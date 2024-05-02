TUESDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: West Scranton clinches D2 playoff berth in boys volleyball

Emanuel Benitez contributed 11 kills and seven aces to lead West Scranton to a 3-1 win over Lackawanna Trail on Tuesday in a Lackawanna League boys volleyball match.

The Invaders, who are in their first official varsity season and the second full year as a sport at the school, clinched a District 2 Class 2A playoff berth.

"It's been incredible," West Scranton coach Mary Swift said. "They are fantastic kids who come ready to learn and work very hard in practice. It is very exciting for the kids and we are thrilled."

West Scranton improved to 6-4 in the league and 6-5 overall with a nonleague match at home against city rival Scranton on Thursday.

Quienton McMillan had 11 kills and three aces, while Bryan Barbosa had 12 assists for the Invaders.

Lackawanna Trail (3-7) 25 16 20 20

West Scranton (6-4) 18 25 25 25

Abington Heights 3, North Pocono 0

Jackson McGuiness had 10 kills, Josh Young added eight kills and Shawn Theodore had six kills to lead Abington Heights.

North Pocono (1-9) 16 9 19

Abington Heights (7-1) 25 25 25

Forest City 3, Elk Lake 0

Heath Snyder had 21 service points and nine aces, and Brad Bartholomay had 11 kills and six service points to lead Forest City past the Warriors.

Caelum Cahoon added five digs, and Austin Grosel had seven service points for the Foresters, who improved to 5-5 overall and clinched a District 2 Class 2A playoff berth.

Levi Tyler had five kills and Josh Astacio had four digs for Elk Lake.

Elk Lake (1-7) 19 13 11

Forest City (4-5) 25 25 25

JV: EL, 2-0.

Western Wayne 3, Valley View 1

Western Wayne earned a win to finish its Lackawanna League schedule at 5-5.

The Wildcats have two games remaining this weekend at Blue Ridge.

Valley View (4-5) 31 20 20 24

Western Wayne (5-5) 29 20 20 24

Mountain View 3, Scranton 0

Isaac Drake had 14 kills, Ryan Supancik had 34 assists, Jason Demanicor and Joey Heller each had fie digs to lead the Eagles.

Matthew Barrett led Scranton with eight kills and six digs, while Atthar Shobari had seven assists, Jayden Tulenan added six digs, and Domenic Meyers had seven assists.

Mountain View (8-2) 25 25 25

Scranton (2-6) 23 19 21

Girls lacrosse

Abby Williams scored three goals, and Violet Coates, Kylie Romanchick, Sienna Popple, and Ellie Kersey each had two to lead Wyoming Seminary to a 12-9 win over Scranton Prep in a key Wyoming Valley Conference game.

Wyoming Seminary improved to 11-1 overall, which is second in the District 2 Class 2A playoff standings behind Crestwood, maintained its lead over Scranton Prep (10-2 overall), which is third.

Claire McGrath scored four goals to lead Scranton Prep.

Wyoming Seminary 12, Scranton Prep 9

SP Goals: Claire McGrath 4, Alexa Kleinberger 2, Summer Larrabee 2, Kotchick 1. Assists: Kleinberger 2.

SEM Goals: Abby Williams 3, Violet Coates 2, Kylie Romanchick 2, Sienna Popple 2, Ellie Kersey 2, Emerson Swartz 1. Assists: Coates 1, Popple 1, Swartz 1.

Records: SEM 10-1, SP 8-2.

Delaware Valley 17, Hazleton Area 9

Ava Kraszewski scored nine goals, and Maya Jean-Francois and Carrigan McCormack each scored three to lead the Lady Warriors.

Hazleton Area goalie Tori Drennan made the 200th save of her career in the game, and Brooke Harmonosky had five goals.

Hazleton Area (2-7) 1 4 2 2 — 9

Delaware Valley (6-4) 3 5 5 4 — 17

HAZ Goals: Brooke Harmonosky 5, Madelyn Gaizick 2, Macie Maylath 1, Abigail Smithnosky 1. Saves: Tori Drennan 11.

DV Goals: Ava Kraszewski 9, Maya Jean-Francois 3, Carrigan McCormack 3, Rhyanne Rettinger 1, Madison Gifford 1. Assists: McCormack 3, Rettinger 2, Angelina Genovese 1, Savannah Liz. Saves: Jaida Palacios 13.