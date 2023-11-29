Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 65, Appleton East 48

APPLETON – Kate McGinnis poured in a game-high 24 points as the fifth-ranked Papermakers outlasted the ninth-ranked Patriots.

Raegan Krueger added 15 points and Haylie Dulas had 10 for Kimberly.

Lilly Meulemans powered East with 12 points, while Torie Neubauer chipped in 11.

The Papermakers grabbed a 40-29 edge at the half and held the Patriots to 19 second-half points.

Kimberly is now 2-0, while Appleton East fell to 4-1.

Kimberly 40 25 – 65

Appleton East 29 19 - 48

Kimberly: Drout 2, Urban 2, McGinnis 24, Asman 4, Dulas 12, Van Vonderen 6, Krueger 15. 3-pt: McGinnis 3, Asman, Dulas, Van Vonderen. FT: 13-15. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East: Schwan 8, Ott 4, Gerard 6, Meulemans 12, Neubauer 11, Sweeney 4, Jazdzewski 3. 3-pt: Schwan 2, Gerard 2, Meulemans 2, Neubauer. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 14.

Hortonville 71, Oshkosh West 46

HORTONVILLE - The Polar Bears outscored the Wildcats by 16 points in the second half to pull away for the big Fox Valley Association win.

Rainey Welson scored 22 points and Kardyn Peppler had 21 to lead Hortonville. Welson went over 1,000 points for her career.

Oshkosh West was led by Braelee Jodarski with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Oshkosh West 28 18 - 46

Hortonville 37 34 - 71

Oshkosh West: Gehri 5, Lenz 7, Hammen 5, Jodarski 12, Martin 3, Tomar 1, Seckar 10, Tigert 3. 3-pt: Jodarski 4, Seckar 2, Gehri, Lenz, Hammen. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 13.

Hortonville: Lillie 3, Welson 22, Weister 2, Heraly 3, Werner 10, Martin 3, Harlow 2, Kardyn Peppler 21, Fane 5. 3-pt: Welson 3, Kardyn Peppler 2, Lillie, Heraly, Martin, Fane. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 10.

Kaukauna 78, Fond du Lac 62

KAUKAUNA – Addison Baumgart scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half as the Ghosts pulled away from the Cardinals.

Also powering Kaukauna were Savanna Robinson with 17 points and Jozy Ebben with 14 points.

The Ghosts led 33-30 at intermission before outscoring Fond du Lac by 13 the rest of the way.

Morgan Zangl led the Cardinals with 12 points, while Ellie Shultis added 10.

Kaukauna 33 45 - 78

Fond du Lac 30 32 - 62

Kaukauna: Plate 7, Djupstrom 7, Baumgart 22, Boucher 6, Reader 5, Robinson 17, Ebben 14. 3-pt: Plate, Djupstrom, Baumgart 4, Reader, Robinson, Ebben 4. FT: 16-18. Fouls: 19.

Fond du Lac: Johnson 5, Pilsl 6, Shultis 10, Zangl 12, Butler 9, L. Kejo 9, Ciha 3, A. Kejo 8. 3-pt: Johnson, Pilsl 2, Shultis 3, Zangl, Butler 3, Ciha. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 20.

Neenah 65, Appleton North 54

NEENAH - The Rockets outscored the Lightning 36-25 in the second half after being tied at halftime.

Allie Ziebell led Neenah with 37 points. Rowan Klesmit and Ellie Buss both scored 10 for Neenah.

Ashwaubenon 43, Menasha 41

ASHWAUBENON – Bella Daul scored 13 points and Gianna Guarascio chipped in 12 as the Jaguars held off the Bluejays in nonconference action.

Hannah Neubert led Menasha with 13 points, while Rayanna Jenkins added 11 and Olivia Mohr 10.

Ashwaubenon held a 20-16 halftime advantage, and the Bluejays kept it close throughout the second half.

Menasha 16 25 - 41

Ashwaubenon 20 23 - 43

Menasha: Jenkins 11, Robinson 2, Bilke 5, Neubert 13, Mohr 10. 3-pt: Jenkins 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 16.

Ashwaubenon: Raye 4, Whiters 6, Guarascio 12, Daul 13, Wirth 4, Seeling 4. 3-pt: Whiters 2, Guarascio 3, Daul. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 14.

Xavier 44, Bonduel 37

APPLETON - The Hawks outscored the Bears 21-6 on 3-point baskets in Xavier’s victory.

Carsyn Stempa led Xavier with 12 points.

Hailey Zernicke had 11 points to lead Bonduel.

Bonduel 19 18 - 37

Xavier 21 23 - 44

Bonduel: Hischke 5, Weier 9, Kurey 2, Thompson 2, Zernicke 11, Schnell 2, Jacobs 6. 3-pt: Hischke, Weier. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 14.

Xavier: Standish 3, J. Krull 4, VandeHey 6, Martine 6, E. Krull 3, Tylinski 3, Hafner 2, Heimann 5, Stempa 12. 3-pt: Standish, Martine 2, E. Krull, Heimann, Stempa 2. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 11.

Seymour 63, Clintonville 25

SEYMOUR - Keira VandeHei scored 19 points and made five 3-point baskets to lead the Thunder to the win over the Truckers.

Natalie Sunita scored nine points to lead Clintonville.

Clintonville 7 18 - 25

Seymour 41 22 - 63

Clintonville: Kasson 3, Ferg 6, Tate 7, Sunita 9. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-19. Fouls: 12.

Seymour: Schuettpelz 4, K. VandeHei 19, Boyd 5, Setliff 8, Miller 5, Hill 8, Zahn 6, A. VanDeHei 8. 3-pt: K. VandeHei 5, Hill. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 20.

New London 63, Wausau East 51

WAUSAU - Shelby Glodowski scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win over the Lumberjacks.

Jensen Mix added 12 points for New London, which led by eight points at halftime.

Sydney Crawford scored 25 points to lead Wausau East.

New London 28 35 - 63

Wausau East 20 31 - 51

New London: Handschke 4, Langel 4, Stroesenreuther 2, Allen 2, K. Mix 6, Glodowski 27, J. Mix 12, Reybrock 6. 3-pt: J. Mix, Reybrock 2. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 17.

Wausau East: Coushman 7, Burger 8, Schjoneman 2, Herrick 2, Crawford 25, Liss-’s-Gravemade 3, Michlig 4. 3-pt: Crawford 6. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 20.

Sheboygan Falls 49, Brillion 27

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Addison Schliewe scored 18 points to lead the Falcons to the win over the Lions.

Brillion was led by Amaya Brooks with 12 points.

Brillion 17 10 - 27

Sheboygan Falls 26 23 - 49

Brillion: Hale 8, C. Schuh 3, Ott 2, Brooks 12, E. Schuh 2. 3-pt: Brooks 2, Hale 2, C. Schuh, Ott. FT: 0-0. Fouls: 11.

Sheboygan Falls: A.Nickolai 2, A. Schliewe 18, Reinl 4, N. Nickolai 4, Schroeder 10, M. Schliewe 11. 3-pt: None. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 12.

Valders 49, Chilton 37

CHILTON - Adahlyn Hoerl poured in 23 points, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell to the Vikings.

Leading the way for Valders were Claire Zipperer with 17 points and Audrey Wagner with 10.

Winneconne 49, Markesan 40

WINNECONNE - The Wolves took a nine-point halftime lead and maintained it in the second half in their win over the Hornets.

Jada Kaiser, Taylor Rogers and Isabella Schaffer each scored 10 points for Winneconne.

Markesan 15 25 - 40

Winneconne 24 25 - 49

Winneconne: Kaiser 10, Rogers 10, Gardner 2, Schaffer 10, Verkuilen 4, Braman 4, Knobloch 5, Mitchell 4. 3-pt: Rogers 2, Schaffer. FT: 10-20. Fouls: 20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton North 84, Wausau West 55

WAUSAU - Grant Hardy scored 22 of his game-high 29 points in the first half to lead the Lightning to the nonconference win.

Abraham Tomori added 16 points, Will Sweeney scored 12 and Nate Ramus had 11 for the Lightning.

Appleton North: Sweeney 12, Ramus 11, Hardy 29, Hansen 5, Guilbeault 5, Kuehl 2, Tomori 16, Zdzieblowski 4.

Marshfield 52, Appleton East 51

APPLETON - Brooks Hinson made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in the game to put the Tigers ahead by one in their nonconference win over the Patriots.

Hinson finished with 15 points to lead Marshfield.

Cade Prestigiacomo led Appleton East with 13 points. Brayden Nieman added 12.

Marshfield 24 28 - 52

Appleton East 20 31 - 51

Marshfield: Pohl 11, Ketterer 3, Hinson 15, Freis 5, Ramberg 5, Knecht 13. 3-pt: Pohl 3, Ketterer, Hinson, Freis, Ramberg, Knecht 2. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 12.

Appleton East: La Chapell 9, Prestigiacomo 13, Nieman 12, Keil 3, Demerath 6, Weisbach 3, Feldhausen 5. 3-pt: La Chapell, Prestigiacomo, Nieman 2, Keil, Demerath 2, Weisbach. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 13.

Stevens Point 55, Neenah 47

STEVENS POINT - Grant Chandonais scored 16 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers in the win over the Rockets.

Baraka Makalin added 14 points for SPASH.

Neenah was led by Brady Corso with 27 points and Charlie Wunderlich with 11.

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Waupaca 62

APPLETON - The Foxes grabbed a 10-point lead at halftime in their win over the Comets.

Adam Loberger led Fox Valley Lutheran with 23 points. Sam Ferge added 18 points. Elijah Last scored 12 points.

Riley Bechard scored 21 points for Waupaca with Aaron Wolff and Henry Mouw adding 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Waupaca 29 33 - 62

Fox Valley Lutheran 39 35 - 74

Waupaca: Durrant 2, Adamczak 8, Mouw 15, Wolff 16, Bechard 21.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Ferge 18, Feidt 5, Loberger 23, Heyn 4, Heiges 6, Last 12, Dahlke 6.

Little Chute 66, Oconto Falls 32

LITTLE CHUTE – The Mustangs used a huge second half to roll past the Panthers in NEC action.

Grant Hermus led the way for Little Chute with 18 points, while Tyler Fischer added 15.

The Mustangs grabbed an eight-point halftime advantage before finishing on a 40-14 run in the second half.

Alex Haines paced Oconto Falls with 11 points.

Oconto Falls 18 14 - 32

Little Chute 26 40 - 66

Oconto Falls: Bursa 2, Haines 11, McDonald 2, Beaman 9, Adler 2, Cahak 5, Moody 1. 3-pt: Cahak. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 12.

Little Chute: Sullivan 3, Vandenburgt 6, Manns 1, Hermus 18, Fischer 15, Peeters 3, Effa 6, Jkubek 8, Magnussen 3, Alcala 1, Joten 2. 3-pt: Fischer, Peeters. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 12.

Wrightstown 66, Denmark 56

DENMARK - The Tigers trailed at halftime but went on an 11-0 run early in the second half to take the lead in the win over the Vikings.

Denmark would rally to take the lead but Ethan Cyra’s 3-pointer with 9:51 left in the game gave Wrightstown the lead for good.

Grant Lamers led Wrightstown with 16 points. Cyra had 14 points. Aiden Humphreys and Jaeden Kittoe both scored 10.

Drake Derricks led Denmark with 13 points. Eli Kapinos and Jack Dewar both added 11.

Wrightstown 31 35 - 66

Denmark 37 19 - 56

Wrightstown: Sundin 2, Kittoe 10, Van Zeeland 3, Lamers 16, Humphreys 10, Bosma 2, Colwell 9, Cyra 14. 3-pt: Kittoe 3, Lamers 3, Humphreys, Cyra. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 20.

Denmark: Delarwelle 4, Dittmer 4, Derricks 13, Kapinos 11, Malay 9, Dewar 11, Lamack 4. 3-pt: Derricks, Kapinnos, Malay 3, Dewar. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic 74, Bonduel 67

BONDUEL - Fisher MacKenzie and Braeden Brenn both scored 18 points to lead the Zephyrs to the victory over the Bears.

Preston Fields added 14 points for St. Mary Catholic.

Bonduel, which made 12 3-point baskets, was led by Noah Weider with 18 points. Race Anvelink chipped in with 11.

St. Mary Catholic 28 46 - 74

Bonduel 36 31 - 67

St. Mary Catholic: Brenn 18, Fairweather 5, Uhlenbrauck 8, Fields 14, Ortscheid 3, Mackenzie 18, Czarneski 8. 3-pt: Uhlenbrauck 2, Ortscheid, Mackenzie 5. FT: 17-31. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 9, Margelofsky 7, Springborn 6, Tauchen 6, Hartmann 2, Weier 18, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 11, Roberts 3. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky, Springborn 2, Tauchen, Weier, Wesenberg, Anvelink 3, Roberts. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 20.

Brillion 71, Hilbert 32

BRILLION - The Lions had 14 players score in their win over the Wolves.

Lucas Mathes led Brillion with 12 points. Grady Geiger added 10.

Brody Hein led Hilbert with 12 points.

Hilbert 12 20 - 32

Brillion 46 25 - 71

Hilbert: Huettl 8, Halbach 6, Dohr 2, Hein 12, Sheets 4. 3-pt: Hein 2. FT: 4-4. Fouls: 20.

Brillion: Gantz 4, Krepline 8, Shiek 2, Vande Hey 2, Lehman 5, Leiterman 4, Fischer 2, Dvorachek 8, Cousin 4, Mathes 12, Geiger 10, Holly 3, Schwartz 6, Schmidt 1. 3-pt: None. FT: 13-22. Fouls: 10.

Wausau East 74, New London 60

NEW LONDON – Jesse Napgezek scored 18 points and Brady Priholda added 12 as the Lumberjacks pulled away in the second half for the nonconference win.

Also scoring in double figures for East were Caden Werth and Jaydan Garrett with 11 each.

Wausau East 36 38 - 74

New London 30 30 - 60

Wausau East: Werth 11, Garrett 11, Napgezek 18, Rozwadowski 9, Barthels 7, Prihoda 12, Cayley 6. 3-pt: Werth, Garrett, Rozwadowski, Barthels. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 17.

Oconto 71, Shiocton 55

OCONTO - The Blue Devils led by 16 points at halftime in the nonconference win over the Chiefs.

Carter Koch led Oconto with 25 points. Jackson Martin added 17 points.

Shiocton was led by Cody Young with 12 points and Bennett Schmidt with 11.

Shiocton 24 31 - 55

Oconto 40 31 - 71

Shiocton: C.Young 12, Dewar 2, S. Young 6, K. Bergsbaken 2, Marcks 9, Schmidt 11, Singler 2, C. Bergsbaken 8, Jorgensen 3. 3-pt: C. Bergsbaken 2, C. Young, Schmidt, Jorgensen. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 13.

Oconto: Alwin 3, Martin 17, Campshure 9, Hartman 5, Brzozowski 2, Goetsch 2, Koch 25, Guerrero 8. 3-pt: Koch 3, Guerrero 2, Hartman, Campshure, Martin, Alwin. FT: 8-20. Fouls: 8.

Crivitz 73, Manawa 61

CRIVITZ - Tegan Werner scored 25 points to lead the Wolverines to the win over the Wolves.

Kade Thoma and Jackson Flowers added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Crivitz.

Manawa was led by Nathan Gorman’s 21 points. Vincente Timm and Brady Jaeckle scored 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Manawa 30 31 - 61

Crivitz 38 35 - 73

Manawa: Jaeckle 13, Strebe 4, Gorman 21, Timm 17, Zemple 6. 3-pt: Jaeckle 2, Gorman, Timm. FT: 15-28. Fouls: .22

Crivitz: Thoma 18, Werner 25, Klaver 6, Flowers 17, Polomis 7. 3-pt: None. FT: 13-24. Fouls: 22.

Plymouth 73, Menasha 70

PLYMOUTH - The Panthers got 17 points apiece from Kayden Schultz, Jack Jacquat and Jordan Schmitt in the nonconference win over the Bluejays.

Menasha trailed 35-33 at halftime.

BOYS HOCKEY

Fond du Lac 5, Appleton United 2

FOND DU LAC - Landon Larson put the United ahead 1-0 on a power play in the first period but the Cardinals scored the next five goals in their win.

James Lewis, who assisted on Larson’s goal, scored on a power play late in the third period for the United. Larson assisted on that goal.

Fond du Lac got two goals from Blake Spies and one each from Drake Deanovich, Connor Klapperich and Peyton Umentum. Deanovich had two assists for Fond du Lac.

Spencer Shober had nine saves in goal for Fond du Lac. Brandon Tobak made 48 saves for Appleton United.

