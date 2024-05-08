TUESDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Comets overcome Peifer's no-hitter

Despite getting no-hit by Wallenpaupack pitcher Eli Peifer, Abington Heights pulled out a 1-0 victory over the visiting Buckhorns on Tuesday in a Lackawanna League Division I baseball game.

Reese Zalewski drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh to bring home the game's only run and move the Comets 1½ games ahead of Wallenpaupack for first place in the division standings.

Nick Bradley opened the bottom of the seventh for the Comets by reaching second on an error. Jake Lenahan was intentionally walked. Thomas LaCoe flied out to right-center field and Bradley tagged up and went to third. Lincoln Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Zalewski walked on a 3-1 pitch to force home Bradley.

Peifer threw 79 pitches, 55 for strikes. He walked four and struck out the same.

Lenahan was the winning pitcher, tossing a two-hit shutout with one walk and eight strikeouts.

One of Wallenpaupack's hits was a triple by Greg Van Gorder leading off the top of the fifth. But with one out, Van Gorder was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Peifer's ground ball to Anderson at second base.

Abington Heights 1, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack 000 000 0 — 0

Abington Heights 000 000 1 — 1

WP: Jake Lenahan 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 8SO

LP: Eli Peifer 6⅓IP, 0H, 1R, 0ER, 4BB, 4SO

3B: Greg Van Gorder (WAL).

Records: WAL 9-8, 6-5; AH: 13-3, 7-3

Mid Valley 9, Old Forge 8

At Pagnotti Park, Mid Valley scored in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Old Forge in the completion of a suspended game from April 24.

Two errors sandwiched around a bloop single to open the eighth loaded the bases for Mid Valley. Anthony Balashaitis then lofted a sacrifice fly to score Zach Angelo and break the 8-8 tie.

Lorenzo Hernandez had three hits and three RBIs for the Spartans. Nick Mills added three hits, while Balashaitis and Carter Musewicz each finished with two hits and two RBIs. Chase Eshelman also drove in two runs.

For Old Forge, which scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, Joe Granko had three hits and two RBIs. Jake Iacavazzi doubled twice and knocked in one run.

Mid Valley 9, Old Forge 8

Mid Valley 320 003 01 — 9

Old Forge 701 000 00 — 8

WP: Nicholas Mills 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 2SO

LP: Joe Granko 1IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

2B: Jake Iacavazzi (OF) 2, Nicholas Mills (MV).

Records: MV 8-4, 11-6; OF 6-5, 8-7

Montrose 12, Lackawanna Trail 0

At Lackawanna Trail, Conner Flynn hurled a five-inning two-hit shutout with two walks and 10 strikeouts as Montrose won in Lackawanna Division III.

Flynn also doubled, tripled and drove in one run.

Patrick McComb had three hits and one RBI for the Meteors, who won their seventh straight. Andrew Dovin added two hits and two RBIs, while Adam Sorensen knocked in two runs.

Stephen Jervis doubled and Sean Dwyer singled for the Lions.

Montrose 12, Lackawanna Trail 0

Montrose 344 010 0 — 12

Lackawanna Trail 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Conner Flynn 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 10SO

LP: Tucker Kinney 3IP, 8H, 11R, 5ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Stephen Jervis (LT), Andrew Dovin (MON), Patrick McComb (MON), Conner Flynn (MON), Adam Sorensen (MON).

3B: Andrew Dovin (MON), Conner Flynn (MON).

Records: MONT 10-2, 8-2; LT 6-8, 6-6

Mountain View 16, Forest City 1

At Forest City, Bronson Kilmer had two hits, including a home run, three RBIs and three runs to lead Mountain View to a four-inning Division III victory over the Foresters.

Jordan Jagger had three hits and a run, Ziggy Bradford added two hits, including a double, one RBI and two runs and Noah Barnes chipped in two hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Eagles.

Max Urbas had Forest City’s two hits and a run.

Mountain View 16, Forest City 1

Mountain View 544 300 0 — 16

Forest City 000 100 0 — 1

WP: Riley Jagger 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 6SO

LP: Jeremy Slick 3⅔IP, 12H, 16R, 6ER, 1BB, 6SO

2B: Ziggy Bradford (MV).

HR: Bronson Kilmer (MV).

RECORDS: MV 9-2, 8-1; FC 0-15, 0-12.

Blue Ridge 10, Carbondale Area 9

At Carbondale Area on Monday, Brendan Marvin had three hits, three RBIs and two runs as Blue Ridge scored four runs in the top of the seventh to outlast the Chargers in a Division III game.

Andrew Kowalewski had three hits and two runs, Gehrig Dibble added two hits, an RBI and three runs and Michael Smith chipped in a double and three RBIs for the Raiders.

Krystel Calderon had three hits, including a triple, one RBI and two runs, Shane Herbert added three hits, one RBI and two runs and Robert Waters had two doubles, two RBIs and one run for Carbondale Area.

Blue Ridge 10, Carbondale Area 9

Blue Ridge 010 041 4 — 10

Carbondale Area 402 001 2 — 9

WP: Conner Sauer 4IP, 5H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 2SO

LP: Johnny Gorel 2⅔IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 3BB, 4SO

2B: Robert Waters (CAR) 2, Michael Smith (BR).

3B: Krystel Calderon (CAR).

RECORDS: BR 2-11, 2-10; CA 6-10, 5-5.