Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hartland Arrowhead 69, Neenah 68

HARTLAND - Natalie Kussow scored the game-winning basket with four seconds remaining to lead the Warhawks past the Rockets.

Kussow finished with 30 points.

Neenah was led by Allie Ziebell with 39 points. Rowan Klesmit added 10 points.

Neenah 33 35 - 68

Arrowhead 29 40 - 69

Neenah: Ziebell 39, Buss 6, White 2, Klesmit 10, Bartman 4, Fischer 7. 3-pt: Ziebell 7, Buss 2, Klesmit 2, Fischer. FT: 9-12.

Arrowhead: Samz 5, Bub 18, Robel 5, Zehner 1, Kussow 30, Gilmore 10. 3-pt: Bub 4, Kussow 2, Gilmore 2, Robel, Samz. FT: 7-10.

Green Bay Southwest 52, Appleton West 30

GREEN BAY - The Trojans led by nine points at halftime and extended the lead in the second half in the nonconference win.

Addison Pytleski scored 15 points to lead Southwest. Alex Siudzinski added 10 points.

Appleton West was led by Addyson Knoebel with 10 points, all in the second half. Jazelle Gowdy added nine points, all in the first half.

Appleton West 13 17 - 30

Green Bay Southwest 22 30 - 52

Appleton West: Womack 4, Knoebel 10, Nushart 4, Gowdy 9, Buss 3. 3-pt: Knoebel 2, Buss. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 13.

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 9, Danforth 3, Engels 2, Pytleski 15, Hermsen 1, Noel 2, Suidzinski 10, Szarowicz 6, Nolle 2, King 2. 3-pt: Pytleski. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 11.

Freedom 49, Denmark 39

FREEDOM - The Irish, who trailed by three at halftime, outscored the Vikings by 13 in the second half for the win.

Stella Verhasselt led Freedom with 17 points, including 11 in the second half. Avery Lang added 10.

Denmark was led by Allie Van Vonderen and Amelia Van Noie, who both scored 12 points.

Denmark 20 19 - 39

Freedom 17 32 - 49

Denmark: Van Noie 12, Quick 3, Selner 2, Vogel 2, Micolichek 8, Van Vonderen 12. 3-pt: Van Noie 2, Quick, Micolichek. FT: 11-19. Fouls: 16

Freedom: Sowinski 5, Lang 10, Anderson 4, Bork 7, Verhasselt 17, Lillge 2, Ponschock 4. 3-pt: Anderson, Verhasselt. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 14.

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Clintonville 18

LUXEMBURG - Brianna Bray scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack in the Spartans’ victory over the Truckers.

Natalie Sunita scored eight points for Clintonville.

Clintonville 12 6 - 18

Luxemburg-Casco 12 35 - 47

Clintonville: Puig 6, Kasson 2, Brandenburg 2, Sunita 8. FT: 2-2. Fouls: 17.

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 5, Jandrain 2, Bray 10, Mrotek 3, Blohowiak 5, Westlund 2, Wech 4, DeBaker 5, Deprez 7, Hanmann 4. 3-pt: Bray, Mrotek, Blohowiak, DeBaker. FT: 7-20. Fouls: 7.

Wrightstown 59, Little Chute 14

LITTLE CHUTE - The Tigers played strong defensively to limit the Mustangs in picking up the win.

Ella Verbeten had 16 points for Wrightstown while Ella Fandrey and Brynn Bousley added 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Kyra Whalley and Miranda Kircher both scored four points for Little Chute.

Wrightstown 32 27 - 59

Little Chute 8 6 - 14

Wrightstown: Verbeten 16, Durocher 4, Leick 6, Windey 3, Geib 4, Bousley 11, Fandrey 15. 3-pt: Verbeten 2, Windey, Bousley 2, Fandrey 3. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 10.

Little Chute: Whalley 4, Martin 1, Jansen 2, Kircher 4, Roche 3. 3-pt: Roche. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

FOX CROSSING – Five Zephyrs players scored in double figures as St. Mary Catholic pulled away in the second half for the Big East Conference win.

Autumn Crowe paced the Zephyrs with 16 points, while Audrey Norville and Nolie Anderson had 14 each and Emily Vogel and Sienna Anderson added 11 each.

Manitowoc Lutheran was led in scoring by Lillian Mehlhorn with 19 points.

The win kept the Zephyrs unbeaten at 4-0, while the Lancers fell to 2-3. It was the conference opener for both teams.

Manitowoc Lutheran 25 23 - 48

St. Mary Catholic 34 39 - 73

Manitowoc Lutheran: Krause 4, Mehlhorn 19, Dewane 4, Korte 8, Behnke 4, Ermis 9. 3-pt: Mehlhorn. FT: 7-19. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 11, Crowe 16, Norville 14, N. Anderson 14, S. Anderson 11, Nackers 4, Mittelstaedt 3. 3-pt: Crowe 3, Norville 2, S. Anderson 3, Mittelstaedt. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 17.

Lomira 50, Chilton 44

CHILTON – Piersten Litterick scored 17 points and Emily Dreikesen added 10 as the Lions held off the Tigers in nonconference action.

Adahlyn Hoerl led Chilton with 21 points, while Errietta Davis added 13 and Maddie Tasch 10.

Xavier 61, Green Bay Southwest 53 (Monday)

APPLETON - The Hawks led by nine points at halftime in the nonconference win over the Trojans.

Carsyn Stempa scored 22 points to lead Xavier. Joy Krull added 16.

Southwest was led by Addison Pytleski with 27 points.

Green Bay Southwest 26 27 - 53

Xavier 35 26 - 61

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 11, Engels 3, Pytleski 27, Siudzinski 8, Szarowicz 4. 3-pt: Bynum 3, Pytleski 3. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 22.

Xavier: J. Krull 16, VandeHey 8, Martine 4, E. Krull 6, Hafner 1, Heimann 4, Stempa 22. 3-pt: Stempa 3, VandeHey. FT: 11-27. Fouls: 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 68, Bay Port 58

SUAMICO - Cade Prestigiacomo and Joey La Chapell combined for 44 points in the Patriots’ win over the Pirates.

Prestigiacomo finished with 24 points while La Chapell had 20. Grayson Kasmarek added 10 points.

Prestigiacomo and La Chapell also had eight and seven rebounds, respectively, for Appleton East.

Bay Port was led by Maddox Cornette with 19 points. Blake Buchinger had 13 points and Connor Gering had 11.

Appleton East 30 38 - 68

Bay Port 25 33 - 58

Appleton East: Kasmarek 10, La Chapell 20, Prestigiacomo 24, Nieman 3, Demerath 5, Weisbach 2, Feldhausen 4. 3-pt: Kasmarek 3, La Chapell, Prestigiacomo 3, Nieman, Demerath. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 19.

Bay Port: Jones 3, Durkee 8, Kelly 2, Gering 11, Hendricks 2, Cornette 19, Buchinger 13. 3-pt: Gering, Cornette 2, Buchinger 2. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.

Xavier 57, Seymour 50

SEYMOUR - The Hawks took a 12-point halftime lead and withstood second-half comeback attempts by the Thunder to pick up the win.

Xavier was led by Reid Hietpas, who scored 14 points. Sam Pfefferle and Hayden Quimby both scored 12.

Xavier Salzman led Seymour with 16 points. Kyler Marks had 12 points for Seymour while Isaac Feske and Keanu Chinana both had 11.

Xavier 33 24 - 57

Seymour 21 29 - 50

Xavier: Pfefferle 12, Quimby 12, DesJardins 9, Gallucci 4, Hietpas 14, Krull 2, Brightman 2, Ramczyk 2. 3-pt: Quimby, DesJardins, Hietpas 2. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 8.

Seymour: Salzman 16, Chinana 11, Marks 12, Feske 11. 3-pt: Salzman 4, Chinana 3, Feske. FT: 2-3. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 56, Shawano 45

MENASHA - Josiah Hibbler led the Bluejays with 19 points in the win over the Hawks.

Tray Lockridge added 10 points for Menasha, which led by 10 points at halftime.

Shawano was led by Logan Sipple with 18 points. Will Verkuilen added 10.

Shawano 21 24 - 45

Menasha 31 25 - 56

Shawano: Verkuilen 10, Sipple 18, Brocker 2, W. Beyer 2, Schmidt 2, Shanty 2, P. Beyer 2, Weisnicht 7. 3-pt: Verkuilen 2, Sipple. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Makome 9, Hibbler 19, Wienandt 6, Coopman 5, Stuart 5, Lockridge 10, Wilke 2. 3-pt: Makome, Hibbler, Coopman, Stuart, Lockridge 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.

Hilbert 59, Valley Christian 43 (Monday)

OSHKOSH - The Wolves led by 13 points at halftime in the nonconference victory.

Nate Huettl led Hilbert with 22 points. Kaelin VandenWyngaard added 16 points.

Valley Christian was led by Brady Patterson with 12 points.

Hilbert 29 30 - 59

Valley Christian 16 27 - 43

Hilbert: Huettl 22, Halbach 5, Dohr 2, Kopp 2, Hein 8, VandenWyngaard 16, Sheets 4. 3-pt: Huettl 4, VandenWyngaard 2, Halbach. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 13.

Valley Christian: Thur 4, Wallace 6, Johnson 2, Behling 2, Hyvonen 3, Krause 10, Patterson 12, Henderson 4. 3-pt: Patterson 4, Krause. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 14.

Berlin 86, Weyauwega-Fremont 68 (Monday)

WEYAUWEGA - Brock Wilde scored 21 points and Aaron Bartol added 18 for Berlin in the nonconference win over the Warhawks.

Berlin 45 41 - 86

Weyauwega-Fremont 37 31 - 68

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area