Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Pere 60, Ashwaubenon 45

DE PERE - Zach Kinziger made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead the Redbirds past the Jaguars.

Kinziger scored 15 point in the second half, when De Pere outscored Ashwaubenon 33-20.

Will Hornseth added 18 points for De Pere.

Ashwaubenon 25 20 - 45

De Pere 27 33 - 60

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 12, Stewart 2, Dorgu 2, Tomashek 17, Uhl 3, Sims 9. 3-pt: Schoen 4, Tomashek, Uhl, Sims. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 14.

De Pere: Demovsky 7, Kinziger 25, Hutjens 2, Hornseth 18, Wicker 7, Gregoire 1. 3-pt: Kinziger 5, Wicker. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 11.

Bay Port 75, Pulaski 72

SUAMICO – Blake Buchinger scored 26 points and Sawyer Durkee added 22 as the Pirates rallied past the Red Raiders in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Pulaski took a 42-39 lead into halftime, but Bay Port responded by outscoring the Red Raiders 36-30 down the stretch.

Maddox Cornette also reached double-figure scoring for the Pirates with 14 points.

Leading the Pulaski balanced attack were Colin Schultz with 15 points, Dylan Dorn and Ethan Schmidt with 14 each, and Dixon Holewinski with 11.

The win moves Bay Port to 2-2 in conference play and 2-5 overall, while the Red Raiders fall to 1-3 and 4-3.

Pulaski 42 30 - 72

Bay Port 39 36 - 75

Pulaski: Dorn 14, Schultz 15, Wotruba 8, Schmidt 14, Bock 3, Josie 5, Norman 2, Holewinski 11. 3-pt: Schultz, Wotruba 2, Schmidt 2, Bock, Josie, Holewinski. FT: 8-17. Fouls: 17.

Bay Port: Jones 2, Durkee 22, Lieuwen 2, Hendricks 5, Thomas 4, Cornette 14, Buchinger 26. 3-pt: Durkee, Cornette 3, Buchinger 2. FT: 13-19. Fouls: 12.

Southern Door 73, Algoma 63

BRUSSELS – Drew Daoust had another big game, scoring 29 points as the Eagles jumped out to a 43-29 halftime lead and cruised to the Packerland Conference win.

Also scoring in double figures for Southern Door were James Fish and Caden Pierre, both with 12 points.

Chase Romdenne and Cody Kirchman led the Wolves, scoring 17 points each.

Also reaching double-figure scoring for Algoma were Parker Lischka with 13 points and Grant Vandervest with 11.

Algoma 29 34 – 63

Southern Door 43 30 - 73

Algoma: Romdenne 17, Tebon 3, Leist 2, Lischka 13, Vandervest 11, Kirchman 17. 3-pt: Romdenne, Tebon, Lischka, Vandervest, Kirchman 3. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 13.

Southern Door: Daoust 29, B. Berg 5, Fish 12, Malvitz 8, Pierre 12, Jandrin 6, L. Berg 1. 3-pt: B. Berg, Fish 3, Pierre 4. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 9.

Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 45

STURGEON BAY - The Vikings outscored the Pioneers by seven points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Gibraltar was led by Braden Sitte with 20 points and Liam Lindenberg with 14.

Logan Schuh and Lucas Delsart each scored 11 points for Sevastopol.

Gibraltar 22 34 - 56

Sevastopol 18 27 - 45

Gibraltar: Sitte 20, Lindenberg 14, Brey 6, Mize 5, Lecy 4, Maltby 5, Jackson 2. 3-pt: Lindenberg 4. FT: 18-32. Fouls: 14.

Sevastopol: Schuh 11, Delsart 11, Mathews 7, Lardinois 4, Valdivia 3, Castillo 4, deYoung 2, Haberli 3. 3-pt: Delsart 3, Haberli, Schuh. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 24.

Goodman-Pembine 52, Lena 35

LENA - The Falcons led by nine points at halftime and extended the lead in the second half for the win.

Ryan Ehlert led Goodman-Pembine with 14 points.

Lena was led by Mason Spice with 16 points.

Goodman-Pembine 28 24 - 52

Lena 19 16 - 35

Goodman-Pembine: Ehlert 14, R. Ipsa 4, Knutson 5, Kozelek 10, Braaten 12, Cerullo 2, P. Ipsa 5. 3-pt: Ehlert 2, Knutson. FT: 9-19. Fouls: 13.

Lena: Shallow 6, Spice 16, Belongia 4, McVane 2, Seefeldt 6, Demmith 1. 3-pt: Spice. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 19.

Manawa 75, Gillett 69

MANAWA - Nathan Gorman scored 30 points to lead the Wolves to the victory.

Gorman made 11 baskets and was 8-for-13 at the free throw line. He scored 21 points in the first half.

Brady Jaeckle added 16 points and Vince Timm scored 14 for Manawa, which led by nine points at halftime.

Gillett was led by Jesse DeBauch with 26 points and Thomas Carmody with 19.

Gillett 28 41 - 69

Manawa 37 38 - 75

Gillett: Matczak 9, Franti 13, Bjelland 2, Carmody 19, DeBauch 26. 3-pt: DeBauch 2, Carmody 2, Franti, Matczak. FT: 9-11. Fouls: 25.

Manawa: Timm 14, Zielke 2, Strebe 4, Dobberstein 6, Jaeckle 16, Gorman 30, Zemple 3. 3-pt: Jaeckle 2, Timm. FT: 20-33. Fouls: 17.

Appleton North 78, Shawano 38 (Monday)

SHAWANO - Abraham Tomori scored 15 of his game-high 18 points in the first half to lead the Lightning to the nonconference win.

Ben Zdzieblowski added 12 points for North, which led 34-16 at halftime.

Shawano was led by Logan Sipple with 13 points and Ryan Shanty with 11.

Shawano 16 22 - 38

Appleton North 34 44 - 78

Shawano: Verkuilen 3, Sipple 13, Beyer 3, Onesti 2, Shanty 11, Bystol 2, Weisnicht 4. 3-pt: Verkuilen, Sipple 2, Beyer, Shanty 3. FT: 3-9. Fouls: 10.

Appleton North: Sweeney 5, Hechel 3, Ramus 9, Hardy 9, Hansen 5, Kritzer 2, Guilbeault 5, Tomori 18, Zdzieblowski 12, Hager 2, Wenzel 3, Guido 3, Hindmann 2. 3-pt: Sweeney, Hechel, Ramus, Hardy, Hansen, Tomori 4, Zdzieblowski, Guido. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 9.

West De Pere 63, Little Chute 55 (Monday)

DE PERE - Bryce Borowicz made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Phantoms to the nonconference win.

Little Chute was led by Deyten Magnussen with 15 points.

Little Chute 28 27 - 55

West De Pere 31 32 - 63

Little Chute: VandenBurgt 8, Manns 6, Hermus 12, Verhagen 1, Jakubek 12, Magnussen 15, Joten 1. 3-pt: Hermus, Magnussen. FT: 19-27. Fouls: 18.

West De Pere: Borowicz 22, Werner 3, Jindra 6, Kraft 9, Deschane 12, Samson 4, Rademaker 7. 3-pt: Borowicz 5, Jindra 2, Werner, Kraft. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 21.

Freedom 63, Seymour 58 (Monday)

FREEDOM - Drew Kortz scored 22 points to lead the Irish to the nonconference win.

Ashton Peterson added 16 points, while Donovan Davis scored 11 and Matt Eberhardt had eight for Freedom.

Seymour was led by Xavier Salzman and Kyler Marks with 14 points apiece.

Seymour 33 25 - 58

Freedom 28 35 - 63

Bonduel 55, Clintonville 54 (Monday)

BONDUEL - Ryan Westrich made a free throw with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bears to the nonconference win.

Race Anvelink's 3-pointer at the end of regulation helped Bonduel force overtime.

Anvelink made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Bonduel.

Clintonville was led by Jack Yaeger with 18 points and Sam Wegener with 17 points.

Clintonville 24 26 4 - 54

Bonduel 21 29 5 - 55

Clintonville: Scherschel 12, Rosenow 4, Korth 3, Wegener 17, Yaeger 18. 3-pt: Scherschel, Korth, Wegener. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 7, Margelofsky 8, Springborn 1, Westrich 9, Weier 3, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 22. 3-pt: Anvelink 6, Wesenberg, Johnson, Margelofsky. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 13.

Wausaukee 69, Gresham 39 (Monday)

WAUSAUKEE - Connor Schroeder scored 13 ponts and had 22 rebounds to lead the Rangers to the win.

Evan Suennen added 12 points and Kayden Suennen scored 11 for Wausaukee.

Gresham 22 17 - 39

Wausaukee 36 33 - 69

Gresham: Belongia 2, Nelson 6, Kevin Miller 7, Spotted War Bonnett 3, Pecore 9, Nietzer 8, Kaquatosah 2, Kobe Miller 2. 3-pt: Spotted War Bonnett, Nietzer. FT: 9-22. Fouls: 14.

Wausaukee: Kayden Suennen 11, Betts 7, Hoffeller 6, Vanick 6, Schroeder 13, Dunlap 7, Evan Suennen 12, Thomson 7. 3-pt: Evan Suennen 2, Hoffeller 2, Betts, Dunlap. FT: 9-19. Fouls: 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 48

SHEBOYGAN – Jada Raeder scored 17 points and Helena Paplham added 13 as the Hornets hit their free throws down the stretch to stave off the Redwings’ comeback attempt.

Alayna Lloyd and Keeyana Judkins paced Sheboygan South with 15 points each.

Preble eased out to a 29-24 halftime advantage and then outscored the Redwings by five the rest of the way.

The Hornets move to 2-3 in the Fox River Classic Conference and 3-5 overall, while South falls to 0-5 and 2-8.

Green Bay Preble 29 29 - 58

Sheboygan South 24 24 - 48

Green Bay Preble: Gorecki 4, Watzka 5, Lucassen 6, Shefchik 6, Dreger 4, Umentum 1, Beauchamp 2, Paplham 13, Raeder 17. 3-pt: Lucassen 2, Paplham. FT: 19-28. Fouls: 16.

Sheboygan South: L. Gahagan 6, T. Gahagan 4, Herber 8, Lloyd 15, Judkins 15. 3-pt: None. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 22.

De Pere 63, Ashwaubenon 39

ASHWAUBENON - The Redbirds took control of the game in the first half, taking a 32-12 lead at halftime on the way to the win.

Claire Bjorge led De Pere with 16 points. Sophie Hafeman added 13.

Gianna Guarascio scored 13 points to lead Ashwaubenon.

De Pere 32 31 - 63

Ashwaubenon 12 27 - 39

De Pere: Tassoul 2, Anderson 3, Ciesielczyk 4, Dwyer 9, Fischer 8, Bjorge 16, Bierowski 8, Hafeman 13. 3-pt: Anderson, Dwyer, Bierowski 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 10.

Ashwaubenon: Raye 2, Whiters 5, Guarascio 13, Daul 8, James 2, Wirth 4, Seeling 4, Johnson 1. 3-pt: Guarascio, Daul 2. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay Southwest 46, Sheboygan North 35

GREEN BAY – Addison Pytleski scored 16 points and Emma Szarowicz added 11 as the Trojans took advantage of the Golden Raiders’ slow start en route to the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Sheboygan North scored just eight first-half points and trailed by 11 at intermission. The teams played an even second half.

Leading the Golden Raiders was Teagan Peitzmeier with 12 points.

With the win, Southwest moves to 5-0 in the FRCC and 6-2 overall, while Sheboygan North falls to 1-4 and 2-8.

Sheboygan North 8 27 – 35

Green Bay Southwest 19 27 - 46

Sheboygan North: Reinholz 3, Post 9, Tagel 2, Peitzmeier 12, Schley 2, Martinez 1, Adams 6. 3-pt: Reinholz, Post 2, Peitzmeier 4. FT: 8-19. Fouls: 12.

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 7, Danforth 1, Pytleski 16, Hermsen 4, Siudzinski 4, Szarowicz 11, King 3. 3-pt: Bynum 2, Pytleski 2. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 13.

Pulaski 53, Bay Port 50

PULASKI - Olivia Sprangers scored 18 points and Ellie Mangold added 15 to lead the Red Raiders to the win over the Pirates.

Ellie McDermid scored 28 points to lead Bay Port.

Bay Port 24 26 - 50

Pulaski 24 29 - 53

Bay Port: Whiteman 3, Dudra 3, Coughlin 3, Rau 2, E. McDermid 28, Lynch 3, Williams 8. 3-pt: Whiteman, Dudra, Coughlin, E. McDermid, Lynch, Williams. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 21.

Pulaski: Lardinois 4, Fischer 3, Urben 9, Mangold 15, Hasser 3, Servais 1, Sprangers 18. 3-pt: Mangold 2, Fischer, Lardinois. FT: 15-26. Fouls: 10.

New London 53, Shawano 36

NEW LONDON – The Bulldogs used a big second half surge to pull away for the Bay Conference win.

Jensen Mix led New London with 21 points, while Shelby Glodowski added 19.

The Bulldogs held a three-point halftime edge before outscoring Shawano 26-12 in the second half.

With the win, New London moves to 3-0 in the Bay and 10-1 overall, while the Hawks slipped to 0-2 and 8-3.

Shawano 24 12 - 36

New London 27 26 - 53

Shawano: Stuber 6, Popelka 7, Babino 6, Boyles 9, Nordin 8. 3-pt: Stuber 2, Babino 2. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 19.

New London: Langel 2, K. Mix 6, Glodowski 19, J. Mix 21, Reybrock 5. 3-pt: K. Mix 2, Glodowski, J. Mix 3. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 14.

Southern Door 45, Brillion 44

BRILLION - Payton Gilbertson scored 15 points and Sophia Counard added 11 to lead the Eagles to the nonconference win over the Lions.

Grace Krueger scored 13 points to lead Brillion. Camden Hale added 11.

Southern Door 25 20 - 45

Brillion 24 20 - 44

Southern Door: Price 4, Gilbertston 15, Counard 11, Geyer 6, Delfosse 9. 3-pt: Gilbertson, Counard, Delfosse 2. FT: 11-13. Fouls: 6.

Brillion: Hale 11, C. Schuh 4, Ott 2, O’Connell 2, Krueger 13, Brooks 4, E. Schuh 8. 3-pt: Hale 3. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 14.

Niagara 42, Crivitz 39

NIAGARA - Alivia Kleikamp scored 18 points, including 11in the first half when the Badgers took a 20-14 halftime lead, in the win over the Wolverines.

Mallory Sanicki added 11 points for Niagara.

Kiya Brand and Lucy Watson led Crivitz with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Crivitz 14 25 - 39

Niagara 20 22 - 42

Crivitz: Gruszynski 13, Brand 14, Doyen 8, M. Pusick 4. 3-pt: Gruszynski 4, Brand 4, Doyen. FT: 4-12. Fouls: 18.

Niagara: Sweig 2, M. Sanicki 11, B, Sanicki 5, Kleikamp 18, Brasure 2, Swanson 4. 3-pt: M. Sanicki 2. FT: 14-24. Fouls: 13.

Coleman 52, Gillett 47

COLEMAN - Vivian Kostreva scored 23 points to lead the Cougars to the win over the Tigers.

Cilena Gums led Gillett with 14 points. Maggie Kaczmarek added 12.

Gillett 15 32 - 47

Coleman 21 31 - 52

Gillett: Soper 7, Hansen 9, Gums 14, Pate 5, Kaczmarek 12. 3-pt: Soper, Hansen 3, Kaczmarek 4. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 13.

Coleman: V. Kostreva 23, Breuninger 2, Markewicz 7, S. Broderick 3, Gross 2, Compe 6, Jensen 9. 3-pt: Kostreva, Compe, Jensen. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 7.

Algoma 55, New Holstein 34 (Monday)

ALGOMA - The Wolves had 13 made 3-pointers in the nonconference win over the Huskies.

Rylee Zimmerman made four from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points. Jaydn Nellis made five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Sierra Slaby added three 3-pointers and 13 points for Algoma.

New Holstein 15 19 - 34

Algoma 37 18 - 55

New Holstein: Wagner 2, Langenfeld 3, Achter 3, Heise 8, Halbach 3, Grenzer 15. 3-pt: Heise 2, Achter. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 11.

Algoma: Zimmerman 18, Mattson 7, Nellis 15, Slaby 13, Gerdmann 2. 3-pt: Zimmerman 4, Nellis 5, Slaby 3, Mattson. FT: 4-10. Fouls: 9.

WRESTLING

West De Pere 38, De Pere 36

157: Bryce Vanderlogt WDP pinned Max Barnard :38. 165: Braylon Stegall WDP pinned Diesel Dekeyser 3:27. 175: Zac Wotruba WDP pinned Connor O’Donnel :45. 190: Carson Damsheuser DP dec. Logan Vandenlangenberg 9-3. 215: Cole Watermolen DP pinned Brody Kartheiser 4:10. 285: Ayden Christensen WDP won by forfeit. 106: Brooke Corrigan DP dec. Kaeden Van Camp 2-0. 113: Mycah Beckett DP pinned Thomas Heraly :37. 120: Lucius Janquart WDP major dec. Chase VanDenHeuvel 13-0. 126: Olin Neuville DP pinned Gavin Janquart 1:26. 132: Daniel Beaupre WDP major dec. Grady Gallagher 12-4. 138: Ethan Agnew WDP pinned Easton Pollock 1:38. 144: Connor Schenian DP pinned Drew Schroeder 2:55. 150: Jack Gretzinger DP pinned Nathaniel Doyen :23.

Seymour 42, Denmark 36

285: Brock Socha S pinned David Cervantes Jr. 5:11. 106: Logan Boehnlein S pinned Ryan Collar 1:54. 113: Aidan Peters S pinned Gavin Zellner 1:53. 120: Caden Kersten D won by forfeit. 126: Brady Vieaux D won by forfeit. 132: Connor Steffens S pinned Kase Bradley 1:33. 138: Nolan Larsen D won by forfeit. 144: Wyatt Bunnell S dec. Drew Demmin 5-3. 150: Dominic Swetlik D won by forfeit. 157: Mason Bunnell S pinned Bradley Nellis 3:02. 165: Steven Kielpikowski D pinned Charlie Gilbertson :32. 175: Bennett Brown S dec. Landon Ullmer 10-8. 190: Carson Peterson D pinned Lander Wilkins 1:40. 215: Cael Leisgang S pinned Nick Langhoff 1:06.

