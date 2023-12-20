Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sheboygan Lutheran 90. St. Mary Catholic 67

SHEBOYGAN - The Crusaders had five players score in double figures in the win over the Zephyrs.

Brennen Hackbarth led Sheboygan Lutheran with 24 points. He also had nine rebounds. Zach Leonhard had 16 points, Andrew Krueger 14 points, Oliver Leibham 13 and Elliott Leibham 12. Elliott Leibham also had six assists.

Fisher MacKenzie led St. Mary Catholic with 23 points. Braeden Brenn added 21.

St. Mary Catholic 24 43 - 67

Sheboygan Lutheran 50 40 - 90

St. Mary Catholic: Brenn 21, Fairweather 5, Uhlenbrauck 5, Barrientos 2, Ortscheid 8, Dwyer 1, MacKenzie 23, Czarneski 2. 3-pt: Fairweather, Uhlenbrauck, Ortscheid 2, MacKenzie 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 19.

Sheboygan Lutheran: O. Leibham 13, Krueger 14, E. Leibham 12, Thomas 9, Leonhard 16, Hackbarth 24, Klaprich 2. 3-pt: O. Leibham 2, Krueger 2, E. Leibham 4, Leonhard 2. FT: 18-25. Fouls: 17.

Manawa 75, Gillett 69

MANAWA - Nathan Gorman scored 30 points to lead the Wolves to the victory.

Gorman made 11 baskets and was 8-for-13 at the free throw line. He scored 21 points in the first half.

Brady Jaeckle added 16 points and Vince Timm scored 14 for Manawa, which led by nine points at halftime.

Gillett was led by Jesse DeBauch with 26 points and Thomas Carmody with 19.

Gillett 28 41 - 69

Manawa 37 38 - 75

Gillett: Matczak 9, Franti 13, Bjelland 2, Carmody 19, DeBauch 26. 3-pt: DeBauch 2, Carmody 2, Franti, Matczak. FT: 9-11. Fouls: 25.

Manawa: Timm 14, Zielke 2, Strebe 4, Dobberstein 6, Jaeckle 16, Gorman 30, Zemple 3. 3-pt: Jaeckle 2, Timm. FT: 20-33. Fouls: 17.

Appleton North 78, Shawano 38 (Monday)

SHAWANO - Abraham Tomori scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half to lead the Lightning to the nonconference win.

Ben Zdzieblowski added 12 points for North, which led 34-16 at halftime.

Shawano was led by Logan Sipple with 13 points and Ryan Shanty with 11.

Shawano 16 22 - 38

Appleton North 34 44 - 78

Shawano: Verkuilen 3, Sipple 13, Beyer 3, Onesti 2, Shanty 11, Bystol 2, Weisnicht 4. 3-pt: Verkuilen, Sipple 2, Beyer, Shanty 3. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 10.

Appleton North: Sweeney 5, Hechel 3, Ramus 9, Hardy 9, Hansen 5, Kritzer 2, Guilbeault 5, Tomori 18, Zdzieblowski 12, Hager 2, Wenzel 3, Guido 3, Hindmann 2. 3-pt: Sweeney, Hechel, Ramus, Hardy, Hansen, Tomori 4, Zdzieblowski, Guido. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 9.

Oshkosh West 57, Menasha 49 (Monday)

MENASHA - The Wildcats led by 11 points at halftime in the nonconference win.

Dylan Taylor led Oshkosh West with 25 points, including 15 in the second half.

The Bluejays were led by Josiah Hibbler and Tayden Wilke, who each scored 15 points.

Oshkosh West 28 29 - 57

Menasha 17 32 - 49

Oshkosh West: Gibson 6, Taylor 25, Benesh 4, Blair 1, Gelhar 10, Ware 11. 3-pt: Gibson 2. FT: 15-21. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Hibbler 15, Wienandt 6, Coopman 5, Stuart 2, Wilke 15, C. Lukasavage 6. 3-pt: Wilke 3, Lukasavage, Coopman. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 17.

West De Pere 63, Little Chute 55 (Monday)

DE PERE - Bryce Borowicz made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Phantoms to the nonconference win.

Little Chute was led by Deyten Magnussen with 15 points.

Little Chute 28 27 - 55

West De Pere 31 32 - 63

Little Chute: VandenBurgt 8, Manns 6, Hermus 12, Verhagen 1, Jakubek 12, Magnussen 15, Joten 1. 3-pt: Hermus, Magnussen. FT: 19-27. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Borowicz 22, Werner 3, Jindra 6, Kraft 9, Deschane 12, Samson 4, Rademaker 7. 3-pt: Borowicz 5, Jindra 2, Werner, Kraft. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 21.

Freedom 63, Seymour 58 (Monday)

FREEDOM - Drew Kortz scored 22 points to lead the Irish to the nonconference win.

Ashton Peterson added 16 points, while Donovan Davis scored 11 and Matt Eberhardt had eight for Freedom.

Seymour was led by Xavier Salzman and Kyler Marks with 14 points apiece.

Seymour 33 25 - 58

Freedom 28 35 - 63

Bonduel 55, Clintonville 54 (Monday)

BONDUEL - Ryan Westrich made a free throw with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bears to the nonconference win.

Race Anvelink's 3-pointer at the end of regulation helped Bonduel force overtime.

Anvelink made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Bonduel.

Clintonville was led by Jack Yaeger with 18 points and Sam Wegener with 17 points.

Clintonville 24 26 4 - 54

Bonduel 21 29 5 - 55

Clintonville: Scherschel 12, Rosenow 4, Korth 3, Wegener 17, Yaeger 18. 3-pt: Scherschel, Korth, Wegener. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 7, Margelofsky 8, Springborn 1, Westrich 9, Weier 3, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 22. 3-pt: Anvelink 6, Wesenberg, Johnson, Margelofsky. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 39, Luxemburg-Casco 27

FREEDOM – Abbie Cropsey registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Irish to the North Eastern Conference win.

Freedom raced out to a 25-10 halftime advantage and cruised from there.

The win moves the Irish to 6-1 in the conference and 7-2 overall, while the Spartans fall to 4-2 and 4-3.

Luxemburg-Casco 10 17 – 27

Freedom 25 14 - 39

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 6, Bay 4, Mrotek 2, Schley 1, Blohowiak 6, DeBaker 2, Deprez 6. 3-pt: None. FT: 3-8. Fouls: 19.

Freedom: Sowinski 4, Lang 4, Bork 8, Reed 1, Verhasselt 6, Brown 2, Cropsey 10, Ponschock 4. 3-pt: None. FT: 11-22. Fouls: 11.

New London 53, Shawano 36

NEW LONDON – The Bulldogs used a big second half surge to pull away for the Bay Conference win.

Jensen Mix led New London with 21 points, while Shelby Glodowski added 19.

The Bulldogs held a three-point halftime edge before outscoring Shawano 26-12 in the second half.

With the win, New London moves to 3-0 in the Bay and 10-1 overall, while the Hawks slipped to 0-2 and 8-3.

Shawano 24 12 - 36

New London 27 26 - 53

Shawano: Stuber 6, Popelka 7, Babino 6, Boyles 9, Nordin 8. 3-pt: Stuber 2, Babino 2. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 19.

New London: Langel 2, K. Mix 6, Glodowski 19, J. Mix 21, Reybrock 5. 3-pt: K. Mix 2, Glodowski, J. Mix 3. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 14.

St. Mary Catholic 56, Sheboygan Lutheran 38

SHEBOYGAN - Audrey Norville scored 20 points to lead the Zephyrs to the victory.

Emily Vogel added 12 points for SMC.

Sheboygan Lutheran was led by Alex Stricker with 19 points.

St. Mary Catholic 26 30 - 56

Sheboygan Lutheran 19 19 - 38

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 12, Ripley 4, Crowe 3, Norville 20, N. Anderson 7, S. Anderson 8, Callan 2. 3-pt: S. Anderson 2, Norville 2, Vogel, Crowe. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 14.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Thimmig 2, Verhagen 7, Wolz 4, Gilchrist 2, Stricker 19, Pope 4. 3-pt: Verhagen, Stricker. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 14.

Southern Door 45, Brillion 44

BRILLION - Payton Gilbertson scored 15 points and Sophia Counard added 11 to lead the Eagles to the nonconference win over the Lions.

Grace Krueger scored 13 points to lead Brillion. Camden Hale added 11.

Southern Door 25 20 - 45

Brillion 24 20 - 44

Southern Door: Price 4, Gilbertston 15, Counard 11, Geyer 6, Delfosse 9. 3-pt: Gilbertson, Counard, Delfosse 2. FT: 11-13. Fouls: 6.

Brillion: Hale 11, C. Schuh 4, Ott 2, O’Connell 2, Krueger 13, Brooks 4, E. Schuh 8. 3-pt: Hale 3. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.

Ripon 49, Chilton 33 (Monday)

RIPON - Ripon outscored Chilton 28-10 in the second half to pull away for the nonconference win.

Maddie Mueller led Chilton with nine points and Erietta Davis scored eight.

Chilton had 31 turnovers in the game.

Chilton 23 10 - 33

Ripon 21 28 - 49

Chilton: Thomes 2, Mertz 3, Koehler 4, Mueller 9, Geiser 2, Schmitz 5, Davis 8. 3-pt: Mueller 3, Schmitz. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 16.

Vote for the top athlete: Three high-scoring basketball players and a top hockey player: Vote for Cellcom Post-Crescent high school athlete of the week

BOYS SWIMMING

Neenah 132, Fond du Lac 41

200 Medley R: 1,Neenah (Ryker Zarda, Burke Wendell, Liam Sieck, Marc Lefeber) 1:45.07; 2, Neenah (Drew Gaerthofner, Braden Louden, Julian Kuehn, Tanner Trustem) 1:56.06. 200 Free: 1, Gideon Benner N 2:01.79; 2, Ryker Zarda N 2:05.89. 200 IM: 1, Julian Kuehn N 2:12.79; 2, Burke Wendell N 2:19.83. 50 Free: 1, Drew Gaerthofner N :22.54; 2, Braden Louden N :24.32. Diving: 1, Kyle Joneson N 180.35. 100 Fly: 1, Braden Louden N 1:00.14; 2, Cohen Liban FDL 1:04.40. 100 Free: 1, Drew Gaerthofner N :49.40; 2, Josh Quackenboss FDL :54.20. 500 Free: 1, Gideon Benner N 5:46.25; 2, Crawford Pfeifle N 6:18.12. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Tanner Trustem, Braden Louden, Gideon Benner, Drew Gaerthofner) 1:35.50; 2, Fond du Lac (Josh Quackenboss, Cohen Liban, Henry Hayes, Simon Sirna) 1:43.38. 100 Back: 1, Ryker Zarda N 1:03.40; 2, James Krantz FDL 1:09.60. 100 Breast: 1, Julian Kuehn N 1:07.04; 2, Burke Wendell N 1:08.19. 400 Free R: 1, Neenah (Tanner Trustem, Gideon Benner, Ryker Zarda, Julian Kuehn) 3:54.77; 2, Neenah (Liam Sieck, Rylan Mendoza, Joseph Van Handel, Jaden Leal) 4:10.03.

WRESTLING

Seymour 42, Denmark 36

285: Brock Socha S pinned David Cervantes Jr. 5:11. 106: Logan Boehnlein S pinned Ryan Collar 1:54. 113: Aidan Peters S pinned Gavin Zellner 1:53. 120: Caden Kersten D won by forfeit. 126: Brady Vieaux D won by forfeit. 132: Connor Steffens S pinned Kase Bradley 1:33. 138: Nolan Larsen D won by forfeit. 144: Wyatt Bunnell S dec. Drew Demmin 5-3. 150: Dominic Swetlik D won by forfeit. 157: Mason Bunnell S pinned Bradley Nellis 3:02. 165: Steven Kielpikowski D pinned Charlie Gilbertson :32. 175: Bennett Brown S dec. Landon Ullmer 10-8. 190: Carson Peterson D pinned Lander Wilkins 1:40. 215: Cael Leisgang S pinned Nick Langhoff 1:06.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area