaysburg-1, 6 p.m.
Ebensburg at Nanty Glo, 6 p.m.
Hollidaysburg-2 at Richland, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Softball
Greater Johnstown
Women
Summerhill Social Club vs. Murphy's, 6 p.m.
The Haven vs. Summerhill Social Club, 7 p.m.