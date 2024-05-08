TUESDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: Lenchitsky, Monacelli lead North Pocono past Dallas in girls lax

Abby Lenchitsky had 17 saves and Amaya Monacelli scored six goals to lead North Pocono to a 10-9 win over Dallas on Tuesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse game.

North Pocono, which beat Dallas for the first time in program history, evened its record at 9-9 and is the No. 7 seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Dallas is the No. 6 seed.

Ashley Wright added two goals for North Pocono.

Ireland Walsh had four goals and an assist, and Ella English had two goals and two assists to lead Dallas.

North Pocono 10, Dallas 9

NP Goals: Amaya Monacelli 6, Ashley Wright 2, Morgan Foytack 1, Lylah Placek 1. Assists: Nora Smith 1, Melaina Evans 1. Saves: Abby Lenchitsky 17.

DAL Goals: Ireland Walsh 4, Ella English 2, Sara Snowden 2, Braylee Walsh 1. Assists: English 2, Walsh, 1, Snowden 1, Walsh 1. Saves: Taylor Pickett 10.

Records: NP 7-7, DAL 7-5.

Boys volleyball

Abington Heights 3, Scranton 1

Jackson McGuiness scored 13 kills and had six aces, Shawn Theodore added seven kills, and Jackson Wentz had seven kills, three aces, and three blocks to lead Abington Heights.

Jayden Tulenan had five kills, and Atthar Shobari added five assists and four digs for Scranton.

Scranton (2-7) 9 25 15 10

Abington Heights (9-1) 25 19 25 25

Scranton 3, Elk Lake 0

Matthew Barrett had 10 kills, Domenic Meyers had 11 assists, and Jason Moroe and Atthar Shobari each had 15 digs to lead Scranton.

Levi Tyler had five kills and Braeden Johnson had three assists for Elk Lake.

Scranton (2-6) 25 25 25

Elk Lake (1-8) 15 19 22