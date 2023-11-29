Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 36

GREEN BAY - Gracie Grzesk scored 11 of her team-leading 16 points in the first half to lead the Tritons to the win over the Ships.

Trista Fayta had 15 points while Kaia Waldrop and Peyton Musial added 12 each for the Tritons.

Grace Fruzen led Manitowoc with 11 points.

Manitowoc 10 26 - 36

Notre Dame 38 39 - 77

Manitowoc: Bolchen 5, Peterson 2, Schmitz 5, Fruzen 11, Hamann 6, Swoboda 5, Breese 2. 3-pt: Fruzen. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 10.

Notre Dame: Ronsman 7, DeMoulin 4, Fayta 15, Whitehouse 8, Waldrop 13, Musial 12, Webster 2, Grzesk 16. 3-pt: Ronsman, Fayta 3, Grzesk. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 15.

Ashwaubenon 43, Menasha 41

ASHWAUBENON – Bella Daul scored 13 points and Gianna Guarascio chipped in 12 as the Jaguars held off the Bluejays in nonconference action.

Hannah Neubert led Menasha with 13 points, while Rayanna Jenkins added 11 and Olivia Mohr 10.

Ashwaubenon held a 20-16 halftime advantage, and the Bluejays kept it close throughout the second half.

Menasha 16 25 - 41

Ashwaubenon 20 23 - 43

Menasha: Jenkins 11, Robinson 2, Bilke 5, Neubert 13, Mohr 10. 3-pt: Jenkins 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 16.

Ashwaubenon: Raye 4, Whiters 6, Guarascio 12, Daul 13, Wirth 4, Seeling 4. 3-pt: Whiters 2, Guarascio 3, Daul. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 14.

Seymour 63, Clintonville 25

SEYMOUR - Keira VandeHei scored 19 points and made five 3-point baskets to lead the Thunder to the win over the Truckers.

Natalie Sunita scored nine points to lead Clintonville.

Clintonville 7 18 - 25

Seymour 41 22 - 63

Clintonville: Kasson 3, Ferg 6, Tate 7, Sunita 9. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-19. Fouls: 12.

Seymour: Schuettpelz 4, K. VandeHei 19, Boyd 5, Setliff 8, Miller 5, Hill 8, Zahn 6, A. VanDeHei 8. 3-pt: K. VandeHei 5, Hill. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 20.

Algoma 64, NEW Lutheran/Providence 36

ALGOMA - Jaydn Nellis made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead the Wolves to the victory over the Blazers.

Rylee Zimmerman added 14 points and Sierra Slaby scored 11 for Algoma.

NEW Lutheran was led by Lexie Meerstein and Joslyn Saliger with 11 points apiece.

NEW Lutheran 21 15 - 36

Algoma 33 31 - 64

NEW Lutheran: Lemke-Scott 1, Beaumont 8, Nelson 3, Hoiska 2, Meerstein 11, Saliger 11. 3-pt: Saliger 2, Beaumont, Nelson. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 9.

Algoma: Zimmerman 14, Mattson 8, Nellis 21, Krause 2, Slaby 11, C. Gerdmann 4, T. Gerdmann 4. 3-pt: Nellis 5, Slaby 2, Zimmerman 2, Mattson. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 19.

Coleman 68, Oneida Nation 47

COLEMAN – The Cougars raced out to a big first-half lead and rolled to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Vivian Kostreva led the Coleman offense with 17 points, while Callee Compe added 15 and Kiersten Jensen 10.

The Thunderhawks were led by Mariah Cloud with 16 points, Jaylyn Caldwell with 15 and Osa Wheelock-Flores with 10.

Oneida Nation 18 29 – 47

Coleman 37 31 - 68

Oneida Nation: Wheelock-Flores 10, Cloud 16, Caldwell 15, House 1, White 3, Skenandore 2. 3-pt: Wheelock-Flores 2, Cloud 2, Caldwell 2, White. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.

Coleman: Kostreva 17, Breuninger 3, Markiewicz 8, Hoida 8, S. Broderick 3, C. Broderick 4, Compe 15, Jensen 10. 3-pt: Hoida 2, Compe 3. FT: 17-24. Fouls: 13.

Kewaunee 63, Gibraltar 39

FISH CREEK – Jadelyn Kroll had the hot hand with 18 points and Brianna Demmin added 13 as the Storm jumped out to a 10-point halftime advantage and pulled away from there.

Lexi Hanrahan chipped in 12 points for Kewaunee.

Leading the way for Gibraltar was Mikala Gorham with 18 points.

Kewaunee 31 32 - 63

Gibraltar 21 18 - 39

Kewaunee: Stangel 7, Hanrahan 12, Chevalier 9, Riha 4, Kroll 18, Demmin 13. 3-pt: Stangel, Hanrahan 2, Chevalier, Kroll 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 15.

Gibraltar: Alexander 3, Prescott 1, Gorham 18, Reisen 6, Schar 9, Jarosh 2. 3-pt: Gorham, Schar. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 12.

Xavier 44, Bonduel 37

APPLETON - The Hawks outscored the Bears 21-6 on 3-point baskets in Xavier’s victory.

Carsyn Stempa led Xavier with 12 points.

Hailey Zernicke had 11 points to lead Bonduel.

Bonduel 19 18 - 37

Xavier 21 23 - 44

Bonduel: Hischke 5, Weier 9, Kurey 2, Thompson 2, Zernicke 11, Schnell 2, Jacobs 6. 3-pt: Hischke, Weier. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 14.

Xavier: Standish 3, J. Krull 4, VandeHey 6, Martine 6, E. Krull 3, Tylinski 3, Hafner 2, Heimann 5, Stempa 12. 3-pt: Standish, Martine 2, E. Krull, Heimann, Stempa 2. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wrightstown 66, Denmark 56

DENMARK - The Tigers trailed at halftime but went on an 11-0 run early in the second half to take the lead in the win over the Vikings.

Denmark would rally to take the lead but Ethan Cyra’s 3-pointer with 9:51 left in the game gave Wrightstown the lead for good.

Grant Lamers led Wrightstown with 16 points. Cyra had 14 points. Aiden Humphreys and Jaeden Kittoe both scored 10.

Drake Derricks led Denmark with 13 points. Eli Kapinos and Jack Dewar both added 11.

Wrightstown 31 35 - 66

Denmark 37 19 - 56

Wrightstown: Sundin 2, Kittoe 10, Van Zeeland 3, Lamers 16, Humphreys 10, Bosma 2, Colwell 9, Cyra 14. 3-pt: Kittoe 3, Lamers 3, Humphreys, Cyra. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 20.

Denmark: Delarwelle 4, Dittmer 4, Derricks 13, Kapinos 11, Malay 9, Dewar 11, Lamack 4. 3-pt: Derricks, Kapinnos, Malay 3, Dewar. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 15.

Little Chute 66, Oconto Falls 32

LITTLE CHUTE – The Mustangs used a huge second half to roll past the Panthers in NEC action.

Grant Hermus led the way for Little Chute with 18 points, while Tyler Fischer added 15.

The Mustangs grabbed an eight-point halftime advantage before finishing on a 40-14 run in the second half.

Alex Haines paced Oconto Falls with 11 points.

Oconto Falls 18 14 - 32

Little Chute 26 40 - 66

Oconto Falls: Bursa 2, Haines 11, McDonald 2, Beaman 9, Adler 2, Cahak 5, Moody 1. 3-pt: Cahak. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 12.

Little Chute: Sullivan 3, Vandenburgt 6, Manns 1, Hermus 18, Fischer 15, Peeters 3, Effa 6, Jkubek 8, Magnussen 3, Alcala 1, Joten 2. 3-pt: Fischer, Peeters. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 12.

Oconto 71, Shiocton 55

OCONTO - The Blue Devils led by 16 points at halftime in the nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Carter Koch led Oconto with 25 points. Jackson Martin added 17 points.

Shiocton was led by Cody Young with 12 points and Bennett Schmidt with 11.

Shiocton 24 31 - 55

Oconto 40 31 - 71

Shiocton: C.Young 12, Dewar 2, S. Young 6, K. Bergsbaken 2, Marcks 9, Schmidt 11, Singler 2, C. Bergsbaken 8, Jorgensen 3. 3-pt: C. Bergsbaken 2, C. Young, Schmidt, Jorgensen. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 13.

Oconto: Alwin 3, Martin 17, Campshure 9, Hartman 5, Brzozowski 2, Goetsch 2, Koch 25, Guerrero 8. 3-pt: Koch 3, Guerrero 2, Hartman, Campshure, Martin, Alwin. FT: 8-20. Fouls: 8.

St. Mary Catholic 74, Bonduel 67

BONDUEL - Fisher MacKenzie and Braeden Brenn both scored 18 points to lead the Zephyrs to the victory over the Bears.

Preston Fields added 14 points for St. Mary Catholic.

Bonduel, which made 12 3-point baskets, was led by Noah Weider with 18 points. Race Anvelink chipped in with 11.

St. Mary Catholic 28 46 - 74

Bonduel 36 31 - 67

St. Mary Catholic: Brenn 18, Fairweather 5, Uhlenbrauck 8, Fields 14, Ortscheid 3, Mackenzie 18, Czarneski 8. 3-pt: Uhlenbrauck 2, Ortscheid, Mackenzie 5. FT: 17-31. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 9, Margelofsky 7, Springborn 6, Tauchen 6, Hartmann 2, Weier 18, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 11, Roberts 3. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky, Springborn 2, Tauchen, Weier, Wesenberg, Anvelink 3, Roberts. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 20.

Florence 62, Wausaukee 29

WAUSAUKEE - William Kelley scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats to the win over the Rangers.

Logan Koski added 13 points for Florence.

Kayden Suennen and Anthony Vanick scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Wausaukee.

Florence 31 31 - 62

Wausaukee 18 11 - 29

Florence: Thompson 2, Setner 9, Kelley 19, Williams 8, Koski 13, Worple 2, Milan 2, McLain 7. 3-pt: Setner, Kelley 2. FT: 11-20. Fouls: 18.

Wausaukee: Suennen 13, Betts 2, Vanick 11, Schroeder 2, Thomson 1. 3-pt: Vanick, Schroeder. FT: 11-20. Fouls: 18.

Crivitz 73, Manawa 61

CRIVITZ - Tegan Werner scored 25 points to lead the Wolverines to the win over the Wolves.

Kade Thoma and Jackson Flowers added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Crivitz.

Manawa was led by Nathan Gorman’s 21 points. Vincente Timm and Brady Jaeckle scored 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Manawa 30 31 - 61

Crivitz 38 35 - 73

Manawa: Jaeckle 13, Strebe 4, Gorman 21, Timm 17, Zemple 6. 3-pt: Jaeckle 2, Gorman, Timm. FT: 15-28. Fouls: .22

Crivitz: Thoma 18, Werner 25, Klaver 6, Flowers 17, Polomis 7. 3-pt: None. FT: 13-24. Fouls: 22.

Niagara 66, Carney/Nadeau 32

CARNEY - The Badgers jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead en route to the win over Carney/Nadeau.

Tommy Martin led Niagara with 17 points. Blake Holmes, Cameron Schiefelbein and Dante Stachowicz scored 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Niagara.

Niagara 33 33 - 66

Carney/Nadeau 11 21 - 32

Niagara: Tripp 2, Beard 3, Neuens 5, Sweig 1, Martin 17, Stachowicz 11, E. Holmes 2, B. Holmes 13, Schiefelbein 12. 3-pt: Beard, Neuens, Martin 3, Stachowicz. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 7.

Carney/Nadeau: Salo 3, Johnson 3, Maule 3, Peters 15, Tillman 3, Kasbohm 5. 3-pt: Salo, Johnson, Maule, Peterfs, Tillman, Kasbohm. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 14.

NEW Lutheran 67, Sheboygan Christian 58

SHEBOYGAN - The Blazers hit timely 3-pointers down the stretch to hold off the Eagles.

Sam Hillmann led NEW Lutheran with 18 points. Griffin Steffel had 16 points and Reid Nelson 11.

Jackson Kiel led Sheboygan Christian with 21 points. Cameron Ferraino had 14 points.

NEW Lutheran 38 29 - 67

Sheboygan Christian 32 26 - 58

NEW Lutheran: Borgeaud 5, Hillman 18, Nelson 11, Lange 9, Gajeski 5, Misovec 3, Steffel 16. FT: 15-31.

Sheboygan Christian: Zylstra 9, Kiel 21, Ferraino 14, Kautzer 4, Wright 10. FT: 15-28.

Pacelli 81, Menominee Indian 30

KESHENA - Camden Schurk scored 25 points while Jaydon Awe had 19 points and 24 rebounds for Pacelli in the victory.

Andrew Van Order added 14 points for Pacelli, while Logan Meyer had six assists.

