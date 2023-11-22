Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 47

SUAMICO – The Ghosts buried 11 3-pointers and held off a furious Bay Port rally to get the nonconference victory in the season opener for both teams.

Kaukauna led 27-15 at the half, but Bay Port bounced back to tie the game on two occasions, including 41-41 with less than four minutes left in regulation.

The Ghosts got a conventional 3-point play from Addison Baumgart, a 3-pointer from Josie Djupstrom and a basket from Savanna Robinson the rest of the way to ice the win. A 3-point attempt by Bay Port missed the mark in the closing seconds.

Baumgart and Djupstrom had 13 points each to lead the Ghosts and also hit three 3-pointers each. The Ghosts committed 24 turnovers, but still gutted out the victory. Djupstrom also had seven rebounds for Kaukauna.

Ellie McDermid, the Pirates’ standout 6-foot-3 center, had 18 points and eight rebounds.

“It was good. The boys aren’t playing tonight, so it was a good crowd and that’s what we needed. We needed to grow up,” Kaukauna coach Joe Russom said of his team’s win against a bigger opponent. “We don’t match up real well with this team because of their size. So it was great for us, because we know that we’re going to struggle all year with that and there’s several teams in the (Fox Valley Association) that have a big, physical post like (McDermid) that we need to be ready for. And this is why we scheduled this game.”

Kaukauna 27 23 – 50

Bay Port 15 32 – 47

Kaukauna: Plate 8, Djupstrom 13, Baumgart 13, Reader 9, Robinson 5, Ebben 2. 3-pt: Djupstrom 3, Baumgart 3, Reader 3, Plate 2. FT: 5-5. Fouls: 6.

Bay Port: Dudra 5, Coughlin 5, Tebon 12, Rau 3, E. McDermid 18, Williams 4. 3-pt: Tebon 4, Dudra, Coughlin, Rau. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 13.

Appleton East 70, Green Bay Preble 28

GREEN BAY – The Patriots raced out to a huge early lead and continued their onslaught in the second half to earn the nonconference win.

Ella Sweeney led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, while Torie Neubauer added 16, Lilly Meulemans 12 and Jenna Ott 11.

The Hornets were paced by Jada Raeder with nine points.

Appleton East 37 33 – 70

Green Bay Preble 16 12 - 28

Appleton East: Schwan 1, Ott 11, Gerard 4, Schwartz 2, Meulemans 12, Neubauer 16, Sweeney 17, Jazdzewski 7. 3-pt: Ott, Meulemans 2, Neubauer, Sweeney 3. FT: 15-18. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay Preble: Gorecki 2, Watzka 2, Smith 2, Lucassen 6, Dreger 3, Paplham 4, Raeder 9. 3-pt: Lucassen 2, Dreger. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 17.

Neenah 80, Marshfield 48

MARSHFIELD - The Rockets rolled to the nonconference win over the Tigers as Allie Ziebell scored 31 points to lead Neenah.

Rowan Klesmit added a career-high 23 points and Ellie Buss scored 10 for Neenah.

De Pere 68, Appleton North 38

DE PERE - Egan Bierowski scored 12 points to lead three Redbirds players in double figures in the nonconference win over the Lightning.

Abby Tassoul and Claire Bjorge both added 11 points for De Pere.

Appleton North was led by Kate Vanden Berg with nine points.

Appleton North 19 19 - 38

De Pere 32 36 - 68

Appleton North: Williamson 7, Busch 4, Griffith 5, Vanden Berg 9, Werfal 5, Peterson 6, Maas 2. 3-pt: Williamson, Busch, Werfal. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 19.

De Pere: Spaeth 5, Tassoul 11, Ciesielczyk 5, Dwyer 7, Fischer 5, Bjorge 11, Bierowski 12, Hafeman 8, Peters 4. 3-pt: Tassoul 2, Bierowski 2, Spaeth, Ciesielczyk, Bjorge. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 13.

Freedom 66, Clintonville 27

FREEDOM - The Irish bolted out to a 38-point halftime lead in their North Eastern Conference win over the Truckers.

Gracie Martzahl led Freedom with 20 points.

Natalie Sunita led Clintonville with 24 points.

Clintonville 11 16 - 27

Freedom 49 17 - 66

Clintonville: Puig 1, Prue 2, Sunita 24. 3-pt: Sunita. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 12.

Freedom: Martzahl 20, Sowinski 1, Lang 7, Bork 2, Reed 7, Verhasselt 9, Lillge 6, Cropsey 5, Ponschock 9. 3-pt: Martzahl 4, Verhasselt, Lillge 2, Ponschock 2. FT: 5-16. Fouls: 15.

Denmark 58, Wrightstown 55

DENMARK - The Vikings trailed the Tigers 26-16 at halftime but rallied for the win.

Kiarrah Micolichek led Denmark with 25 points. Allie VanVonderen added 18 points for Denmark.

Ella Verbeten scored 19 points to lead Wrightstown. Mallory Colwell added 12.

Wrightstown 26 29 - 55

Denmark 16 42 - 58

Wrightstown: Verbeten 19, Durocher 5, Leick 2, Windey 4, Colwell 12, Peters 3, Bousley 1, Fandrey 9. 3-pt: Verbeten 5, Durocher, Windey, Colwell 3. FT: 11-23. Fouls: 25.

Denmark: Van Noie 8, Quick 2, Vogel 5, Micolichek 25, VanVonderen 18. 3-pt: Van Noie, Vogel, Micolichek 3 FT: 21-34. Fouls: 17.

St. Mary Catholic 63, Winneconne 40

WINNECONNE - Emily Vogel scored 19 points and Nolie Anderson added 18 to lead the Zephyrs to the nonconference win.

Sienna Anderson added 11 points and Audrey Norville scored 10 for SMC.

Winneconne was led by Grace Mitchell with 15 points and Izzy Schaffer with 12.

St. Mary Catholic 30 33 - 63

Winneconne 21 19 - 40

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 19, Crowe 3, Norville 10, N. Anderson 18, S. Anderson 11, Saringer 2. 3-pt: S. Anderson 2, Norville, Vogel. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 10.

Winneconne: Rogers 4, Gardner 2, Schaffer 12, Knobloch 7, Mitchell 15. 3-pt: Schaffer 2, Mitchell. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 16.

New London 42, Pulaski 37

NEW LONDON - Shelby Glodowski and Jensen Mix scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs staved off the Red Raiders.

Maggie Lardinois led Pulaski with nine points.

Pulaski 16 21 - 37

New London 25 17 - 42

Pulaski: Lardinois 9, Fischer 5, Urben 4, Mangold 4, Gwidt 4, Hasser 1, Servais 3, Sprangers 7. 3-pt: Lardinois 3, Fischer, Servais. FT: 4-11. Fouls: 21.

New London: Handschke 3, Langel 6, K. Mix 8, Glodowski 13, J. Mix 12. 3-pt: Handschke, Glodowski, J. Mix 2. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 18.

Amherst 50, Brillion 46

AMHERST - The Lions trailed by double digits in the second half but cut the deficit to one point with 18 seconds remaining before the Falcons held on for the win.

Camden Hale scored 23 points for Brillion and Amaya Brooks added 16.

Amherst was led by Scout Spadoni with 19 points.

Brillion 19 27 - 46

Amherst 26 24 - 50

Brillion: C. Hale 23, Schuh 2, Ott 2, P. Hale 3, Brooks 16. 3-pt: C. Hale 5, Brooks 2. FT: 6-9. Fouls: 15.

Amherst: Firkus 6, Dambroski 4, Lusic 2, Maves 10, Venne 2, Davis 7, Spadoni 19. 3-pt: Maves 2, Davis. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 13.

Appleton West 50, Stevens Point 48 (Monday)

APPLETON - Jazelle Gowdy scored 15 points and Addyson Knoebel had 14 for the Terrors in the nonconference win.

Madelyn Nushart added 10 points for Appleton West.

Stevens Point 18 30 - 48

Appleton West 25 25 - 50

Chilton 73, Reedsville 59 (Monday)

CHILTON - Adahlyn Hoerl scored 29 points to lead Chilton to the victory.

Maddie Tasch added 14 points for the Tigers.

Reedsville was led by Mallory Novy with 26 points. Kortney Dvorachek added 15 points and Alyssa Witkowski had 11.

Reedsville 27 32 - 59

Chilton 39 34 - 73

Reedsville: Novy 26, Grimm 3, Dvorachek 15, Witkowski 11, O’Connell 2, Lorrigan 2. 3-pt: Dvorachek 2. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 13.

Chilton: Sell 2, Thomes 2, Mertz 4, Koehler 2, Mueller 2, Hoerl 29, Tasch 14, Zahn 9, Davis 9. 3-pt: Tasch 2, Zahn, Hoerl. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North 53, Menasha 42 (Monday)

MENASHA - Hannah Neubert scored 17 points to lead the Bluejays in the nonconference loss.

Rayanna Jenkins added 14 points and Olivia Mohr scored 10 for Menasha.

Oshkosh North was led by Awut Alic with 14 points. Morgan Kolodzik and Ava Hanson each had 12 points.

Oshkosh North 30 23 - 53

Menasha 25 17 - 42

Oshkosh North: Hanson 12, Geer 6, Valdez 6, Alic 14, Kolodzik 12, Walton 1, Borowitz 2. 3-pt: Kolodzik 4, Valdez 2, Geer 2, Hanson, Alic. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 13.

Menasha: Jenkins 14, Bilke 1, Neubert 17, Mohr 10. 3-pt: Jenkins 2, Neubert. FT: 7-16. Fouls: 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seymour 59, Southern Door 49

SEYMOUR - Kyler Marks and Tru Cornell combined for 24 points in the second half of the Thunder’s win over the Eagles.

Marks finished with 19 points. Cornell had 17 for Seymour.

Drew Daoust scored 18 of his 29 points in the first half for Southern Door.

Southern Door 23 26 - 49

Seymour 23 36 - 59

Southern Door: Daoust 29, Malvitz 5, Pierre 11, Berg 4. 3-pt: Daoust 2, Malvitz, Pierre 3. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 18.

Seymour: Chinana 2, Salzman 8, Volz 4, Cornell 17, Geyso 3, Marks 19, Feske 6. 3-pt: Salzman, Cornell 3, Geyso, Marks, Feske. FT: 14-21. Fouls: 15.

Sturgeon Bay 68, Chilton 58

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers broke open a close game in the second half to post the season-opening nonconference win.

Jackson Starr led Sturgeon Bay with 15 points, while Danny Lodl added 14, Calvin Richard 13 and Garrett Ulberg 11.

Ben Willett paced the Tigers with a game-high 18 points, while Bennett Woelfel added 11 and Ryan Pierquet 10.

Chilton 29 29 – 58

Sturgeon Bay 30 38 - 68

Chilton: Woelfel 11, Vanden Heuvel 8, Pierquet 10, Willett 18, Wittmus 9, Geiser 2. 3-pt: Woelfel, Vanden Heuvel 2, Pierquet, Wittmus 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 18.

Sturgeon Bay: Ulberg 11, Starr 15, Lodl 14, Tracy 7, Richard 13, B. Evers 2, G. Evers 6. 3-pt: Ulberg 2, Starr 2, Lodl 2, Tracy, Richard 2. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 14.

BOYS HOCKEY

Mosinee 9, Appleton United 2

MOSINEE - Mosinee took a 4-0 lead through two periods on the way to the win over the United.

Kenny Kapheim and Ben Tomassetti scored for Appleton United. Hans Ridlehoover, James Lewis, Landon Larson and Kapheim each had an assist.

Seven players scored goals for Mosinee, including two each by Grant Kuklinski and Connor Zastrow.

Brandon Tobak had 48 saves in goal for Appleton United. Aiden Karst had 19 saves for Mosinee.

