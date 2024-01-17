Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashwaubenon 52, Green Bay Southwest 40

GREEN BAY - The Jaguars outscored the Trojans by six points in each half in the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Bella Daul led Ashwaubenon with 12 points. Jordan Whiters added 11 and Gianna Guarascio scored 10.

Southwest was led by Alex Siudzinski with 14 points.

Ashwaubenon 23 29 - 52

Green Bay Southwest 17 23 - 40

Ashwaubenon: Raye 6, Whiters 11, Guarascio 10, Daul 12, James 2, Wirth 5, Seeling 6. 3-pt: Daul 4, Whiters 3, Wirth. FT: 14-18. Fouls: 11.

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 9, Danforth 2, Pytleski 7, Suidzinski 14, Szarowicz 3, King 5. 3-pt: Bynum 2, Siudzinski 2, Szarowicz. FT: 9-11. Fouls: 15.

Notre Dame 105, Sheboygan North 25

GREEN BAY - Gracie Grzesk scored 19 points to lead the Tritons to the win over the Golden Raiders.

Five other Notre Dame players scored in double figures. Peyton Musial scored 17 points. Trista Fayta and Kaia Waldrop both scored 16 points. Syd Whitehouse added 15 and Paige DeMoulin scored 10.

Avi Schley scored eight points for Sheboygan North.

Sheboygan North 13 12 - 25

Notre Dame 62 43 - 105

Sheboygan North: Shear 4, Reiter 2, Post 2, Tagel 4. Peitzmeier 3, Schley 8, Adams 2. 3-pt: Peitzmeier. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 8.

Notre Dame: Gokey 4, DeMoulin 10, Fayta 16, Whitehouse 15, Waldrop 16, Musial 17, Abel 4, Webster 4, Grzesk 19. 3-pt: DeMoulin, Fayta 2, Whitehouse, Musial, Grzesk 3. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 11.

Manitowoc 66, Bay Port 52

MANITOWOC – Grace Fruzen poured in a game-high 20 points as the Ships used a big second-half push to defeat the Pirates in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Maddie Johnson and Kendall Schmitz added 10 points each for Manitowoc.

Payton Dudra scored 19 points and Ellie McDermid had 18 to lead the way for Bay Port.

The Ships led by three at the half before using a 40-29 second-half advantage to put the game out of reach.

With the win, Manitowoc moves to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the FRCC, while Bay Port falls to 1-12 and 1-7.

Bay Port 23 29 – 52

Manitowoc 26 40 - 66

Bay Port: Whiteman 2, Dudra 19, Coughlin 4, M. McDermid 1, E. McDermid 18, Williams 8. 3-pt: Dudra. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Simpkins.

Manitowoc: Bolchen 6, Peterson 5, Stanislowski 4, Johnson 10, Schmitz 10, Fruzen 20, Hamann 9, Breese 2. 3-pt: Bolchen, Schmitz, Fruzen 3. FT: 19-26. Fouls: 16.

Pulaski 61, Sheboygan South 47

SHEBOYGAN – Ellie Mangold had the hot hand with 21 points as the Red Raiders built a 10-point halftime lead and held off the Redwings.

Lilly Gahagan led Sheboygan South with 15 points, while Reasheall Zamora added 13.

Pulaski moves to 8-7 overall and 6-3 in the Fox River Classic Conference with the victory, while the Redwings fall to 2-11 and 0-8.

Pulaski 35 26 - 61

Sheboygan South 25 22 - 47

Pulaski: M. Lardinois 9, Fischer 6, Urban 5, Mangold 21, Gwidt 1, Hasser 7, Servais 3, R. Lardinois 1, Sprangers 8. 3-pt: M. Lardinois 2, Fisher 2, Mangold, Servais. FT: 13-25. Fouls: 15.

Sheboygan South: L. Gahagan 15, T. Gahagan 6, Herber 4, Zamora 13, Lloyd 3, Judkins 6. 3-pt: L. Gahagan 3, T. Gahagan 2. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: T. Gahagan, Lloyd, Judkins.

Marinette 51, Luxemburg-Casco 41

MARINETTE - The Marines led by seven at halftime and pulled away in the North Eastern Conference win.

Riley Kieffer led Marinette with 17 points. Kaya Bodam and Olivia Hanson both added 10 points.

Luxemburg-Casco was led by Brianna Bray with 12 points and Hannah Schley with 11.

Luxemburg-Casco 21 20 - 41

Marinette 28 23 - 51

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 3, Bray 12, Mrotek 2, Schley 11, Blohowiak 6, Wech 3, Deprez 4. 3-pt: Cherovsky, Bray 4, Wech.

Marinette: Kunick 6, Torkko 4, Kieffer 17, Seymour 4, Bodam 10, Hanson 10. 3-pt: Kunick, Kieffer 3, Bodam, Hanson.

Denmark 54, Wrightstown 48

WRIGHTSTOWN - Kiarrah Micolichek scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Vikings to the come-from-behind win.

Amelia Van Noie and Paige Selner both scored 11 points for Denmark, which trailed by seven points at halftime.

Wrightstown was led by Elaina Verbeten with 12 points and Ella Fandrey with 10.

Denmark 19 35 - 54

Wrightstown 26 22 - 48

Denmark: Van Noie 11, Selner 11, Vogel 4, Micolichek 20, Van Vonderen 8. 3-pt: Van Noie, Micolichek 2. FT: 21-29. Fouls: 10.

Wrightstown: Verbeten 12, Durocher 7, Leick 4, Colwell 6, Geib 2, Peters 4, Bousley 3, Fandrey 10. 3-pt: Verbeten 2, Durocher, Bousley, Fandrey 2. FT: 0-0. Fouls: 19.

Xavier 58, Seymour 37

APPLETON - The Hawks outscored the Thunder by 19 points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Carsyn Stempa and Elle Krull led Xavier with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Keira VandeHei and Alayna VandeHei both scored eight points to lead Seymour.

Seymour 22 15 - 37

Xavier 24 34 - 58

Seymour: K. VandeHei 8, Boyd 3, Setliff 7, Krause 4, Miller 3, Hill 2, Krueger 2, A. VandeHei 8. 3-pt: K. VandeHei 2, Setliff, Krause. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 10.

Xavier: J. Krull 8, Vande Hey 9, Pfefferle 1, Martine 5, E. Krull 14, Hafner 3, Stempa 18. 3-pt: J. Krull 2, Vande Hey, E. Krull, Hafner, Stempa. FT: 8-13. Fouls: 15.

Brillion 53, Algoma 36

ALGOMA - The Lions limited the Wolves to just eight points in the first half while building a 20-point lead on the way to the win.

Camden Hale led Brillion with 15 points. Amaya Brooks and Emma Schuh both scored 12.

Ryley Zimmerman scored 12 points to lead Algoma.

Brillion 28 25 - 53

Algoma 8 28 - 36

Brillion: Hale 15, C. Schuh 8, Ott 2, Krueger 2, Brooks 12, Reichardt 2, Schuh 12. 3-pt: Hale 2. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 10.

Algoma: Zimmerman 12, Mattson 8, Nellis 8, Krause 2, Slaby 4, Gerdmann 2. 3-pt: Zimmerman 2, Mattson, Nellis 2. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 13.

Lena 77, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy 12

LENA - The Wildcats built a 29-point halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Cavaliers.

Eva Brooks led Lena with 18 points. Madilyn Thomson added 17.

Jenna Maxwell scored seven points for St. Thomas Aquinas.

St. Thomas Aquinas 4 8 - 12

Lena 33 44 - 77

St. Thomas Aquinas: Peters 1, Maxwell 7, A. Anderson 4. 3-pt: Maxwell. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 7.

Lena: Kar. Fischer 2, Lambert 4, Brooks 18, Van Ark 2, H. Thomson 6, M. Thomson 17, Kal. Fischer 7, Kostreva 8, Potter 8, Kushner 5. 3-pt: Potter. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 4.

Crivitz 44, Peshtigo 39

PESHTIGO - The Wolverines erased a seven-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Bulldogs by 12 points in the second half to get the victory.

Kiya Brand led Crivitz with 19 points.

Holly Pesch led Peshtigo with 17 points.

Crivitz 16 28 - 44

Peshtigo 23 16 - 39

Crivitz: Gruszynski 3, K. Pusick 3, Brand 19, Ott 7, Tracy 2, Werner 4, Doyan 2, M. Pusick 4. 3-pt: Gruszynski, K. Pusick, Brand. FT: 11-19. Fouls: 8.

Peshtigo: Nelson 2, Ellie 4, Ky. Villas 2, Powers 4, Worther 4, Pesch 17, Bauman 6. 3-pt: Pesch 5, Bauman. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 16.

Florence 45, Niagara 34

FLORENCE – The Bobcats grabbed the early lead and held off the Badgers in nonconference action.

Isabella Millan poured in a game-high 21 points as Florence jumped out to a 22-14 halftime advantage.

Mallory Sanicki and Bristol Sanicki led the way for Niagara with 10 points apiece.

The loss drops the Badgers to 8-6 overall, while the Bobcats improve to 12-5.

Niagara 14 20 - 34

Florence 22 23 - 45

Niagara: M. Sanicki 10, B. Sanicki 10, Kleikamp 7, Walker 5, Swanson 2. 3-pt: M. Sanicki 3, B. Sanicki. FT: 10-20. Fouls: 19.

Florence: I. Millan 21, Johnson 6, Peterson 6, N. Millan 3, Mills 6, Sullivan 3. 3-pt: I. Millan, N. Millan, Mills, Sullivan. FT: 13-20. Fouls: 18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashwaubenon 89, Green Bay Southwest 22

ASHWAUBENON - Drew Tomashek and Jackson Sims both scored 15 points to lead the Jaguars to the win over the Trojans.

Fourteen players scored for Ashwaubenon, which raced out to a 42-point halftime lead.

James Smith led Green Bay Southwest with 10 points.

Green Bay Southwest 8 14 - 22

Ashwaubenon 50 34 - 84

Green Bay Southwest: Danforth 4, Hermes 2, Jones 2, Tourtillott Williams 2, Smith 10, Diemer 2. 3-pt: Smith 2. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 10.

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 8, Stewart 5, Dorgu 9, Tomashek 15, Matuszewski 3, Vang 3, A. Pagel 4, Hurley 3, Fenner 4, Mispagel 2, Uhl 9, Sims 15, Jackson 2, P. Pagel 2. 3-pt: Schoen 2, Stewart, Tomashek 3, Matuszewski, Vang, Hurley, Sims. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 8.

Southern Door 70, NEW Lutheran 67

GREEN BAY - Drew Daoust scored 35 points, including 20 in the second half, as the Eagles held off the Blazers.

Matthew Malvitz added 13 points and Caden Pierce scored 10 for Southern Door.

NEW Lutheran was led by Griffin Steffel with 19 points and Sam Hillmann with 16 points.

Southern Door 36 34 - 70

NEW Lutheran 33 34 - 67

Southern Door: Daoust 35, Fish 3, Malvitz 13, Pierce 10, Neinas 2, Berg 7. 3-pt: Daoust 3, Pierce 3. FT: 12-23. Fouls: 17.

NEW Lutheran: Borgeaud 6, Hillmann 16, Nelson 10, Gajeski 5, Misovec 11, Steffel 19. 3-pt: Hillmann 3, Misovec 3, Steffel 2, Nelson. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 17.

Oconto 62, Sevastopol 48

OCONTO - The Blue Devils outscored the Pioneers by 20 points in the second half to rally for the win.

Carter Koch and Cooper Campshure led Oconto with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Lucas Dulsart and Chase Haberli scored 11 and 10 points, to lead Sevastopol.

Sevastopol 27 21 - 48

Oconto 21 41 - 62

Sevastopol: Schuh 8, Mathews 2, Haberli 10, Lardinois 6, Dulsart 11, Luedtke 8, DeYoung 3. 3-pt: .Schuh 2, Haberli 3, Dulsart 2 FT: 7-13. Fouls: 20.

Oconto: Alwin 1, Campshure 18, Hartman 9, Brzozowski 3, Scott 5, Koch 19, Guerrero 7. 3-pt: Campshure 3, Brzozowski, Koch. FT: 15-24. Fouls: 16.

Bonduel 76, Menominee Indian 54

BONDUEL – The Bears jumped out to a 14-point halftime advantage and kept the Eagles at bay the rest of the way to earn the Central Wisconsin Conference victory.

Ryan Westrich had the hot hand for Bonduel with a game-high 19 points. Also leading the Bears were Race Anvelink with 14 points, Charlie Tauchen with 13 and Noah Weier with 12.

Menominee Indian was paced by Kenew Awonohopay and Ankohsach Corn with 11 points each, and Ryan Corn with 10.

Bonduel moves to 12-1 on the season and leads the CWC-East at 7-0, while the Eagles fall to 2-11 and 1-6.

Menominee Indian 21 33 – 54

Bonduel 35 41 - 76

Menominee Indian: Chapman 4, R. Corn 10, M. Corn 2, Waupoose 7, Awonohopay 11, Cox 1, Lyons 8, A. Corn 11. 3-pt: R. Corn 2, Waupoose, Awonohopay, Lyons 2. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 17.

Bonduel: Johnson 4, Margelofsky 4, Westrich 19, Tauchen 13, Hartmann 2, Weier 12, Wesenberg 6, Anvelink 14, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Westrich, Tauchen, Wesenberg 2, Anvelink 2. FT: 4-19. Fouls: 11.

Crivitz 68, Coleman 61

COLEMAN - Tegan Werner scored 28 points to lead the Wolverines to the win over the Cougars.

Jackson Flowers and Kaden Klaver added 17 and 10 points, respectively, for Coleman.

Logan Kurth scored 16 points to lead Coleman. Victor Kostreva added 13 points while Brady Dufeck scored 11.

Crivitz 34 34 - 68

Coleman 27 34 - 61

Crivitz: Orlando 2, Vandermause 3, Thoma 2, Werner 28, Tarmann 6, Klaver 10, Flowers 17. 3-pt: Tarmann, Flowers. FT: 18-34. Fouls: 16.

Coleman: T. Kostreva 3, Zeitler 2, Rennie 7, Dufeck 11, Kurth 16, Peters 9, V. Kostreva 13. 3-pt: Kurth, Peters. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 22.

Oneida Nation 58, Wausaukee 35

WAUSAUKEE – Kingston Webster had the hot hand with 17 points and Cory McIntyre added 10 as the Thunderhawks pulled away with a big second half.

Down 20-15 at the half, Oneida Nation went on a tear, outscoring the Rangers 43-15 the rest of the way to earn the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Seth Kraemer, Connor Schroeder and Evan Suennen led Wausaukee with eight points each.

The win moves the Thunderhawks to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference, while the Rangers fall to 6-7 and 2-5.

Oneida Nation 15 43 – 58

Wausaukee 20 15 - 35

Oneida Nation: Thayer 4, Et. Danforth 5, Cornelius 4, Ev. Danforth 7, McIntyre 10, Rodriguez 9, Webster 17, Lester 2. 3-pt: Cornelius, Webster. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 9.

Wausaukee: Ky. Suennen 1, Ka. Suennen 2, Kraemer 8, Vanick 2, Schroeder 8, E. Suennen 8, Thomson 6. 3-pt: Schroeder, E. Suennen 2. FT: 2-6. Fouls: 16.

Gillett 88, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

MARINETTE – Brandon DeBauch poured in 25 points and three other Tigers scored in double figures as Gillett rolled to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Ben Matczak had 19 points, Aydin Franti 16 and Thomas Carmody 12 for the Tigers, who move to 9-4 overall and 7-1 in league play.

St. Thomas was paced by Teagan Anderson and Jake Farley, both with 15 points, as the Cavaliers fall to 6-6 and 2-5.

Gillett 49 39 – 88

St. Thomas Aquinas 20 23 - 43

Gillett: Matczak 19, Franti 16, Carmody 12, Rowell 4, Gar. Klein 3, Doman 3, Pensis 6, DeBauch 25. 3-pt: Matczak 2, Gar. Klein, DeBauch. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 9.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Anderson 15, Bailey 5, Duvall 2, Farley 15, Tanguay 2, Piasecki 2, Paidl 2. 3-pt: Farley 3. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 6.

Algoma 46, Gibraltar 39

FISH CREEK - Chase Romdenne scored 19 points and Parker Lischka added 15 to lead the Wolves to the win over the Vikings.

Algoma climbs above .500 in the Packerland Conference with the win, improving to 4-3 in conference play and 7-5 overall.

Gibraltar was led by Braden Sitte with 19 points. Liam Lindenberg added 12.

Algoma 22 24 - 46

Gibraltar 18 21 - 39

Algoma: Romdenne 19, Cole 6, Lischka 15, Vandervest 3, Kirchman 3. 3-pt: Romdenne 3, Cole, Lischka 3 FT: 13-20. Fouls: 18.

Gibraltar: Sitte 19, Jackson 2, Lindenberg 12, Maltby 3, Mize 2, Lecy 1. 3-pt: Lindenberg 4. FT: 3-15. Fouls: 24.

De Pere has title aspirations: 'It doesn't change anything for us': De Pere's state title aspirations remain after loss to Wisconsin Lutheran

Vote for the top athlete: Choose from five top basketball players for Cellcom Press-Gazette high school athlete of the week

Wrightstown 68, Denmark 47 (Monday)

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Tigers led by 22 points at halftime in the North Eastern Conference win over the Vikings.

Aiden Humphreys led Wrightstown with 13 points. Grant Lamers and Ethan Cyra both added 10 points.

Denmark was led by Jack Dewar with 12 points.

Denmark 15 32 - 47

Wrightstown 37 31 - 68

Denmark: Anderson 8, Delarwelle 5, Derricks 7, Kapinos 2, Malay 5, Dewar 12, Jeanquart 8. 3-pt: Delarwelle, Dewar. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 17.

Wrightstown: Sundin 2, Kittoe 7, Van Zeeland 8, Lamers 10, Humphreys 13, Bosma 6, Colwell 6, Cyra 10, Podgorski 3, Theunis 2, Hermann 1. 3-pt: Cyra 2, Lamers 2, Kittoe, Humphreys, Podgorski. FT: 13-19. Fouls: 15.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area