Tuesday's Jacksonville-Palestine basketball games to be played in a closed gym

Jan. 13—PALESTINE — Basketball teams from Jacksonville High School will be playing in Palestine Tuesday night, where they will go up against each other in an empty arena.

Due to unruly behavior between fans of the two district and geographic rivals in last season's meeting in Palestine, Palestine Independent School District officials have made the decision to have a closed gym Tuesday.

The contests will be available online at no charge.

The JV Girls, Varsity Girls and Varsity Boys can be watched by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@wildcatnationmedianetwork/streams

After clicking on the link, you will be able to select the game you want to watch. Each game will be available to start streaming ten minutes prior to tip off time.

The JV Boys game will also be available to watch via Live Stream on the Palestine ISD Facebook page; link is below.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063748295144

Jacksonville edged Bullard 62-60 in Friday's district opener that was played in Jacksonville.

The Wildcats were also successful in their league lid lifter, getting past Rusk, 69-53.

In the other district game that was contested Friday, Hudson's Hornets downed Madisonville, 50-43.