Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 58, Appleton North 44

APPLETON - The Patriots outscored the Lightning by 21 points in the second half to rally for the Fox Valley Association win.

Joey La Chapell led Appleton East with 26 points, including 19 in the second half. He was 12-for-13 at the free throw line in the second half. For the game, the Patriots outscored the Lightning 19-4 on free throws.

Grayson Kasmarek added 11 points for the Patriots.

Appleton North was led by Abraham Tomori with 14 points and Will Sweeney with 13.

Appleton East 16 42 - 58

Appleton North 23 21 - 44

Appleton East: Kasmarek 11, La Chapell 26, Prestigiacomo 7, Weisbach 7, Feldhausen 7. 3-pt: Kasmarek 3, La Chapell 3, Weisbach, Feldhausen. FT: 19-24. Fouls: 15.

Appleton North: Sweeney 13, Hardy 7, Hansen 5, Kritzer 2, Guilbeault 3, Tomori 14. 3-pt: Sweeney 2, Hardy, Tomori. FT: 4-11. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere 84, Menasha 42

DE PERE - Bryce Borowicz, Easton Deschane and Tref Rademaker combined for 34 points in the first half when the Phantoms built a 33-point lead in their win over the Bluejays.

Borowicz finished with 21 points. Rademaker had 20 points and Deschane 14 for West De Pere.

Tayden Wilke led Menasha with nine points.

Menasha 15 27 - 42

West De Pere 48 36 - 84

Menasha: Mukome 6, Hibbler 7, Wienandt 7, Coopman 1, Lockridge 8, Wilke 9, C. Lukasavage 4. 3-pt: Wilke. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 5.

West De Pere: B. Borowicz 21, Werner 2, C. Borowicz 5, Suda 5, Kraft 7, B. Deschane 14, Samson 8, LJ Deschane 2, Rademaker 20. 3-pt: B. Borowicz 5, C. Borowicz, Suda, Kraft, B. Deschane 2, Samson 2. FT: 4-4. Fouls: 11.

Freedom 51, Valders 32

FREEDOM - Drew Kortz scored 20 points to lead the Irish to the nonconference win over the Vikings.

Ashton Peterson added 12 points for Freedom, which is now 15-3 overall.

Valders, which lost for the fourth time in five games, falls to 9-9 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 64, Fond du Lac 37

FOND DU LAC - Kate McGinnis and Haylie Dulas scored 45 points between them in the Papermakers’ win over the Cardinals.

McGinnis finished with 26 points while Dulas had 19. McGinnis scored 18 of her points in the second half while Dulas had 14 points in the first half.

Fond du Lac’s Lilah Johnson and Brooke Butler both scored eight points.

Kimberly 30 34 - 64

Fond du Lac 19 18 - 37

Kimberly: Drout 3, Urban 9, Kilpatrick 2, McGinnis 26, Ebben 2, Dulas 19, Krueger 3. 3-pt: McGinnis 5, Drout, Urban, Dulas 3. FT: 2-6. Fouls: 13.

Fond du Lac: Johnson 8, Shultis 3, Benzinger 1, Zangl 5, Butler 8, L. Kejo 2, Ciha 3, A. Kejo 7. 3-pt: Johnson, Shultis, Zangl, Butler 2, Ciha. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 10.

Neenah 87, Appleton West 53

NEENAH - Allie Ziebell scored 20 points for the Rockets in the victory over the Terrors.

Rowan Klesmit and Lydia Delene both added 11 points for Neenah. Delene also had 10 rebounds.

Appleton West 23 30 - 53

Neenah 52 35 - 87

Neenah: Ziebell 20, Klesmit 11, Delene 11, Buss 7, Quella 6, Fischer 6, Schultz 6, White 5, Gentile 5, Kreger 4, Bartman 4, Jones 2.

Xavier 64, Menasha 43

APPLETON - The Hawks outscored the Bluejays by 18 points in the second half to pull away for the Bay Conference win.

Xavier was led by Kylee Standish and Molly Martine with 13 points apiece. Carsyn Stempa added 12 points.

Aria Bilke led Menasha with 17 points.

Menasha 28 15 - 43

Xavier 31 33 - 64

Menasha: Jenkins 5, Robinson 9, Mohr 1, Bilke 17, Farr 3, Neubert 8. 3-pt: Jenkins, Robinson 2, Farr, Neubert. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 9.

Xavier: Standish 13, J. Krull 4, Vande Hey 7, Martine 13, E. Krull 7, Tylinski 4, F. Hafner 2, Stempa 12, Petersen 2. 3-pt: Standish, Martine 3, Tylinski, Stempa 2. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 14.

Freedom 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 32

FREEDOM - The Irish went on a 9-2 run to end the first half and used it to propel them to the win over the Foxes.

Freedom is now 14-2 in the North Eastern Conference, 16-5 overall and owners of a nine-game winning streak.

Haley Reed and Jaydah Bork led Freedom with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Alaina Krueger led Fox Valley Lutheran with 11 points.

Fox Valley Lutheran 14 18 - 32

Freedom 23 19 - 42

Fox Valley Lutheran: Rademacher 4, Immel 4, Volhard 3, Krueger 11, Volp 2, Last 8. 3-pt: Volhard, Krueger. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 17.

Freedom: Martzahl 8, Sowinski 1, Bork 10, Reed 11, Dickrell 3, Verhasselt 2, Cropsey 7. 3-pt: Martzahl 2, Reed, Dickrell. FT: 14-24. Fouls: 11.

Waupaca 54, Clintonville 27

CLINTONVILLE - The Comets jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead in their win over the Truckers.

Hailey Bechard led Waupaca with 13 points. Rossalyn Wehmeyer and Macie Studzinski both scored 11 points for Waupaca.

Natalie Sunita led Clintonville with 12 points.

Waupaca 27 27 - 54

Clintonville 8 19 - 27

Waupaca: Bechard 13, Widdel 2, Kling 5, Koran 5, Nickel 7, Wehmeyer 11, Studzinzki 11. 3-pt: Bechard 2, Kling, Koran, Nickel. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 13.

Clintonville: Puig 2, Kasson 3, Fields 2, Henning 3, Ferg 4, Tate 1, Sunita 12. 3-pt: Kasson, Henning. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Little Chute 8

LITTLE CHUTE - The Spartans limited the Mustangs to four points in each half en route to the win.

Alayna Deprez led Luxemburg-Casco with 12 points.

Luxemburg-Casco 25 24 - 49

Little Chute 4 4 - 8

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 6, Jandrin 2, Bray 3, Mrotek 8, Schley 4, Blohowiak 2, Westslund 4, Wech 5, Deprez 12, Hanmann 2, Host 1. 3-pt: Bray, Mrotek 2. FT: 1-7. Fouls: 8.

Little Chute: Maclin 4, Jansen 2, Kirchner 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 2-8. Fouls: 9.

St. Mary Catholic 50, Seymour 37

FOX CROSSING - Lauren Ripley and Autumn Crowe combined for half of the Zephyrs’ points in their win over the Thunder.

Ripley led St. Mary Catholic with 14 points. Crowe added 11.

Salem Boyd scored nine points to lead Seymour.

Seymour 13 24 - 37

St. Mary Catholic 29 21 - 50

Seymour: K.VandeHei 6, Boyd 9, Setliff 6, Krause 4, Hill 6, A. VanDeHei 6. 3-pt: VandeHei 2, VanDeHei. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 14.

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 7, Ripley 14, Crowe 11, Norville 9, S. Anderson 9. 3-pt: Ripley, S. Anderson 2. FT: 13-23. Fouls: 9.

Valders 60, Brillion 42

BRILLION – Megan Hochkammer poured in 15 points and the Vikings built a 12-point halftime advantage en route to the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

Claire Zipperer also had the hot hand for Valders with 13 points, while Zoey Siders added 10.

Amaya Brooks led the Lions with 13 points, while Camden Hale added 10.

With the win, Valders moves to 18-4 overall and 12-1 in the EWC, while Brillion falls to 6-15 and 3-9.

Valders 37 23 - 60

Brillion 25 17 - 42

Valders: Grall 3, Wagner 9, Taylor 6, Siders 10, Hochkammer 15, Olson 4, Zipperer 13. 3-pt: Grall, Taylor 2, Siders 2, Hochkammer, Zipperer. FT: 3-3. Fouls: 11.

Brillion: C. Hale 10, Hedrich 2, Ott 3, Krueger 2, P. Hale 3, Brooks 13, Schuh 9. 3-pt: C. Hale 2, P. Hale. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 5.

Chilton 47, Kiel 31

KIEL - The Tigers took a 15-point halftime lead in the win over the Raiders.

Adahlyn Hoerl, Errieta Davis and Maddie Tasch scored 15, 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Chilton.

Taavi Saeger led Kiel with 18 points.

