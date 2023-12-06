Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Pere 84, Green Bay Preble 38

DE PERE - The Redbirds, with Zach Kinziger and Will Hornseth combining for 21 first-half points, jumped out to a 24-point halftime lead in their win over the Hornets.

Kinziger finished with 21 points. Hornseth had 18 points. Pryce Gregoire added 12.

Micah Johnson and Jack Thorpe both scored 13 points to lead Green Bay Preble.

Green Bay Preble 16 22 - 38

De Pere 40 44 - 84

Green Bay Preble: Shanoski 1, Gerard 4, Sullivan 2, Johnson 13, Sprutles 2, Howard 3, Thorpe 13. 3-pt: Johnson 3, Howard, Thorpe. FT: 3-15. Fouls: 6.

De Pere: Demovsky 4, Fischer 3, Kinziger 21, Booker 3, Dorchester 6, Hornesth 18, Bunkelman 2, Wicker 5, Willihnganz 8, Gregoire 12, Bonfigt 2. 3-pt: Fischer, Kinziger 2, Dorchester 2, Hornseth, Wicker, Gregoire 2. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 15.

Appleton East 68, Bay Port 58

SUAMICO - Cade Prestigiacomo and Joey La Chapell combined for 44 points in the Patriots’ win over the Pirates.

Prestigiacomo finished with 24 points while La Chapell had 20. Grayson Kasmarek added 10 points.

Prestigiacomo and La Chapell also had eight and seven rebounds, respectively, for Appleton East.

Bay Port was led by Maddox Cornette with 19 points. Blake Buchinger had 13 points and Connor Gering had 11.

Appleton East 30 38 - 68

Bay Port 25 33 - 58

Appleton East: Kasmarek 10, La Chapell 20, Prestigiacomo 24, Nieman 3, Demerath 5, Weisbach 2, Feldhausen 4. 3-pt: Kasmarek 3, La Chapell, Prestigiacomo 3, Nieman, Demerath. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 19.

Bay Port: Jones 3, Durkee 8, Kelly 2, Gering 11, Hendricks 2, Cornette 19, Buchinger 13. 3-pt: Gering, Cornette 2, Buchinger 2. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.

Xavier 57, Seymour 50

SEYMOUR - The Hawks took a 12-point halftime lead and withstood second-half comeback attempts by the Thunder to pick up the win.

Xavier was led by Reid Hietpas, who scored 14 points. Sam Pfefferle and Hayden Quimby both scored 12.

Xavier Salzman led Seymour with 16 points. Kyler Marks had 12 points for Seymour while Isaac Feske and Keanu Chinana both had 11.

Xavier 33 24 - 57

Seymour 21 29 - 50

Xavier: Pfefferle 12, Quimby 12, DesJardins 9, Gallucci 4, Hietpas 14, Krull 2, Brightman 2, Ramczyk 2. 3-pt: Quimby, DesJardins, Hietpas 2. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 8.

Seymour: Salzman 16, Chinana 11, Marks 12, Feske 11. 3-pt: Salzman 4, Chinana 3, Feske. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 56, Shawano 45

MENASHA - Josiah Hibbler led the Bluejays with 19 points in the win over the Hawks.

Tray Lockridge added 10 points for Menasha, which led by 10 points at halftime.

Shawano was led by Logan Sipple with 18 points. Will Verkuilen added 10.

Shawano 21 24 - 45

Menasha 31 25 - 56

Shawano: Verkuilen 10, Sipple 18, Brocker 2, W. Beyer 2, Schmidt 2, Shanty 2, P. Beyer 2, Weisnicht 7. 3-pt: Verkuilen 2, Sipple. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Makome 9, Hibbler 19, Wienandt 6, Coopman 5, Stuart 5, Lockridge 10, Wilke 2. 3-pt: Makome, Hibbler, Coopman, Stuart, Lockridge 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.

Southern Door 93, Sevastopol 49

BRUSSELS – Drew Daoust scored 53 points and the Eagles broke open the game early.

Daoust connected on five first-half 3-pointers en route to 29 points at the break as Southern Door grabbed a 49-25 lead at the half and never looked back as it posted the Packerland Conference victory.

Caden Pierre added 12 points for the Eagles, who had nine players score.

Zaul Valdivia, Lucas Delsart and Frankie DeYoung had eight points each to lead the Pioneers.

Sevastopol 25 24 - 49

Southern Door 49 44 - 93

Sevastopol: Schuh 3, Mathews 7, Valdivia 8, Haberli 2, Lardinois 5, Castillo 6, Delsart 8, Luedtke 2, DeYoung 8. 3-pt: Schuh, Mathews, Valdivia 2, DeYoung 2. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 13.

Southern Door: Daoust 53, Mueller 2, Zittlow 6, B. Berg 3, Malvitz 9, Pierre 12, Beck 2, Neinas 2, L. Berg 4. 3-pt: Daoust 8, Zittlow 2, B. Berg, Malvitz, Pierre 2. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 11.

Oconto 51, Algoma 48

ALGOMA – Carter Koch scored 20 points, including four in overtime, to help propel the Blue Devils past the Wolves in Packerland Conference action.

Trenton Hartman added 10 points for Oconto, which trailed 20-16 at intermission.

Parker Lischka led the way for Algoma with 16 points, while Braeden Leist added 13.

Oconto 16 30 5 – 51

Algoma 20 26 2 - 48

Oconto: Alwin 2, Martin 9, Campshure 6, Hartman 10, Scott 2, Koch 20, Guerrero 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 13-20. Fouls: 15.

Algoma: Romdenne 5, Tebon 6, Leist 13, Lischka 16, Vandervest 6, Kirchman 2. 3-pt: Romdenne, Tebon 2, Leist 3, Lischka 2. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 20.

Bonduel 76, Amherst 47

BONDUEL - The Bears opened a 17-point lead in the first half and cruised to the win over the Falcons.

Cade Johnson and Noah Weier both scored 17 points for Bonduel. Colin Margelofsky added 16 points while Quinn Wesenberg scored 11.

Spencer Cohen and Jack Seeger led Amherst with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Amherst 23 24 - 47

Bonduel 40 36 - 76

Amherst: Soulsby 7, Vander Laan 4, Cohen 14, Perkins 7, Alfuth 2, McCormick 2, Seeger 11. 3-pt: Soulsby, Cohen, Perkins. FT: 4-5. Fouls: 9.

Bonduel: Johnson 17, Margelofsky 16, Tauchen 5, Weier 17, Wesenberg 11, Anvelink 8, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Johnson 3, Margelofsky 4, Tauchen, Weier 3, Wesenberg 3, Anvelink 2. FT: 0-4. Fouls: 13.

Crivitz 75, Suring 28

CRIVITZ – The Wolverines took charge early, jumping out to a 51-16 halftime lead and never looking back.

Tegan Werner paced a balanced scoring attack with 15 points, while Kade Thoma added 14.

Also reaching double-figure scoring for Crivitz were Jackson Flowers with 12 and Colten Tarmann with 10. In all, 10 Wolverines scored on the night.

Michael Bailey led Suring with eight points.

Crivitz 51 24 – 75

Suring 16 12 - 28

Crivitz: Orlando 2, Allard 2, Zimmer 6, Vandermause 4, Thoma 14, Werner 15, Tarmann 10, Klaver 4, Flowers 12, Polomis 6. 3-pt: Vandermause, Werner. FT: 21-33. Fouls: 11.

Suring: Q. Thomson 3, Cornell 2, VanDenElzen 5, T. Thomson 3, Bailey 8, Otradovec 4, Hischke 3. 3-pt: Q. Thomson. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 21.

Wausaukee 51, Bowler 29

WAUSAUKEE - Kayden Suennen scored 14 points to lead the Rangers to the victory.

Connor Schroeder added eight points and 18 rebounds for Wausaukee.

Bowler 13 16 - 29

Wausaukee 26 25 - 51

Bowler: Stevens 10, Windorski 8, Schreiber 5, Putnam 2, Slater 2, Klose 2. 3-pt: Stevens 3, Schreiber. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 8.

Wausaukee: KyleSuennen 2, Kayden Suennen 14, Betts 5, Vanick 2, Schroeder 8, Dunlap 6, Evan Suennen 8, Thomson 2, Seehawer 4. 3-pt: Evan Suennen 2, Betts, Kayden Suennen. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 15.

Oneida Nation 70, Coleman 57

COLEMAN – The Thunderhawks closed the game with authority, outscoring the Cougars 43-25 in the second half to earn the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Marqus Thayer and Ethan Danforth paced Oneida Nation with 19 points each, while Evander Danforth-Alavez chipped in 14.

Logan Kurth led the way for Coleman with 15 points, while Victor Kostreva added 11.

Oneida Nation 27 43 – 70

Coleman 32 25 - 57

Oneida Nation: Thayer 19, Et. Danforth 19, Danforth-Alavez 14, Rodriguez 6, Webster 5, Laster 7. 3-pt: Thayer, Danforth 3, Webster, Laster. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 19.

Coleman: Tr. Kostreva 9, Whitaker 2, Dufeck 7, Kurth 15, Peters 9, V. Kostreva 11, Ty. Kostreva 4. 3-pt: Dufeck, Kurth 2. FT: 12-24. Fouls: 11.

Ashwaubenon 88, Denmark 51 (Monday)

ASHWAUBENON - Drew Tomashek scored 19 points for the Jaguars in the nonconference win over the Vikings.

Jayden Schoen added 17 points for Ashwaubenon.

Denmark was led by Sean Malay with 22 points.

Denmark 25 26 - 51

Ashwaubenon 40 48 - 88

Denmark: Anderson 6, Dittmer 2, Derricks 11, Kapinos 5, Malay 22, Dewar 5. 3-pt: Malay 5. FT: 11-13. Fouls: 12.

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 17, Stewart 4, Dorgu 10, Tomashek 19, Pagel 7, Fenner 11, Mispagel 2, Uhl 5, Sims 8, Jackson 5. 3-pt: Schoen 3, Tomashek 2, Fenner 2, Pagel, Uhl. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 14.

Peshtigo 64, Marinette 62 (Monday)

PESHTIGO - Dominik Baxter scored 36 points and had 13 rebounds for Peshtigo in the victory.

Will McMahon added 15 points for Peshtigo.

Marinette was ledby Sam Sommerfeldt with 14 points and Jordan Race with 13.

Marinette 27 35 - 62

Peshtigo 28 36 - 64

Marinette: Sommerfeldt 14, MacGregor 5, Brown 11, Eastman 3, Peterson 4, Race 13, Jacobson 6, Noel 6. 3-pt: Noel 2, Sommerfeldt 2, Brown, Eastman, Race. FT: 9-14.

Peshtigo: Bickel 3, Williams 8, McMahon 15, Baxter 36, Roeder 2. 3-pt: Baxter 4, Williams 2, Bickel, McMahon. FT: 10-22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Green Bay Southwest 52, Appleton West 30

GREEN BAY - The Trojans led by nine points at halftime and extended the lead in the second half in the nonconference win.

Addison Pytleski scored 15 points to lead Southwest. Alex Siudzinski added 10 points.

Appleton West was led by Addyson Knoebel with 10 points, all in the second half. Jazelle Gowdy added nine points, all in the first half.

Appleton West 13 17 - 30

Green Bay Southwest 22 30 - 52

Appleton West: Womack 4, Knoebel 10, Nushart 4, Gowdy 9, Buss 3. 3-pt: Knoebel 2, Buss. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 13.

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 9, Danforth 3, Engles 2, Pytleski 15, Hermsen 1, Noel 2, Suidzinski 10, Szarowicz 6, Nolle 2, King 2. 3-pt: Pytleski. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 11.

Antigo 53, Green Bay East 39

GREEN BAY - Tristin Arlen scored 21 points to lead the Red Robins to the win over the Red Devils.

Jamaya Mariner led Green Bay East with 23 points.

Antigo: Zwirschitz 5, Arlen 21, Krueger 4, Lenzer 2, Beck 2, Czerneski 10, Malden 9.

Green Bay East: Mariner 23, Payant 6, Brander 2, Robinson 4, Gonion 4.

Freedom 49, Denmark 39

FREEDOM - The Irish, who trailed by three at halftime, outscored the Vikings by 13 in the second half for the win.

Stella Verhasselt led Freedom with 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Avery Lang added 10.

Denmark was led by Allie Van Vonderen and Amelia Van Noie, who both scored 12 points.

Denmark 20 19 - 39

Freedom 17 32 - 49

Denmark: Van Noie 12, Quick 3, Selner 2, Vogel 2, Micolichek 8, Van Vonderen 12. 3-pt: Van Noie 2, Quick, Micolichek. FT: 11-19. Fouls: 16

Freedom: Sowinski 5, Lang 10, Anderson 4, Bork 7, Verhasselt 17, Lillge 2, Ponschock 4. 3-pt: Anderson, Verhasselt. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 14.

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Clintonville 18

LUXEMBURG - Brianna Bray scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack in the Spartans’ victory over the Truckers.

Natalie Sunita scored eight points for Clintonville.

Clintonville 12 6 - 18

Luxemburg-Casco 12 35 - 47

Clintonville: Puig 6, Kasson 2, Brandenburg 2, Sunita 8. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 17.

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 5, Jandrain 2, Bray 10, Mrotek 3, Blohowiak 5, Westlund 2, Wech 4, DeBaker 5, Deprez 7, Hanmann 4. 3-pt: Bray, Mrotek, Blohowiak, DeBaker. FT: 7-20. Fouls: 7.

Wrightstown 59, Little Chute 14

LITTLE CHUTE - The Tigers played strong defensively to limit the Mustangs in picking up the win.

Ella Verbeten had 16 points for Wrightstown while Ella Fandrey and Brynn Bousley added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Kyra Whalley and Miranda Kircher both scored four points for Little Chute.

Wrightstown 32 27 - 59

Little Chute 8 6 - 14

Wrightstown: Verbeten 16, Durocher 4, Leick 6, Windey 3, Geib 4, Bousley 11, Fandrey 15. 3-pt: Verbeten 2, Windey, Bousley 2, Fandrey 3. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 10.

Little Chute: Whalley 4, Martin 1, Jansen 2, Kircher 4, Roche 3. 3-pt: Roche. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 12.

Xavier 61, Green Bay Southwest 53 (Monday)

APPLETON - The Hawks led by nine points at halftime in the nonconference win over the Trojans.

Carsyn Stempa scored 22 points to lead Xavier. Joy Krull added 16.

Southwest was led by Addison Pytleski with 27 points.

Green Bay Southwest 26 27 - 53

Xavier 35 26 - 61

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 11, Engels 3, Pytleski 27, Siudzinski 8, Szarowicz 4. 3-pt: Bynum 3, Pytleski 3. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: J. Krull 16, VandeHey 8, Martine 4, E. Krull 6, Hafner 1, Heimann 4, Stempa 22. 3-pt: Stempa 3, VandeHey. FT: 11-27. Fouls: 14.

Coleman 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 15 (Monday)

COLEMAN - Callee Compe scored 17 points and Kiersten Jensen added 13 to lead the Cougars to the win.

St. Thomas was led by Kate Peters with seven points.

St. Thomas Aquinas 1 14 - 15

Coleman 23 32 - 55

St. Thomas: Peters 7, Suchan 2, Anderson 2, Maxwell 4. 3-pt: None. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 8.

Coleman: V. Kostreva 6, Breuninger 4, Markiewicz 4, Carlson 2, Hoida 4, Broderick 3, Gross 2, Compe 17, Jensen 13. 3-pt: Jensen 3, Compe. FT: 1-13. Fouls: 3.

Crivitz 55, Gibraltar 52 (Monday)

FISH CREEK - The Wolverines outscored the Vikings by 12 points in the second half to rally for the win.

Lucy Gruszynski led Crivitz with 17 points. Kiya Brand and Taryn Tracy each added 12 points.

Gibraltar was led by Andie Schar with 18 points.

Crivitz 26 29 - 55

Gibraltar 35 17 - 52

Crivitz: Gruszynski 17, K. Pusick 6, Brand 12, Tracy 12, Werner 2, M. Pusick 6. 3-pt: Gruszynski 2, Tracy 2, K. Pusick, Brand. FT: 19-35. Fouls: 16.

Gibraltar: Alexander 2, Prescott 6, Glocke 2, Gorham 11, Reisen 6, Schar 18, Chomeau 1, McNally 2, Jarosh 4. 3-pt: Schar 3, Gorham, Prescott. FT: 7-19. Fouls: 28.

Gillett 38, Oneida Nation 32 (Monday)

GILLETT - Oneida Nation was led by Jaylyn Caldwell and Kamaben White with 10 points each in the loss.

Oneida Nation 23 9 - 32

Gillett 15 23 - 38

Oneida Nation: Flores 8, Cloud 4, Caldwell 10, White 10. 3-pt: Flores 2, Caldwell 2, White 2. FT: 0-3. Fouls: 15.

Lena 33, Niagara 25 (Monday)

LENA - Eva Brooks scored 13 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the victory.

Niagara was led by Mallory Sanicki with 11 points.

Niagara 9 16 - 25

Lena 15 18 - 33

Niagara: Sweig 2, M. Sanicki 11, B. Sanicki 9, Walker 3. 3-pt: M. Sanicki 3, B. Sanicki 3. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 10.

Lena: Lambert 5, Brooks 13, M. Thomson 7, Fischer 4, Potter 4. 3-pt: Brooks 2, Lambert. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 7.

Sturgeon Bay 45, Two Rivers 39 (Monday)

STURGEON BAY - The Clippers outscored the Purple Raiders by 11 points in the second half to rally for the win.

Two Rivers was led by Katelyn Klein with 15 points.

Two Rivers 17 22 - 39

Sturgeon Bay 12 33 - 45

Roncalli 53, Southern Door 45 (Monday)

MANITOWOC - Lauren Stangel scored 19 points to lead the Jets to the nonconference win.

